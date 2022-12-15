Elon Musk took a big step toward stepping down as CEO of Twitter if the results of a poll the erratic billionaire posted Sunday evening are to be believed. “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll,” Musk tweeted Sunday evening, giving users two a straight yes/no option. In a series of follow-up tweets and replies, Musk suggested that he wasn’t trolling and was deadly serious about stepping down. “As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it,” he tweeted, seemingly anticipating a yes vote.More from The...

1 HOUR AGO