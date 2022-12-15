ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

mibiz.com

Michigan Chamber CEO hopes Lansing brushes politics aside to ‘govern soundly’

As Democrats prepare to take control of the state Legislature come January, Michigan Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jim Holcomb hopes they will govern from the middle of the political spectrum in Lansing, and that legislators can move beyond political differences. Holcomb became the Michigan Chamber’s CEO in January 2022, succeeding long-time leader Rich Studley.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Volunteers of America Michigan needs help for its Adopt-A-Family program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Instead of making a wish list of things they want, there are many people this Christmas with a wish list of things they need. Volunteers of America currently has its Adopt-A-Family program going on, but they’re struggling to help enough families this year given the low number of sponsors.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Michigan woman, 41, accused of embezzling $176K from employer

WAYNE COUNTY, MI – A Wayne County woman is accused of stealing more than $176,000 from her employer. Kendra Marie Lewis, 41, of Redford, was arraigned in the 14A-3 District Court of Washtenaw County for embezzlement of $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony, and two counts of failure to file taxes, 5-year felonies.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Lansing stabbing leads to 1 arrest

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department responded to a stabbing Sunday morning that sent one man to the hospital. According to an officer, they responded to the 300 block of Westmoreland Ave. at 7:15 a.m. Following a suspect description and a canine search of the area, officers were able to track down the […]
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Glock switch, drug investigation leads to charges against 11 Michigan men; 1 suspect still on the run

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A multi-state investigation involving drugs and switches that turn handguns into automatic weapons led to charges against 11 Michigan men. Five of the men were arrested Thursday when about 200 law enforcement officers conducted search warrants in Benton Harbor, Grand Rapids, and St. Joseph, Mich., as well as Port St. Lucie, Fla. Fiver others were already in custody, and one man is still on the run.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
iheart.com

Kentwood man admits to using PPP funds for wedding, convertible

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - A 50-year-old Kentwood man has admitted defrauding the government out of thousands of dollars through the Paycheck Protection Program. Kurtis Vandermolen pleaded guilty to bank fraud and money laundering charges yesterday. Prosecutors say he used roughly $170,000 from the pandemic relief program, in part, to pay...
KENTWOOD, MI
The Oakland Press

Helping hands: Baldwin House distributes 1,000 holiday care bags to seniors in need

Baldwin House Senior Living and its philanthropic arm, Baldwin Society Supporting Older Adults, announced its annual Holiday Hope program. Baldwin House worked with Dollar Castle and other sponsors including; Center for Financial Planning, Inc., Hospice of Michigan, Kitch Attorney & Counselors, Next Steps 4 Seniors Foundation, Precision Plumbing, Inc. and 360 Fire & Flood Property Restoration, to create 1,000 care bags.

