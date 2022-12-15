ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
belmont.edu

Belmont Law Professor Lucian Dervan Launches Plea Bargain Institute

Belmont College of Law Professor Lucian Dervan in partnership with Fair Trials, launched the Plea Bargaining Institute (PBI) this week. The institute will create an environment for sharing knowledge and research and for collaboration related to reforming global plea-bargaining practices. “We now know more about how plea bargaining operates, how...
NASHVILLE, TN
belmont.edu

Belmont Students Perform Alongside Legends in CMT Special Honoring Vince Gill

This semester, The Fisher Center for Performing Arts at Belmont University hosted its first-ever televised performance. Some of the biggest names in music gathered on September 12 for the taping of “CMT GIANTS: Vince Gill”, a 90-minute music special honoring the country music legend. Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Reba McEntire, Emmylou Harris, Rodney Crowell and Sting were among the star-studded lineup of special guests who reflected on their friendships and time working with Gill.
NASHVILLE, TN
belmont.edu

Occupational Therapy and Physical Therapy Hosts ABLE Youth for Independence Camp

This semester, Belmont Occupational Therapy (OT) and Physical Therapy (PT) welcomed Able Youth for its annual Independence Camp, held on Belmont’s Campus this fall. ABLE Youth is the only organization of its kind in Nashville and works to provide opportunities for youth who use wheelchairs to learn independence, skills and sports. Teaching kids the importance of complete independence in all activities of daily living leads to higher self-esteem, motivation and desire to excel.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy