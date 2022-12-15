Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A stubborn tenant was given an insane amount of money to leave his rent-controlled apartmentAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Additional Social Security payment coming soon to eligible New YorkersR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Five Great Steakhouses In New YorkD_FoodVendorNew York City, NY
Kathy Hochul giving away over $50 million in funding to deal with the issue of water pollution in NY: Is that enough?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Army Soldier From New York Allegedly Charged For Murdering of a SergeantAbdul GhaniFort Stewart, GA
Related
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
Trump is losing it on Truth Social as he braces for DOJ referral
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hours after Donald Trump lashed out over the possibility that the Department of Justice could be receiving one or more criminal referrals next week from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol, he launched a new broadside with an implied threat that his perceived political enemies "must be dealt with."
“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Elon Musk brought his mom to a meeting with advertisers where he tweeted about Trump. He later fired an exec who didn't find the tweet funny, report says.
Later that day, Elon Musk's mom accompanied him to Heidi Klum's costume party. Maye Musk previously appeared with him at the Met Gala and on "SNL."
Twitter Users Want Elon Musk to Step Down as CEO Following Poll
Elon Musk took a big step toward stepping down as CEO of Twitter if the results of a poll the erratic billionaire posted Sunday evening are to be believed. “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll,” Musk tweeted Sunday evening, giving users two a straight yes/no option. In a series of follow-up tweets and replies, Musk suggested that he wasn’t trolling and was deadly serious about stepping down. “As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it,” he tweeted, seemingly anticipating a yes vote.More from The...
Elon Musk is cracking down on employees at Twitter. His fellow tech founders are thrilled.
Silicon Valley executives say they're inspired by the way Musk is writing a "new playbook" at Twitter — one they hope to emulate.
Russia's war has stalled a next-gen US nuclear reactor backed by Bill Gates – because it's lost its sole supplier of uranium
TerraPower has delayed a demo of its flagship nuclear reactor project in Wyoming by at least two years. The nuclear innovation company said it's unable to get uranium fuel from any source other than Russia. TerraPower has received backing from Bill Gates and the US DOE for its advanced nuclear...
Musk asks Twitter users if he should step down, majority says ‘yes’
Elon Musk has clashed with some users on multiple fronts and on Sunday, he asked Twitter users to decide if he should stay in charge of the social media platform after acknowledging he made a mistake in launching new speech restrictions that banned mentions of rival social media websites.
Comments / 1