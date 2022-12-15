Read full article on original website
Deshaun Watson after beating Ravens: ‘It’s definitely a small glimpse of what we’re going to do in the future’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After taking a knee three times to end the Browns’ 13-3 victory over the Ravens, Deshaun Watson turned toward the Dawg Pound, let out two booming screams of joy and pumped his fists to the crowd. “It was a lot,” he said after the game....
Watch Deshaun Watson, Myles Garrett, Amari Cooper and other Browns arrive for the Ravens game
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Deshaun Watson, Myles Garrett, Amari Cooper and other Browns arrive for the rematch against the Ravens. The 5-8 Browns will play the role of spoilers, trying to knock the 9-4 Ravens off their perch atop the AFC North. Myles Garrett: ‘You fall...
Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard ruled out vs. Buccaneers: Updated
TAMPA, Florida — Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard has been ruled out early in the third quarter against the Buccaneers after suffering a left calf injury in the first half. He was initially listed as questionable to return late in the second quarter while trailing 10-0. Hubbard’s injury comes...
Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills: How to watch live for free Saturday night (12/17/22)
The Miami Dolphins will take on the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: fuboTV (free trial); DirecTV Stream (FREE trial); Paramount+ (free 7-day trial); and Hulu Live TV (free trial). In their last game on Dec. 11,...
Browns vs. Ravens: Picks for Saturday’s Week 15 game from cleveland.com staff
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns and Ravens will meet for the second time this season. They will play in front of a national TV audience at FirstEnergy Stadium in Deshaun Watson’s first home game. The Browns, while not mathematically eliminated at 5-8, are all but out of the playoff...
Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news
In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel Wanted Penalties for Snowballs in Buffalo
The Miami head coach was concerned for his players’ safety in the moment.
Winners and losers from the Bengals’ 34-23 win over the Buccaneers
TAMPA, Florida — The Bengals earned perhaps their most unique win of the season with a 34-23 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Here are a few winners and losers from the afternoon:. Winner: Lou Anarumo. The Bengals’ defensive coordinator has been doing a bang-up...
Props to Miami Central & Rueben Bain for Winning State Title
Miami commitment Rueben Bain the Central Rockets capture state title.
Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens: How to watch live for free Saturday (12/17/22)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns will play host to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Fubo.tv (free trial); Hulu + Live TV (free trial); Sling TV has promotional offers. In their last game on Dec....
Watch Joe Burrow find Tee Higgins for the Bengals first touchdown vs. the Bucs
TAMPA BAY, Florida -- The Bengals are closing in on the Bucs in the third quarter after struggling to get anything going in the first half. Evan McPherson was responsible for the Bengals’ first six points. Then Tre Flowers intercepted Tom Brady to give the Bengals their best field position of the day. Seven plays and 31 yards later Joe Burrow found Tee Higgins streaking across the back of the end zone for a TD.
Former Broncos Quarterback Jake Plummer Is Now A Colorado Mushroom Farmer
Former Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer has gone from throwing to growing. It seems like a lifetime ago, but the last memory we have of Jake Plummer is the 2006 AFC Championship Game at Invesco Field. Let me refresh your memory. A Win Away From the Super Bowl. It was...
DraftKings Ohio promo code: $200 pre-launch bonus is almost gone
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The clock is ticking on the pre-registration period, but there is still time to grab the top DraftKings Ohio promo code...
Bengals vs. Buccaneers prediction: Picks for Sunday’s tropical battle
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Burrow vs. Brady is one of many headlines for this weekend’s matchup at Tampa Bay. The Cincinnati Bengals will look to take their five-game win streak and stay afoot with the Baltimore Ravens atop the AFC North. This could be a trap game though. Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers are also trying to stay afloat in the NFC South sitting at 6-7.
Caesars Sportsbook promo code CLEFULL: $1,250 NFL Week 15 bet insurance
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Week 15 continues today and you can use our Caesars Sportsbook promo code to unlock an enormous offer. Bettors in...
Browns finally found the complementary football they’ve been seeking all season to beat the Ravens
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns finally got something they’ve been looking for all season long in Saturday night’s 13-3 win over the Ravens: complementary football. The phrase is coachspeak to be sure, but it’s also something that can turn a game, all three phases working in harmony, especially on an ugly night at FirstEnergy Stadium when points were hard to come by and the Browns had little left to play for after their loss to Cincinnati six days ago.
NFL Week 15 ATS Picks
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL fans can be forgiven for thinking the Minnesota Vikings’ epic, record-setting, 33-point comeback against the Indianapolis Colts was the culmination...
Bet365 Ohio promo code: unlock $100 early sign-up bonus
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Roll into the new year with the latest Bet365 Ohio promo code offer. New players who sign up during the month...
Best FanDuel Ohio promo code unlocks $100 bonus, NBA League Pass offer
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The best FanDuel Ohio promo code offer for the weekend is a last-minute opportunity at an early bonus. New Ohio bettors...
‘Sure is fun to come back and beat the GOAT’: How social media reacted to the Bengals’ 34-23 win over the Bucs
TAMPA, Florida-- After getting out the gate slowly against the Bucs, Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ offense rattled off 34 consecutive points to earn their eighth win in nine games and their sixth straight victory. They also stayed undefeated against the NFC South with the 34-23 win, as Burrow became the first Bengals quarterback with multiple 30-touchdown seasons.
