Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'Use it to make a kid smile' | Nirvana Comics buys 100 toys for children in need
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nirvana Comics is working to make sure kids smile during the holidays, regardless of the situation they or their families may be in. They announced on social media that the store bought 100 toys in all age ranges and was making them available for free to anyone with a child in need. They said anyone who needed a toy would just need to arrive at the store and take it out from under the tree, then use it to make a kid smile — no questions asked.
Found wedding ring at Dairy Queen returned to rightful owner
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE: The ring has been returned to its rightful owner!. Carl Foust, the owner of the ring, watched the 11 o'clock news on WBIR Saturday night and saw the announcement of his missing ring. He contacted James Nixon and was elated!. Nixon and his wife delivered...
WBIR
Ukrainian family celebrates the holidays in Knoxville with the help of friends and strangers
A mother and her young children fled war-torn Ukraine bound for Knoxville. Now, she is rebuilding their lives while her husband fights the Russians.
'It's a message of light' | Here's how Hanukkah is celebrated in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Jewish celebration of Hanukkah has officially started. It began Sunday at sundown and will continue until Monday evening. The first candle of the menorah is lit to mark the start of the festivities. Hanukkah is known as the festival of lights and eight of the...
KFVS12
61,000 Christmas lights dazzle community with light show
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a Christmas light display that rivals Clark Griswold’s. But, this is no movie. It’s reality. And it’s brought to life by a man with a hobby. “Go big or go home,” said Jacob Burris, the creator of the Muddy Creek...
10About Town: A holiday concert, many markets and a visit from Santa Paws
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Click here for a whole list of holiday events happening in East Tennessee during the month of December. The Knoxville Flea Market is in town this weekend. It takes place at the Knoxville Expo Center on Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission and parking are free.
WBIR
Polly the Rhino at Zoo Knoxville
At 54 years old, Polly was one of the oldest rhinos in the U.S. She died on Friday morning.
WBIR
Old Sevier Holiday Market in Knoxville
People got some Christmas shopping done at the Old Sevier Holiday Market. It was held at Hi-Wire Brewing and had over 40 vendors in attendance.
Polly, Zoo Knoxville's white rhino, died Friday morning after days of deteriorating health
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville said one of their most iconic animals passed away Friday morning after her health rapidly declined. They said Polly, a 54-year-old Southern white rhinoceros, was humanely euthanized after being treated for pain and mobility issues related to her age. They said over the past few days, her health started to rapidly deteriorate and they said there were no other treatment options.
Congrats, grads! | UT fall graduation ceremonies set for Friday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Friday, crowds are expected to gather in Thompson-Boling Arena to celebrate graduates and highlight the work they did to walk across the stage. The University of Tennessee fall commencement ceremonies are expected to start at 9 a.m. for undergraduate and is expected to last around two and a half hours. The graduate hooding ceremony is expected to start at around 3 p.m. and last the same amount of time.
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Dec. 16-18
Winter is here and East Tennessee has seen the change in weather and that means some new opportunities to take on free activities indoors.
knoxsheriff.org
Patrol Promotions December 2022
Sheriff Tom Spangler and Chief Bernie Lyon want to congratulate Matt Price on his promotion to Patrol Captain, Roger Morgan on his promotion to Patrol Lieutenant, and Donnie Shipley on his promotion to Patrol Sergeant. Congratulations and thank you for the hard work and dedication to the citizens of Knox...
wvlt.tv
TBI: At-risk, missing children in Knox Co. found
The Morristown Hamblen Humanity Society has been closed since Thursday after puppies showed symptoms of parvo. A recovery effort is underway in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park after a 61-year-old kayaker disappeared underwater. Hundreds of people place wreaths veteran's headstones. Updated: 5 hours ago. More than 8,000 wreaths were...
WBIR
Morristown Humane Society needs donations
The Morristown, Hamblen Humane Society are currently treating some of their puppies for parvo. They are asking for donations to help with treatment and testing.
Family fears the worst as search continues for missing East Tennessee man
An East Tennessee family is holding on to hope as Jefferson County authorities and loved ones are searching for David McAfee.
Knoxville Firefighters Association unloads carloads of coats, donating to children across city
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Firefighters Association unloaded carloads of coats for children across the city Wednesday morning. They gave around 350 coats to children at seven schools across the city, including Chilhowee Intermediate School and Dogwood Elementary School, according to the KFA Twitter page. They said the coat...
Health Care Center residents get chance to holiday 'shop' for loved ones
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For residents of a West Knoxville care center, when they couldn't go out to shop for Christmas, the "shopping" came to them. The activity team at Shannondale Health Care Center on Middlebrook Pike filled the second-floor dining room Tuesday afternoon with stuffed animals, stationery and other gifts. They called it the "Santa Shop".
Free RAM clinic to welcome patients in East Knoxville starting Jan. 13
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical is returning to Knoxville on Jan. 13 to provide free medical services for anyone who needs them. The event will last until Jan. 15 at 11 a.m., according to RAM's website. They will welcome patients at the Jacob Building and will provide free dental, vision and medical services on a first-come, first-served basis.
Truckloads of wreaths arrive in Knoxville to be placed on graves of veterans
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Truckloads of wreaths arrived in Knoxville on Thursday from Maine. The wreaths are part of a national program meant to honor veterans who passed away. On Saturday, the wreaths will be placed on graves at Lyons View Veterans Cemetery, East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Knoxville National Cemetery and many others. The annual event is usually a somber way to honor people who served in the military.
UT: Exciting new projects, advancements to the university for the upcoming school year
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Chancellor of the University of Tennessee Donde Plowman announced Saturday some exciting changes that will continue to make the school "reach new heights." With winter break starting for the Vols, Plowman provided solutions for certain areas that have raised questions and concerns for students and...
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0