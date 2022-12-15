ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

mibiz.com

Michigan Chamber CEO hopes Lansing brushes politics aside to ‘govern soundly’

As Democrats prepare to take control of the state Legislature come January, Michigan Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jim Holcomb hopes they will govern from the middle of the political spectrum in Lansing, and that legislators can move beyond political differences. Holcomb became the Michigan Chamber’s CEO in January 2022, succeeding long-time leader Rich Studley.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Whitmer awards $8.4M to Missing Middle housing projects

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer awarded $8.4 million in grants to help construct 145 new homes and rental housing to increase the supply of housing units for Michiganders in six counties, the state said. “Expanding affordable housing is critical to helping Michigan families put down roots in...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Lansing stabbing leads to 1 arrest

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department responded to a stabbing Sunday morning that sent one man to the hospital. According to an officer, they responded to the 300 block of Westmoreland Ave. at 7:15 a.m. Following a suspect description and a canine search of the area, officers were able to track down the […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Lansing School District holds press conference on school mergers

Lansing School District holds press conference on …. Sparrow first responders help sick children celebrate …. Sparrow first responders help sick children celebrate holidays. Students, families celebrate MSU fall 2022 graduates. Students, families celebrate MSU fall 2022 graduates. After a legendary run, WLNS says goodbye to Lauren …. After a...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Wreaths laid for veterans at Lansing’s Little Arlington at Evergreen Cemetery

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People laid wreaths at the graves of fallen heroes and service members for Wreaths Across America. Volunteers at Lansing’s Little Arlington at Evergreen Cemetery laid 146 wreaths on the graves of veterans. According to organizers, this was the first year wreaths laid there. The event is a way to honor veterans and prisoners of war for their services during the holidays.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Your Health: Drinking away diabetes risk

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Research shows that if you have more than three sugar-sweetened beverages per week, your chance of developing pre-diabetes, the condition that leads to diabetes, increases by 46%. But which drinks can do the reverse, and actually lower your risk?. Diabetes is on the rise. In fact,...
LANSING, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Cold beer and a great grinder can be found at Duffy’s in Jackson

JACKSON, MI – Duffy’s is a hotspot on the east side of Jackson known for cold beer and the best grinder in town. Duffy’s Food & Spirits has been in the area for as long as people can remember, Manager Jillane Dahms said. It became the Casino Beer Garden in the late 1930s and eventually was known as the Casino Bar until the late 1980s. When former owner Brian Duffy took over, he changed the name to Duffy’s.
JACKSON, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Santa tells City Pulse Lansing has been 'mostly nice'

FRIDAY, Dec. 16 — Santa Claus told City Pulse in an exclusive interview this evening that Lansing has made the nice list this year. "Lansing has been pretty good," the Jolly Old Elf said. "Comparing to a lot of communities, Lansing has done pretty good." Santa was participating in...
