ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salon

Trump is losing it on Truth Social as he braces for DOJ referral

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hours after Donald Trump lashed out over the possibility that the Department of Justice could be receiving one or more criminal referrals next week from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol, he launched a new broadside with an implied threat that his perceived political enemies "must be dealt with."
WASHINGTON STATE
Salon

“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Twitter Users Want Elon Musk to Step Down as CEO Following Poll

Elon Musk took a big step toward stepping down as CEO of Twitter if the results of a poll the erratic billionaire posted Sunday evening are to be believed. “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll,” Musk tweeted Sunday evening, giving users two a straight yes/no option. In a series of follow-up tweets and replies, Musk suggested that he wasn’t trolling and was deadly serious about stepping down. “As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it,” he tweeted, seemingly anticipating a yes vote.More from The...
KDAF

Musk asks Twitter users if he should step down, majority says ‘yes’

Elon Musk has clashed with some users on multiple fronts and on Sunday, he asked Twitter users to decide if he should stay in charge of the social media platform after acknowledging he made a mistake in launching new speech restrictions that banned mentions of rival social media websites.

Comments / 0

Community Policy