Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Related
mibiz.com
Michigan Chamber CEO hopes Lansing brushes politics aside to ‘govern soundly’
As Democrats prepare to take control of the state Legislature come January, Michigan Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jim Holcomb hopes they will govern from the middle of the political spectrum in Lansing, and that legislators can move beyond political differences. Holcomb became the Michigan Chamber’s CEO in January 2022, succeeding long-time leader Rich Studley.
WILX-TV
Volunteers of America Michigan needs help for its Adopt-A-Family program
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Instead of making a wish list of things they want, there are many people this Christmas with a wish list of things they need. Volunteers of America currently has its Adopt-A-Family program going on, but they’re struggling to help enough families this year given the low number of sponsors.
House of Dank Welcomes the Opening of Saginaw Location
SAGINAW, Mich - House of Dank, the rapidly expanding cannabis retailer is celebrating its opening day, today, December 16th, in Saginaw. House of Dank will be a recreational dispensary open daily from 9am to 9pm to anyone 21 years and older with a valid picture ID.
wkar.org
USPS urges customers to mail packages before the end of the weekend for Christmas Day arrival
Time is running out to get holiday gifts and greeting cards in the mail, so that they arrive at their destinations by Christmas. With Christmas Day fast approaching, it’s now the busiest time of the year for the United States Postal Service. Ginger Reeder, is the supervisor at the...
Consumers Energy moves mid-Michigan center out of Lansing
For the past 60 years, the Consumers Energy Mid-Michigan Operations Center has made Lansing its home, but now, things are changing.
Whitmer awards West Michigan organizations grants to build new homes
Governor Gretchen Whitmer awarded grants to several West Michigan organizations to help increase the supply of housing units in the state.
2 Lansing police officers given NARCAN after exposure to white substance
All of the cars involved were towed as a bio-hazard.
Detroit animal shelter euthanizes for space, not W. Michigan
Shelters in Michigan and across the country are struggling with what one clinic director called an "unprecedented capacity crisis."
Life sentences too severe for men in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot, defense attorneys say
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Federal prosecutors are seeking life sentences for Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The defendants’ attorneys called for lesser punishment and dispute prosecutors’ contention that the two played leadership roles in the 2020 plot. Rather, an FBI informant led the way.
Michigan woman, 41, accused of embezzling $176K from employer
WAYNE COUNTY, MI – A Wayne County woman is accused of stealing more than $176,000 from her employer. Kendra Marie Lewis, 41, of Redford, was arraigned in the 14A-3 District Court of Washtenaw County for embezzlement of $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony, and two counts of failure to file taxes, 5-year felonies.
Feds charge multiple Michigan men tied to illegally converting handguns to fully automatic
Federal authorities have charged multiple Michigan men allegedly tied to selling or distributing illegal devices used to convert handguns from semi-automatic to fully automatic. U.S. attorneys and Federal Bureau of Investigation agents on Thursday, Dec. 15 said that 11 men have been charged as part of a ring that involved...
Warehouses, hotels, offices: Empty buildings become housing in Michigan
In 1924, a three-story brick building in northwest Grand Rapids opened as a storage business with a large block letters advertising a “fire-proof warehouse” painted on the side. A laundromat moved in three decades later, followed by a pool hall called Lucky Ball in the 1970s. Then it...
Lansing stabbing leads to 1 arrest
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department responded to a stabbing Sunday morning that sent one man to the hospital. According to an officer, they responded to the 300 block of Westmoreland Ave. at 7:15 a.m. Following a suspect description and a canine search of the area, officers were able to track down the […]
Lansing area provides help for the unhoused, mayor says there is more to do
Here in Lansing hundreds of people are unhoused each and every night, including children. Every night, shelters like the City Rescue Mission are doing what they can to give people a place to stay.
fox2detroit.com
Glock switch, drug investigation leads to charges against 11 Michigan men; 1 suspect still on the run
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A multi-state investigation involving drugs and switches that turn handguns into automatic weapons led to charges against 11 Michigan men. Five of the men were arrested Thursday when about 200 law enforcement officers conducted search warrants in Benton Harbor, Grand Rapids, and St. Joseph, Mich., as well as Port St. Lucie, Fla. Fiver others were already in custody, and one man is still on the run.
11 charged in ring involving gun switches
An investigation with several law enforcement agencies across Michigan led to almost a dozen individuals being charged Thursday morning with various felonies.
WWMTCw
Grand Rapids man faces 40 years in prison for $170,000 COVID-19 relief scheme
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man could spend a maximum of 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to bank fraud and money laundering in a Paycheck Protection Program scheme, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Thursday. In July 2020, Kurtis VanderMolen, 50, submitted a Paycheck Protection Program...
iheart.com
Kentwood man admits to using PPP funds for wedding, convertible
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - A 50-year-old Kentwood man has admitted defrauding the government out of thousands of dollars through the Paycheck Protection Program. Kurtis Vandermolen pleaded guilty to bank fraud and money laundering charges yesterday. Prosecutors say he used roughly $170,000 from the pandemic relief program, in part, to pay...
The Oakland Press
Helping hands: Baldwin House distributes 1,000 holiday care bags to seniors in need
Baldwin House Senior Living and its philanthropic arm, Baldwin Society Supporting Older Adults, announced its annual Holiday Hope program. Baldwin House worked with Dollar Castle and other sponsors including; Center for Financial Planning, Inc., Hospice of Michigan, Kitch Attorney & Counselors, Next Steps 4 Seniors Foundation, Precision Plumbing, Inc. and 360 Fire & Flood Property Restoration, to create 1,000 care bags.
Lake effect snow gradually comes to an end Sunday
Winter weather advisories that have been in place since Thursday have been extended as lake effect snow continues.
Comments / 0