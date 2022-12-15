Oklahoma State Board of Education ends intervention at Western Heights school district

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma State Board of Education has voted to end its intervention at Western Heights Public Schools following almost two years of controversy.

In April 2021, the Oklahoma State Board of Education placed Western Heights on probation – citing a list of problems, including a mishandling of funds, failure to provide in-person instructional services to students, a lack of willingness to respond to concerns of the parents and the community, failure to provide food for students and significant loss in enrollment and teachers.

Also, state board members said the district’s enrollment dropped 30 percent as classes remained virtual longer than any other. A quarter of the district’s staff left and graduation rates were among the lowest in the state.

After being placed on probation, Western Heights was given 90 days to take corrective action or risk losing accreditation.

Following the 90-day probation, then- superintendent Mannix Barnes had his certification suspended and was replaced by a new superintendent, who was selected by the State Board of Education.

The intervention plan was adopted in July 2021.

However, following the recent resignation of three school board members and a settlement with Barnes , the State Board of Education voted Thursday to end its oversight at the district.

