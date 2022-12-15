Read full article on original website
Sunshine and chilly to start, much colder towards Christmas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunshine remains in the forecast as we start the new week, but all eyes will remain at the second half of the forecast and colder weather moves in with the potential for some wintry weather. We’ll focus on a little warmer weather as we head into the middle of the week before the big changes arrive.
Cold air settles in for the weekend and the week ahead
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Welcome to Saturday and the cold air that’s settled in for the weekend. Temperatures today will struggle to get out of the 30s in many locations. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
Winds usher in colder air and kick off a chilly stretch
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The cold air arrives with gusty winds, making it feel even colder for a couple of days. We’re tracking an Arctic blast next week, that can bring a change to some snow just ahead of Christmas. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app...
Colder for Sunday with plenty of sunshine
Gabriel Bolas, CEO at Knoxville Utilities Board, visits a customer to get feedback about its new fiber high-speed internet service on Friday. Edward Kelley and Austin Carter reportedly planned attacks on law enforcement who participated in the investigation in the Jan. 6 riots. KPD searches for fugitive considered armed and...
Recovery effort underway near The Sinks
GATLINBURG, TN -- Around 3:40 p.m. on Friday, December 16 Great Smoky Mountains National Park dispatch received a call that a 61-year-old man had disappeared underwater while kayaking above The Sinks and did not resurface. NPS rangers, along with emergency personnel from Townsend Fire Department and Blount Special Operations Response...
Outside dogs at Monroe County shelter brace for frigid temperatures
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Colder temperatures are moving into East Tennessee and some forecasts suggest several below-freezing nights and days. This is bad news for the Monroe County Animal Shelter. It’s a work in progress but the plan is to start building a new animal shelter in the county. The current shelter has been over […]
This Is The Coldest City In Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in Tennessee.
Old Sevier Holiday Market in Knoxville
People got some Christmas shopping done at the Old Sevier Holiday Market. It was held at Hi-Wire Brewing and had over 40 vendors in attendance.
5 Things You Should NOT Do In Gatlinburg
When you go on vacation, you must follow the guidelines of the place you are visiting. This is because every popular tourist spot has specific rules that visitors need to know. These are designed to keep you safe, prevent the property from being damaged, and ensure everyone has a good time. Gatlinburg is no different. This is a cozy mountain town in eastern Tennessee, also known as a gateway to the Great Smoky Mountains.
Movement on Bald River Falls replacement bridge
TELLICO PLAINS, Tennessee (WDEF) – The project keeps getting pushed back. But now the U.S. Forest Service has put the wheels in motion to replace the Bald River Falls Bridge. They have awarded the contract for building the replacement bridge and tearing down the old one. The original bridge...
61,000 Christmas lights dazzle community with light show
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a Christmas light display that rivals Clark Griswold’s. But, this is no movie. It’s reality. And it’s brought to life by a man with a hobby. “Go big or go home,” said Jacob Burris, the creator of the Muddy Creek...
Fire at Morning Side Gardens Apartments
KNOXVILLE -- This morning at 11:06 AM, the Knoxville Fire Department responded to Morning Side Garden Apartments for an activated fire alarm. On arrival, crews discovered smoke on the 3rd floor of the “A” building. Upon further investigation, a fire was discovered in an apartment on the 3rd floor. Crews were able to quickly enter the apartment and extinguish a fire in the bedroom. The occupant of the apartment was not at home at the time of the fire.
Knoxville family does their part spreading Hanukkah cheer
Edward Kelley and Austin Carter reportedly planned attacks on law enforcement who participated in the investigation in the Jan. 6 riots. Knoxville Police Department officers are searching for Jomo Berry, who is wanted for several attempted murder charges. ‘Deeply a part of Zoo Knoxville’ | Iconic rhino euthanized after health...
Winter wave of illnesses continues to flow as concerns rise about strep throat
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Doctors at the East Tennessee Children's Hospital said the number of cases they see of RSV and the flu is continuing to ebb and flow. They said that the number of flu cases is still high. "I still would encourage people to get their flu vaccine....
WVLT News at 6:00am - VOD - clipped version
Thousands of wreaths to be placed on veteran graves in East Tennessee. Thousands of wreaths will be placed on veterans’ graves at all three veteran cemeteries in East Tennessee. Catch Up Quick. Updated: 7 hours ago. Your headlines from 12/16 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: State economic report...
Several apartments heavily damaged following early morning fire in Middlesboro
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Three families are looking for a place to live after an early morning fire forced them from their homes. Officials with the Middlesboro Fire Department tell WYMT they were called to the Queensbury Apartment complex just before 4 a.m. Friday. Crews fought the fire for several...
TBI: Woman found safe after Silver Alert
Shirley Hall, whose disappearance triggered a Silver Alert Saturday, has been located safely. TBI said the New Tazewell woman was found in Kentucky.
Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Perfect rack of lamb
The Morristown Hamblen Humanity Society has been closed since Thursday after puppies showed symptoms of parvo. Recovery effort underway in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. A recovery effort is underway in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park after a 61-year-old kayaker disappeared underwater. Hundreds of people place wreaths veteran's headstones.
Hundreds of people place wreaths veteran's headstones
The Morristown Hamblen Humanity Society has been closed since Thursday after puppies showed symptoms of parvo. Recovery effort underway in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. A recovery effort is underway in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park after a 61-year-old kayaker disappeared underwater. Silver Alert canceled for missing 25-year-old Murfreesboro...
Morristown animal shelter asking for help after parvovirus outbreak
A recovery effort is underway in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park after a 61-year-old kayaker disappeared underwater. Hundreds of people place wreaths veteran's headstones. Updated: 5 hours ago. More than 8,000 wreaths were placed on veterans’ graves at all three veteran cemeteries in East Tennessee. Silver Alert canceled...
