Ray Simon
3d ago

Bless God Continually... IT IS AS SIMPLE AS THIS..."In the beginning, God CREATED heaven and earth."..."And God said "Let there BE light"...can you begin to fathom what "Let there BE" might have sounded like? Science got the sound right.

Ken
2d ago

That would be because their hypothesis continues to be incorrect. You are required to scrap it and try something else.

michael
19h ago

The astronomer Phil Plait said the universe is basically flat. To me, there’s only 2 ways to make a flat universe from the Big Bang. The first is, that primordial atom was spinning so fast, that matter flung out from the equator, which means our universe is still spinning. The 2nd way would be like a quasar that shoots out from a black hole’s polls. Those things rotate too, but each end shoots out matter in the opposite direction, one clockwise and the other counter. And that leads to the possibility of an alternate universe to our own. And if my mechanics are right, each universe would also be rotating, just on a smaller scale, since each would be half the mass as the equator method.

