Kansas State

Hutch Post

Kan. medical marijuana committee prepares for legalization push

TOPEKA — Medical marijuana may have a future in Kansas after all, though lawmakers are still uncertain whether any medical marijuana legislation will garner support in the Senate, or wither away like previous medical marijuana bills. After months of bipartisan information-gathering on the structure, taxation, and other processes that...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Notoriously hard-to-clean 'dilbit' dumped in Kansas oil spill

Each day that passes, the hundreds of thousands of gallons of sludgy oil coating Mill Creek in north-central Kansas become harder to clean up. That’s because the pipeline that busted just outside the town of Washington on Dec. 7 doesn’t carry conventional crude oil. It carries a product of the Canadian tar sands called diluted bitumen that changes dramatically in chemical composition and behavior soon after escaping from pipes.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

'Grossly inadequate’ map could jeopardize Kan. broadband funds

TOPEKA — Kansas officials worry the state will lose part of its share of a $42.5 billion federal investment in broadband expansion because the Federal Communications Commission commissioned a “grossly inadequate” map of existing services. The map, released in late November, shows broadband is available everywhere in...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Congress OKs new law on tourist boats after Branson tragedy

Branson, Mo. (AP) — A bill requiring stricter safety rules in response to the 2018 sinking of a Missouri tourist boat that killed 17 people passed the Senate on Thursday. The legislation, headed to President Joe Biden for approval, directs the U.S. Coast Guard to draft new requirements for amphibious vehicles such as the tourist attraction that sank during a storm on Table Rock Lake near Branson.
BRANSON, MO
Hutch Post

US judge blocks Biden bid to end 'Remain in Mexico' policy

AMARILLO, Texas (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from ending a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas stayed the termination until legal challenges by Texas and Missouri are...
TEXAS STATE
Hutch Post

Transgender inmate on death row asks for mercy

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri's governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly...
MISSOURI STATE
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

