Knoxville, TN

WBIR

'Use it to make a kid smile' | Nirvana Comics buys 100 toys for children in need

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nirvana Comics is working to make sure kids smile during the holidays, regardless of the situation they or their families may be in. They announced on social media that the store bought 100 toys in all age ranges and was making them available for free to anyone with a child in need. They said anyone who needed a toy would just need to arrive at the store and take it out from under the tree, then use it to make a kid smile — no questions asked.
KNOXVILLE, TN
KFVS12

61,000 Christmas lights dazzle community with light show

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a Christmas light display that rivals Clark Griswold’s. But, this is no movie. It’s reality. And it’s brought to life by a man with a hobby. “Go big or go home,” said Jacob Burris, the creator of the Muddy Creek...
LENOIR CITY, TN
WBIR

10About Town: A holiday concert, many markets and a visit from Santa Paws

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Click here for a whole list of holiday events happening in East Tennessee during the month of December. The Knoxville Flea Market is in town this weekend. It takes place at the Knoxville Expo Center on Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission and parking are free.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Polly, Zoo Knoxville's white rhino, died Friday morning after days of deteriorating health

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville said one of their most iconic animals passed away Friday morning after her health rapidly declined. They said Polly, a 54-year-old Southern white rhinoceros, was humanely euthanized after being treated for pain and mobility issues related to her age. They said over the past few days, her health started to rapidly deteriorate and they said there were no other treatment options.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Congrats, grads! | UT fall graduation ceremonies set for Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Friday, crowds are expected to gather in Thompson-Boling Arena to celebrate graduates and highlight the work they did to walk across the stage. The University of Tennessee fall commencement ceremonies are expected to start at 9 a.m. for undergraduate and is expected to last around two and a half hours. The graduate hooding ceremony is expected to start at around 3 p.m. and last the same amount of time.
KNOXVILLE, TN
knoxsheriff.org

Patrol Promotions December 2022

Sheriff Tom Spangler and Chief Bernie Lyon want to congratulate Matt Price on his promotion to Patrol Captain, Roger Morgan on his promotion to Patrol Lieutenant, and Donnie Shipley on his promotion to Patrol Sergeant. Congratulations and thank you for the hard work and dedication to the citizens of Knox...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI: At-risk, missing children in Knox Co. found

The Morristown Hamblen Humanity Society has been closed since Thursday after puppies showed symptoms of parvo. A recovery effort is underway in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park after a 61-year-old kayaker disappeared underwater. Hundreds of people place wreaths veteran's headstones. Updated: 5 hours ago. More than 8,000 wreaths were...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Health Care Center residents get chance to holiday 'shop' for loved ones

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For residents of a West Knoxville care center, when they couldn't go out to shop for Christmas, the "shopping" came to them. The activity team at Shannondale Health Care Center on Middlebrook Pike filled the second-floor dining room Tuesday afternoon with stuffed animals, stationery and other gifts. They called it the "Santa Shop".
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Free RAM clinic to welcome patients in East Knoxville starting Jan. 13

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical is returning to Knoxville on Jan. 13 to provide free medical services for anyone who needs them. The event will last until Jan. 15 at 11 a.m., according to RAM's website. They will welcome patients at the Jacob Building and will provide free dental, vision and medical services on a first-come, first-served basis.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Truckloads of wreaths arrive in Knoxville to be placed on graves of veterans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Truckloads of wreaths arrived in Knoxville on Thursday from Maine. The wreaths are part of a national program meant to honor veterans who passed away. On Saturday, the wreaths will be placed on graves at Lyons View Veterans Cemetery, East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Knoxville National Cemetery and many others. The annual event is usually a somber way to honor people who served in the military.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

