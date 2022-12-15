Read full article on original website
mibiz.com
Michigan Chamber CEO hopes Lansing brushes politics aside to ‘govern soundly’
As Democrats prepare to take control of the state Legislature come January, Michigan Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jim Holcomb hopes they will govern from the middle of the political spectrum in Lansing, and that legislators can move beyond political differences. Holcomb became the Michigan Chamber’s CEO in January 2022, succeeding long-time leader Rich Studley.
Consumers Energy moves mid-Michigan center out of Lansing
For the past 60 years, the Consumers Energy Mid-Michigan Operations Center has made Lansing its home, but now, things are changing.
wkar.org
USPS urges customers to mail packages before the end of the weekend for Christmas Day arrival
Time is running out to get holiday gifts and greeting cards in the mail, so that they arrive at their destinations by Christmas. With Christmas Day fast approaching, it’s now the busiest time of the year for the United States Postal Service. Ginger Reeder, is the supervisor at the...
Whitmer awards West Michigan organizations grants to build new homes
Governor Gretchen Whitmer awarded grants to several West Michigan organizations to help increase the supply of housing units in the state.
2 Lansing police officers given NARCAN after exposure to white substance
All of the cars involved were towed as a bio-hazard.
Michigan Democrats want to steal my rights so they can reward their union buddies
Michigan Democrats want to end right-to-work and force me to join a union. That's so Gov. Whitmer and her Democrat allies can reward their union buddies.
WNEM
Whitmer awards $8.4M to Missing Middle housing projects
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer awarded $8.4 million in grants to help construct 145 new homes and rental housing to increase the supply of housing units for Michiganders in six counties, the state said. “Expanding affordable housing is critical to helping Michigan families put down roots in...
Life sentences too severe for men in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot, defense attorneys say
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Federal prosecutors are seeking life sentences for Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The defendants’ attorneys called for lesser punishment and dispute prosecutors’ contention that the two played leadership roles in the 2020 plot. Rather, an FBI informant led the way.
diehardsport.com
Michigan On Verge Of Landing Another Top ’24 Ohio Recruit?
Michigan is set to host four-star offensive lineman Ben Roebuck for a visit this weekend. A Lakewood, Ohio product, Roebuck, ranked as the No. 11 player in Ohio for 2024, is also close with fellow Michigan pledge Luke Hamilton.
Counties begin completing Prop 2, 3 recount
Weeks after the Michigan Board of State Canvassers approved procedures for planned recounts for Proposal 2 and Proposal 3, some selected counties have completed their recounts.
Lansing stabbing leads to 1 arrest
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department responded to a stabbing Sunday morning that sent one man to the hospital. According to an officer, they responded to the 300 block of Westmoreland Ave. at 7:15 a.m. Following a suspect description and a canine search of the area, officers were able to track down the […]
Lansing area provides help for the unhoused, mayor says there is more to do
Here in Lansing hundreds of people are unhoused each and every night, including children. Every night, shelters like the City Rescue Mission are doing what they can to give people a place to stay.
Warehouses, hotels, offices: Empty buildings become housing in Michigan
In 1924, a three-story brick building in northwest Grand Rapids opened as a storage business with a large block letters advertising a “fire-proof warehouse” painted on the side. A laundromat moved in three decades later, followed by a pool hall called Lucky Ball in the 1970s. Then it...
WLNS
Lansing School District holds press conference on school mergers
Lansing School District holds press conference on …. Sparrow first responders help sick children celebrate …. Sparrow first responders help sick children celebrate holidays. Students, families celebrate MSU fall 2022 graduates. Students, families celebrate MSU fall 2022 graduates. After a legendary run, WLNS says goodbye to Lauren …. After a...
Reality star gives away $10K to single parents, 2 Lansing moms will receive $500
Jewel Tankard says she knows exactly how it feels to be a single parent, and she's giving away $500 to 20 single parents all over the country, including right here in mid-Michigan.
WILX-TV
Wreaths laid for veterans at Lansing’s Little Arlington at Evergreen Cemetery
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People laid wreaths at the graves of fallen heroes and service members for Wreaths Across America. Volunteers at Lansing’s Little Arlington at Evergreen Cemetery laid 146 wreaths on the graves of veterans. According to organizers, this was the first year wreaths laid there. The event is a way to honor veterans and prisoners of war for their services during the holidays.
GRPD: 14-year-old shot in the back on city's SE side
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that has left a 14-year-old injured Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. near Kalamazoo Ave SE and Adams Street SE. Police say they are unaware of what led to the shooting, but...
WILX-TV
Your Health: Drinking away diabetes risk
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Research shows that if you have more than three sugar-sweetened beverages per week, your chance of developing pre-diabetes, the condition that leads to diabetes, increases by 46%. But which drinks can do the reverse, and actually lower your risk?. Diabetes is on the rise. In fact,...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Cold beer and a great grinder can be found at Duffy’s in Jackson
JACKSON, MI – Duffy’s is a hotspot on the east side of Jackson known for cold beer and the best grinder in town. Duffy’s Food & Spirits has been in the area for as long as people can remember, Manager Jillane Dahms said. It became the Casino Beer Garden in the late 1930s and eventually was known as the Casino Bar until the late 1980s. When former owner Brian Duffy took over, he changed the name to Duffy’s.
lansingcitypulse.com
Santa tells City Pulse Lansing has been 'mostly nice'
FRIDAY, Dec. 16 — Santa Claus told City Pulse in an exclusive interview this evening that Lansing has made the nice list this year. "Lansing has been pretty good," the Jolly Old Elf said. "Comparing to a lot of communities, Lansing has done pretty good." Santa was participating in...
