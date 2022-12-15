Read full article on original website
Foreign-Market 2023 Corvette Z06 And Cadillac Escalade-V Use Same Exhaust Tips
One might think there’s not much overlap when it comes to the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 and 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V. Sure, both offer impressive performance for their respective segments, but that’s about where the similarities end, right? Well, as it turns out, not exactly, as both the Corvette Z06 and Escalade-V seem to utilize the same exhaust tips.
2024 Chevy Silverado HD Work Truck Dually: First Real-World Photos
GM officially unveiled the fully refreshed 2024 Chevy Silverado HD late last September, revealing a long list of changes and updates over the preceding 2023 model year. Now, we’re getting our first look at the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD Work Truck Dually thanks to the following GM Authority photos.
2024 Chevy Trax Activ: First Real-World Pictures
The all-new 2024 Chevy Trax was official unveiled back in October 2022. As the first model year of the all-new second generation, the 2024 Trax brings a bevy of transformations, including a brand-new exterior and interior, along with a new architecture and powertrain. Now, we’re getting our first look at the 2024 Chevy Trax Activ in the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery.
GM Releases Fix For Incorrect GMC Sierra HD Camping Loading Information Label
GM has issued a service bulletin regarding an incorrect label for the certain units of the 2022 and 2023 GMC Sierra HD, in both 2500 HD and 3500 HD configurations. The problem: affected units are labeled with incorrect camping loading information. The fix: owners of affected models will be mailed...
What Would You Like To See Changed On The C8 Corvette?
First arriving for the 2020 model year, the eighth-generation C8 Corvette was a watershed moment for the nameplate, introducing, among other things, a brand-new mid-engine layout. In the years since, GM has introduced a few relatively small changes to the C8, as well as a few special edition models and the new go-faster C8 Z06. However, we want to know – what would you like to see changed on the C8 Corvette?
New 2023 GMC Sierra AT4X In Desert Sand Metallic: First Real-World Pictures
First breaking cover with the introduction of the refreshed 2022 model year, the GMC Sierra AT4X offers enhanced off-roading prowess thanks to a bevy of off-road-ready features and equipment. Now, we’re getting our first real-world look at the new 2023 GMC Sierra AT4X in Desert Sand Metallic paint thanks to the following photos.
Chevy Tahoe, Suburban Recalled For DRLs That Don’t Deactivate
GM has issued a product recall for certain examples of 2022 and 2023 Chevy Tahoe and Suburban models due to an issue related to daytime running lights (DRLs) failing to deactivate. The problem: affected vehicles fitted with faulty DRLs don’t deactivate when the headlights are turned on, and fail to...
2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray In RHD Configuration Spotted Testing
A wealth of fresh Chevy Corvette C8 variants are currently headed down the pipe, including the 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray, which is poised to introduce both hybrid power and AWD grip to the Corvette nameplate. Now, GM Authority spy photographers have captured a 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray prototype in right-hand-drive configuration.
1,000-Horsepower Hennessey C7 Corvette ZR1 Brings The Noise: Video
Even completely bone stock, the C7 Corvette ZR1 is an absolutely raucous machine, doling out more than 750 supercharged horsepower. Now, however, Hennessey Performance is turning the dial up to 11 with its 1,000-horsepower Corvette ZR1 upgrade package, as featured in the following brief video. Clocking in at a little...
2024 Cadillac Lyriq Sport Spotted With Unlit Grille
The all-electric Cadillac Lyriq luxury crossover made its formal introduction for the 2023 model year, with the subsequent 2024 Cadillac Lyriq ushering in two new trim levels, specifically the new Cadillac Lyriq Sport and Cadillac Lyriq Premium Luxury. Now, GM Authority photographers have spotted this rather odd 2024 Cadillac Lyriq Sport out on the road with an unlit front grille.
Cadillac Escalade Recalled For DRLs That Don’t Deactivate
GM has issued a product recall for certain examples of 2022 and 2023 Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV models due to an issue related to daytime running lights (DRLs) failing to deactivate. The problem: affected vehicles fitted with faulty DRLs don’t deactivate when the headlights are turned on, and fail...
2023 GMC Sierra HD Gets Destination Freight Charge Increase
Dropping in as the final model year before the introduction of a major refresh, the 2023 GMC Sierra HD offers only a handful of changes and updates over the preceding 2022 model year. Now, GM has increased the 2023 GMC Sierra HD’s destination freight charge (DFC). Previously, the 2023...
What Is Overlanding?
These days, four-wheeled outdoor activities come in a variety of shapes and sizes, including overlanding, which has been gaining in popularity over the last several years. As such, GM has gotten in on the action with a number of overlanding concept vehicles. That said, some fans may be left wondering – what is overlanding exactly?
Chevrolet Argentina Sales Up 46 Percent In November 2022
Chevrolet Argentina sales increased 46 percent to 2,373 units in November 2022. The figures place Chevrolet as the sixth best-selling automobile brand in Argentina during the month, behind Toyota, Renault, Volkswagen, Fiat and Peugeot. Individual model sales performance was as follows:. Chevrolet Camaro sales were flat at 0 units. Chevrolet...
Chevy Silverado HD Plows Into Infiniti Q50, Flees: Video
Driving requires some relatively decent situational awareness, from the position of the vehicles around you, to the conditions on the road, to what the vehicle underneath you is doing. Add in something like a trailer, and those requirements are upped a notch. Unfortunately, the driver behind the wheel of this Chevy Silverado HD failed to notice an oncoming Infiniti Q50 sedan until it was too late, as seen in the following video.
Here Are The 2023 GMC Sierra HD Towing Capacities
With the imminent arrival of the revised 2024 GMC Sierra HD lineup, GM has kept the 2023 GMC Sierra HD mostly unchanged compared to the prior 2022 model. With this upcoming mid-cycle refresh in mind, today GM Authority is reviewing 2023 Sierra HD towing capacities. Before we dive right in,...
GM Mexico Sales Jumped 89 Percent In November 2022
GM Mexico sales increased 89 percent to 14,496 units in November 2022 compared to November 2021 results. Sales increased at the Chevrolet, Cadillac and GMC brands, while decreasing at Buick. Brand & Model Sales. Chevrolet sales increased 87.8 percent 13,379 units:. Chevrolet Aveo sales decreased 25.36 percent to 1,310 units.
Muscle Car Sales Up 23 Percent During Q3 2022
Having already covered how Chevy Camaro sales performed during the third quarter of 2022, we’re now taking a look at how the muscle car segment as a whole performed during the same timeframe. Sales Numbers - Muscle Cars - Q3 2022 - USA. Muscle car sales showed healthy growth...
Here Are All The 2023 Chevy Colorado Wheel Options
GM unveiled the all-new third-generation 2023 Chevy Colorado late last July, dropping cover on an updated model line, new exterior styling, an overhauled cabin, and new powertrains to boot. Naturally, this latest generational overhaul also included new wheel designs, and now, we’re taking a closer look at all of the 2023 Chevy Colorado wheel options on offer.
Here Are The 2023 Buick Encore GX Towing Capacities
The 2023 Buick Encore GX represents the fourth model year of the first-generation crossover, and is set to receive a mid-cycle refresh for the upcoming 2024 model year. Before this revision arrives, GM Authority is taking a closer look at the 2023 Buick Encore GX towing capacities with the following spec breakdown.
