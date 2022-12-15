Read full article on original website
radioplusinfo.com
12-21-22 fdl man arrested at gunpoint outside thelma arts center
Nobody was injured and a man was arrrested following a disturbance over the lunch hour Wednesday outside the Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts in Fond du Lac. Vickie Demoske works at the Thelma and says the man was on the outside steps of the building on Sheboygan Street. “I could hear shouting and profanities being yelled,” Demoske told WFDL news. “As soon as the first police officer arrived he (officer) immediately did draw his weapon. So I knew it wasn’t a good situation.” Police took the man into custody without further incident a short time later.
radioplusinfo.com
12-22 K9 assisted arrest
On Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at approximately 10:01 p.m. the Fond du County Communication center received a report of a reckless driver on I41. The reporting party indicated that the suspect vehicle was traveling from the ditch to the median, covering both lanes of traffic, and speeding. A short time later, a Fond du Lac County Deputy found the vehicle and observed that the suspect vehicle was continuing to drive in a hazardous fashion. The Deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, activating his emergency lights and siren. This was on I41 northbound near CTH N in the Town of Eldorado. The suspect vehicle increased its speed, fleeing from the Deputy.
radioplusinfo.com
12-20-22 one dead, three injured in kenosha shooting
One person is dead and three people were injured in a shooting in Kenosha. At approximately 8:19 p.m. Monday officers with the Kenosha Police Department and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of an active shooter in the City of Kenosha. Upon arrival, police were fired upon and returned gunfire with a male subject. The suspected gunman died at the scene. Three other individuals were injured and transported to area hospitals and are in varying conditions. No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating.
radioplusinfo.com
12-21-22 milwaukee challenges census
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The city of Milwaukee has joined the ranks of other major cities challenging their 2020 census figures, claiming the once-a-decade U.S. head count which determines political power and federal funding fell 16,500 short of the true population figure. The official count left Milwaukee with its lowest population since 1930. Milwaukee on Tuesday joined Boston, Austin, Detroit and Memphis among the largest U.S. cities challenging their census results. Several dozen smaller cities, towns and villages also have filed challenges. Mayor Cavalier Johnson said Tuesday the challenge is meant to set the record straight on the city’s true population.
radioplusinfo.com
12-21-22 winter storm warning
…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY…. * WHAT…Snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Steady snow will begin by later this evening and continue through the night. Winds will be on the lighter side overnight, but will quickly ramp up on Thursday behind a cold front with gusts of 40 to 50 mph Thursday night and Friday. Wind chills will plummet on Thursday, dropping to 25 to 35 below zero for late Thursday afternoon through Friday night.
