KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nirvana Comics is working to make sure kids smile during the holidays, regardless of the situation they or their families may be in. They announced on social media that the store bought 100 toys in all age ranges and was making them available for free to anyone with a child in need. They said anyone who needed a toy would just need to arrive at the store and take it out from under the tree, then use it to make a kid smile — no questions asked.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO