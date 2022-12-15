Read full article on original website
Related
WDSU
This Week, Showers and a Hard Freeze
NEW ORLEANS — This week begins with likely showers and a slight chance of storms for Monday and Tuesday (both 60% chance). Wednesday, The Winter Season Begins at 3:47 PM (Winter Solstice). Thursday, a 30% chance of showers for Southeast Louisiana. Friday, an "Artic Blast" ushers in a 20-31°...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy and raw Monday, very cold air by late this week
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we start our week, we’ll have a very wet and dreary Monday to greet us. An area of low pressure will develop just south of our area and stick around throughout the day. This will bring numerous showers and downpours to Southwest Louisiana. Showers will arrive in the area just before or at the morning commute, so use a little extra caution if you’re on the roads around this time.
brproud.com
Sunday Night Forecast: Chilly off and on rain Monday through early Tuesday; Frigid for Christmas weekend
Tonight: Clouds return to Southeast Louisiana ahead of Monday’s system. Temperatures will still be cold in the 30s. Monday & Tuesday: Off and on rain through Tuesday morning as a low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico moves across the northern Gulf of Mexico. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 40s. Rain totals will be around 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts.
NOLA.com
A series of wintry cold blasts will leave New Orleans with a freezing Christmas
New Orleanians will have to bundle up for the rest of the year. A modest cold snap is coming this weekend, and chillier weather will soon follow, with freezing temperatures expected to blow in before next weekend and last through Christmas, forecasters say. There's a 70% chance the freezing cold...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers tonight ahead of an even colder weekend
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Leftover showers from Friday night come to an end by early Saturday morning, leaving Saturday cloudy for most of the day and chillier with highs tomorrow in the lower 50s. Be prepared for a widespread front Sunday morning with lows at or near freezing for...
WDSU
Tips on what to do if you lose power during freezing weather
As Louisiana prepares for freezing temperatures, many may be considered about the possibility of losing power. Here are some tips provided by FEMA on what to do during a power outage:. Keep freezers and refrigerators closed. Use a generator, but ONLY outdoors and away from windows. Do not use a...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Could North Louisiana get a white Christmas?
Christmas is still nine days away so the most wonderful time of the year is still pretty far off when it comes to accurate weather predictions. However, some weather models are saying there is a much higher than normal chance of some winter weather round the same time that Santa comes calling.
999ktdy.com
Forecast Has Temperatures in Louisiana Way Below Freezing Prior to Christmas
As Christmas approaches, we are beginning to see temperatures drop across the country. How cold will it get for Christmas in Louisiana? The answer is, VERY cold. Early forecasts have temperatures in the 20s just days before Christmas, but one model even has temperatures here in the teens. So yes,...
WDSU
Cooling Down This Weekend, Rain Saturday
NEW ORLEANS — Today, similar weather conditions as yesterday, but high clouds are headed to Southeast Louisiana -- late afternoon and this evening. Partly cloudy skies tonight with rain chances around the mid to late morning. Weather models had rain over the Northshore by late morning, however, today models are showing rain to be west of Lake Pontchartrain for your mid-morning Saturday. For now, rain and showers, light to possibly fairly moderate at times. Cloudy skies expected, and rain persists into late evening. Rain totals forecast, under 0.30" inches expected. Sunday, a degree or two cooler, Sunny early, but clouds increase through the day. No rain anticipated Sunday Afternoon. Expected rain and showers Monday through Tuesday of next week. Rain chance 40% on Monday, and a 30% rain chance Tuesday. Wednesday, The Winter Solstice occurs at 3:47 p.m., chilly to cool temps for most of next week. Morning low temperature range 38-50° for next week.
Watch: Aerial video shows damage left behind from deadly severe weather outbreak
Emergency management officials in Mississippi report at least four injuries in the state and dozens of homes have been damaged following Wednesday’s severe storms.
Inside the New Orleans tornado: Dashcam video shows moments car is overtaken by storm
A dashcam captured the exact moments when Wednesday’s EF-2 tornado barreled through the Gretna neighborhood of New Orleans.
wwno.org
After 21 tornadoes hit Louisiana, residents wake up to aftermath of another natural disaster
After 21 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana over the course of 24 hours, residents across this weather-battered state – who have contended with a litany of severe storms over the last few years, from major hurricanes to twisters – woke up Thursday morning to an eerily familiar scene.
‘I see baskets, I see people with baskets’ | Tornado-damaged Winn-Dixie reopens
MARRERO, La. — Residents on the Westbank are still shaken up after Wednesday’s tornadoes. “It was a harrowing experience for everyone in the area, I had no idea it was going to be as devastating as it was. Thankfully I didn’t sustain damage except losing power,” one Westbank resident, Lisa Broussard said.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Golden Meadow Boat Parade - 2022
The Golden Meadow Boat Parade rolled tonight in Bayou Lafourche – the 2nd-straight year for the now-annual parade. See photos from the night online. Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.
Video shows tornado ‘jumping’ from New Orleans across Mississippi River
Check out the video submitted to our team by viewer Jacob Blouin. The video was shot just outside of Algiers Point, facing south toward St. Bernard Parish.
Officials warn livestock owners about feeding recall
The Food and Drug Administration warns horse owners of a recent food recall on Top of the Rockies Alfafa Cubes.
NOLA.com
Snow in Louisiana? Here's what forecasters are saying about the cold front on the way.
A massive winter storm that's dumping inches of snow across the Midwest is heading south and expected to reach Louisiana late Tuesday. A cold front is expected to follow. Severe storms — tornadoes, flash floods and hail — are the biggest threats for Louisiana. But, the cold weather has spawned talk of a White Christmas in parts of the Bayou State.
No Wake Zone Order Issued for St. Landry Parish Waterways
The no-wake order is in effect until further notice, according to the office of the Parish President.
What is the Most Searched Christmas Cookie in Louisiana?
Google Trends has just released its most searched Christmas cookies by state.
magnoliareporter.com
Hard year has Louisiana sweet potato farmers pondering future of industry
Challenging. Discouraging. Just plain bad. These are some of the words that Louisiana sweet potato farmers and scientists who study the crop use to describe the 2022 growing season. From high input and labor costs to adverse weather conditions, this year brought a range of problems to an industry already struggling with declining acreage and fewer outlets for selling the flavorful orange tubers.
Comments / 4