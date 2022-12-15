Driving requires some relatively decent situational awareness, from the position of the vehicles around you, to the conditions on the road, to what the vehicle underneath you is doing. Add in something like a trailer, and those requirements are upped a notch. Unfortunately, the driver behind the wheel of this Chevy Silverado HD failed to notice an oncoming Infiniti Q50 sedan until it was too late, as seen in the following video.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO