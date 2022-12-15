Read full article on original website
Dubuque man stabbed and shot another man with a BB gun over boots
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -Dubuque police say a man stabbed another man and shot him with a BB gun in an argument over a pair of boots. That’s according to the Telegraph Herald. This happened Friday night at the 2900 block on Central Avenue. 31 year old Blake Drapeau was...
An Iowa and Illinois Gas Station Is Offering 40 Cents Off Per Gallon Today
Gas prices are super unpredictable right now. On your way to work, it could be $3, on the way home it could be $4. With prices putting so much pressure on our wallets the last year, one company is looking to alleviate the stresses of the holiday season with a special deal.
Dubuque shooting investigation led to two unrelated arrests
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -Dubuque police responded to a shooting and made two arrests unrelated to it. This happened Thursday night. That’s according to the Telegraph Herald. Police arrested 27-year-old Xavier Deleon on possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, and unlawful possession of prescription drugs. He also had warrants for third degree sexual abuse and a probation violation.
City of Dubuque plans to remove presence of PFAS chemicals from water wells
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Dubuque recently found what are known as ‘forever chemicals’ in its water supply, but the toxicity level is still below regulatory thresholds of what’s safe to drink. Earlier this year, the city took part in the Iowa Department of Natural...
Eastern Iowa Airport announces service to new destination
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Eastern Iowa Airport is adding non-stop service to Washington, D.C.’s DCA airport starting on June 1 through American Airlines. Marty Lenss, the Director of the Eastern Iowa Airport, made the announcement Friday morning during a press conference alongside Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell and City Manager Jeff Pomeranz.
Cedar Rapids police officer dies from surgery complications
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A longtime officer with the Cedar Rapids Police Department died this week following a surgery. David Zahn, 59, died on Thursday, December 15, at his home due to surgery complications, according to an obituary posted on the website for Cedar Memorial. He served on the Cedar Rapids Police Department for decades, along with a six-year run as the city’s Public Safety Commissioner.
One injured after crash in Jo Daviess County
JO DAVIESS CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Jo Daviess County Sherrif’s Office reports one person is injured after a single-vehicle accident Saturday. Officials say they received a report of a single-vehicle crash with injuries at 2:52 p.m. on W Stagecoach Trail near N Ford Road. Deputies on scene found the driver, Risalyn Vant Lent with injuries and transported Van Lent to a nearby hospital.
Iowa Restaurant Association addresses concerning trend of local restaurant closures
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -More restaurants are expected to close their doors in the months ahead. It comes as a number of local restaurants have shut down over the last several weeks. The closures are happening at seemingly popular restaurants. Fong’s Pizza in Cedar Rapids closed it’s doors last month....
Dubuque Man Arrested For Marijuana and Domestic Assault
A Dubuque man was arrested Monday night around 11:15 pm around 4th and Main Street in Dubuque. Dubuque law officials arrested 52 year old Murrell Griffen of Dubuque for a charge of possession of marijuana and a warrant charging domestic assault.
Four adults charged following incident at Dubuque High School
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 13th, 2022, police were dispatched to Hempstead High School for a report of a large disturbance. According to a criminal complaint, a 15-year-old was assaulted by another 15-year-old student in a school bathroom. After the assault, the perpetrator went to the school office. The victim in the incident then grabbed a lunch tray and entered the office area, assaulting the perpetrator with it.
Fire at Shoey’s Diesel Repair in Belmont
Shoey’s Diesel Repair in Belmont was damaged by a fire Thursday. Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill said the department received a call at about 3:50 a.m. Thursday about a fire at Shoey’s Diesel Repair. Gill said the shop was “fully engulfed” when deputies arrived at the scene. No one was in the shop at the time of the fire. Fire departments from Belmont, Platteville and Mineral Point responded to the scene. According to a report, Gill said that he had not heard anything related to the cause of the blaze. Shoey’s Diesel Repair has been serving the area since 1987.
The Odds of a White Christmas in Eastern Iowa Will Surprise You
If you talk to almost any Iowan who dislikes snow, winter, and cold, they'll likely agree that they'll put up with those things for two days each year: Christmas Eve and Christmas day. After that, they're ready to say adios to the snow and cold. While most Hallmark movies show...
1 injured in single-vehicle crash Saturday
A 43-year-old Galena, Ill., woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 3 p.m., the Jo Daviess dispatch center received a report of a one-vehicle crash with injuries on West Stagecoach Trail about .1 mile east of North Ford Road, Galena.
Local woman wins $20,000 lottery prize on ticket bought in Dubuque
A local woman won $20,000 on a lottery ticket bought in Dubuque. Katie Hyde, of East Dubuque, Ill., won one of the top prizes in Iowa Lottery’s $20,000 Holiday Crossword scratch game. She bought her ticket at Hy-Vee on South Locust Street in Dubuque. The odds of winning a $20,000 prize on the $2 scratch game are 1 in about 125,000.
Cascade native named to Forbes 30 under 30 list
CASCADE, Iowa — A Cascade native was named to the 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 Food and Drink list for her work to support family farmers and ranchers and sustainable agriculture. Elle Gadient, 27, a farmer advocate for Niman Ranch, was featured on the list of young leaders who...
Details Made Public About Murder Suspect in Kylie Duster Death
Court documents made public Thursday for 23 year old Romell Enoch, who is accused of killing 20 year old Kylie Duster of Dubuque state that he lied about when he was last with her, that he took and spray-painted her vehicle after she was last seen alive and that his DNA was found at the scene of her death. Enoch is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder. His bond was set at $1 million Thursday. He was arrested on the charge Wednesday morning at the Clarinda Correctional Facility, where he is serving a 25-year prison sentence for unrelated charges of drug distribution to a person younger than 18 and sexual exploitation of a minor. Duster was found dead by police on July 28, 2021, in her bedroom closet.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Scott Co. deputies in custody
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted by Scott County deputies in custody. Alexander Evans, 29, was wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for sex offender registration violation.
Dubuque Police Searching for Vehicle Involved in a Hit-and-Run
Police are seeking assistance in identifying the driver of this vehicle which was involved in a recent hit-and-run in Dubuque. This vehicle has an after market front grill wrap and a rear spoiler. If you have information, please submit it HERE. The case id is ID4PD.
Cedar Rapids water main break closes street, repairs to take 2 weeks
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in northeast Cedar Rapids may need to find a new route for the next couple of weeks. The City of Cedar Rapids said there was a water main break at 29th Street northeast. The city says the street will be closed from A Avenue...
Cedar Rapids woman convicted of killing boyfriend will not serve more jail time
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids woman convicted of stabbing and killing her boyfriend will not serve any more jail time. The judge sentenced her to five years in prison, but said she already served her time leading up to the trial. In her second trial in September,...
