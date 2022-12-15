This semester, Belmont Occupational Therapy (OT) and Physical Therapy (PT) welcomed Able Youth for its annual Independence Camp, held on Belmont’s Campus this fall. ABLE Youth is the only organization of its kind in Nashville and works to provide opportunities for youth who use wheelchairs to learn independence, skills and sports. Teaching kids the importance of complete independence in all activities of daily living leads to higher self-esteem, motivation and desire to excel.

