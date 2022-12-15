Read full article on original website
Ford's 7.3-Liter V8 Megazilla Motor Makes Its Official Debut
Ford has finally revealed the power output figures for the new Megazilla crate engine, which made its debut at the Performance Racing Industry show two years ago. At the time, Ford only revealed the Megazilla name and said that it would be based on the 7.3-liter naturally aspirated Godzilla V8 engine that debuted in the F-Series Super Duty.
2024 Chevy Silverado HD Work Truck Dually: First Real-World Photos
GM officially unveiled the fully refreshed 2024 Chevy Silverado HD late last September, revealing a long list of changes and updates over the preceding 2023 model year. Now, we’re getting our first look at the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD Work Truck Dually thanks to the following GM Authority photos.
2023 Cadillac CT4 Gets New Argent Silver Metallic Color: First Look
The 2023 Cadillac CT4 adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Radiant Red Tintcoat, Midnight Steel Metallic, and Argent Silver Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Silver hue. Assigned RPO code GXD and touch-up paint code WA-130H, Argent Silver Metallic is one of eight exterior colors...
Chevy Suburban Lease Available Nationwide In December 2022
In December 2022, a Chevy Suburban lease continues to be available nationwide on the 2022 Chevy Suburban 4WD LT for $719 per month for 39 months, and on the 2023 Chevy Suburban 4WD LT for $749 per month for 39 months, for current lessees of a 2017 model year or newer vehicle.
2024 Cadillac Lyriq Sport Spotted With Unlit Grille
The all-electric Cadillac Lyriq luxury crossover made its formal introduction for the 2023 model year, with the subsequent 2024 Cadillac Lyriq ushering in two new trim levels, specifically the new Cadillac Lyriq Sport and Cadillac Lyriq Premium Luxury. Now, GM Authority photographers have spotted this rather odd 2024 Cadillac Lyriq Sport out on the road with an unlit front grille.
GM Releases Fix For Incorrect GMC Sierra HD Camping Loading Information Label
GM has issued a service bulletin regarding an incorrect label for the certain units of the 2022 and 2023 GMC Sierra HD, in both 2500 HD and 3500 HD configurations. The problem: affected units are labeled with incorrect camping loading information. The fix: owners of affected models will be mailed...
What Would You Like To See Changed On The C8 Corvette?
First arriving for the 2020 model year, the eighth-generation C8 Corvette was a watershed moment for the nameplate, introducing, among other things, a brand-new mid-engine layout. In the years since, GM has introduced a few relatively small changes to the C8, as well as a few special edition models and the new go-faster C8 Z06. However, we want to know – what would you like to see changed on the C8 Corvette?
New 2023 GMC Sierra AT4X In Desert Sand Metallic: First Real-World Pictures
First breaking cover with the introduction of the refreshed 2022 model year, the GMC Sierra AT4X offers enhanced off-roading prowess thanks to a bevy of off-road-ready features and equipment. Now, we’re getting our first real-world look at the new 2023 GMC Sierra AT4X in Desert Sand Metallic paint thanks to the following photos.
2024 Chevy Trax Activ: First Real-World Pictures
The all-new 2024 Chevy Trax was official unveiled back in October 2022. As the first model year of the all-new second generation, the 2024 Trax brings a bevy of transformations, including a brand-new exterior and interior, along with a new architecture and powertrain. Now, we’re getting our first look at the 2024 Chevy Trax Activ in the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery.
Here Are The 2023 GMC Sierra HD Towing Capacities
With the imminent arrival of the revised 2024 GMC Sierra HD lineup, GM has kept the 2023 GMC Sierra HD mostly unchanged compared to the prior 2022 model. With this upcoming mid-cycle refresh in mind, today GM Authority is reviewing 2023 Sierra HD towing capacities. Before we dive right in,...
2023 GMC Sierra HD Gets Destination Freight Charge Increase
Dropping in as the final model year before the introduction of a major refresh, the 2023 GMC Sierra HD offers only a handful of changes and updates over the preceding 2022 model year. Now, GM has increased the 2023 GMC Sierra HD’s destination freight charge (DFC). Previously, the 2023...
Foreign-Market 2023 Corvette Z06 And Cadillac Escalade-V Use Same Exhaust Tips
One might think there’s not much overlap when it comes to the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 and 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V. Sure, both offer impressive performance for their respective segments, but that’s about where the similarities end, right? Well, as it turns out, not exactly, as both the Corvette Z06 and Escalade-V seem to utilize the same exhaust tips.
2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray In RHD Configuration Spotted Testing
A wealth of fresh Chevy Corvette C8 variants are currently headed down the pipe, including the 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray, which is poised to introduce both hybrid power and AWD grip to the Corvette nameplate. Now, GM Authority spy photographers have captured a 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray prototype in right-hand-drive configuration.
1,000-Horsepower Hennessey C7 Corvette ZR1 Brings The Noise: Video
Even completely bone stock, the C7 Corvette ZR1 is an absolutely raucous machine, doling out more than 750 supercharged horsepower. Now, however, Hennessey Performance is turning the dial up to 11 with its 1,000-horsepower Corvette ZR1 upgrade package, as featured in the following brief video. Clocking in at a little...
Here’s When 2024 Cadillac XT6 Production Will Start
The 2024 Cadillac XT6 represents the fourth model year of the first generation of Cadillac’s largest crossover, and introduces a few minor updates over the preceding 2023 model. Now, GM Authority has exclusively learned when 2024 model-year production of the midsize luxury crossover will kick off. GM Authority has...
GMC Terrain Discount Offers Up To $1,500 Off In December 2022
In December 2022, a GMC Terrain discount offers up to $1,500 off, which includes a $750 cash allowance on the 2022 GMC Terrain and 2023 GMC Terrain. That also includes $750 Buick GMC Loyalty Cash on 2022 and 2023 Terrain models for current owners of a 2008 model year or newer vehicle or lessees of a 2017 model year or newer vehicle when financing through GM Financial, along with low-interest financing for up to 60 months plus deferred monthly payments for 90 days.
Is GM Planning To Give The C8 Corvette Stingray More Power?
The C8 Corvette model lineup is expanding, with several high-performance and ultra-high-performance models coming down the pipe. Now, however, it’s looking like the C8 Corvette Stingray may be poised for a power boost as well, per a series of new spy photos. GM Authority has exclusively captured what otherwise...
Here Are The 2023 Buick Encore GX Towing Capacities
The 2023 Buick Encore GX represents the fourth model year of the first-generation crossover, and is set to receive a mid-cycle refresh for the upcoming 2024 model year. Before this revision arrives, GM Authority is taking a closer look at the 2023 Buick Encore GX towing capacities with the following spec breakdown.
2022 And 2023 Chevy Malibu Recalled For Improperly Welded Front Impact Bar
GM has issued a product recall for select examples of 2022 and 2023 Chevy Malibu models due to an issue related the front impact bar. The problem: affected vehicles have their front impact bar, a structural component of the vehicle frame, improperly welded to the front frame rail. This issue can be present on either the right- or left-hand side of the vehicle.
What Is Overlanding?
These days, four-wheeled outdoor activities come in a variety of shapes and sizes, including overlanding, which has been gaining in popularity over the last several years. As such, GM has gotten in on the action with a number of overlanding concept vehicles. That said, some fans may be left wondering – what is overlanding exactly?
