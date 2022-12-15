ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

WDSU

This Week, Showers and a Hard Freeze

NEW ORLEANS — This week begins with likely showers and a slight chance of storms for Monday and Tuesday (both 60% chance). Wednesday, The Winter Season Begins at 3:47 PM (Winter Solstice). Thursday, a 30% chance of showers for Southeast Louisiana. Friday, an "Artic Blast" ushers in a 20-31°...
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy and raw Monday, very cold air by late this week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we start our week, we’ll have a very wet and dreary Monday to greet us. An area of low pressure will develop just south of our area and stick around throughout the day. This will bring numerous showers and downpours to Southwest Louisiana. Showers will arrive in the area just before or at the morning commute, so use a little extra caution if you’re on the roads around this time.
brproud.com

Sunday Night Forecast: Chilly off and on rain Monday through early Tuesday; Frigid for Christmas weekend

Tonight: Clouds return to Southeast Louisiana ahead of Monday’s system. Temperatures will still be cold in the 30s. Monday & Tuesday: Off and on rain through Tuesday morning as a low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico moves across the northern Gulf of Mexico. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 40s. Rain totals will be around 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts.
WDSU

Tips on what to do if you lose power during freezing weather

As Louisiana prepares for freezing temperatures, many may be considered about the possibility of losing power. Here are some tips provided by FEMA on what to do during a power outage:. Keep freezers and refrigerators closed. Use a generator, but ONLY outdoors and away from windows. Do not use a...
lincolnparishjournal.com

Could North Louisiana get a white Christmas?

Christmas is still nine days away so the most wonderful time of the year is still pretty far off when it comes to accurate weather predictions. However, some weather models are saying there is a much higher than normal chance of some winter weather round the same time that Santa comes calling.
WDSU

Cooling Down This Weekend, Rain Saturday

NEW ORLEANS — Today, similar weather conditions as yesterday, but high clouds are headed to Southeast Louisiana -- late afternoon and this evening. Partly cloudy skies tonight with rain chances around the mid to late morning. Weather models had rain over the Northshore by late morning, however, today models are showing rain to be west of Lake Pontchartrain for your mid-morning Saturday. For now, rain and showers, light to possibly fairly moderate at times. Cloudy skies expected, and rain persists into late evening. Rain totals forecast, under 0.30" inches expected. Sunday, a degree or two cooler, Sunny early, but clouds increase through the day. No rain anticipated Sunday Afternoon. Expected rain and showers Monday through Tuesday of next week. Rain chance 40% on Monday, and a 30% rain chance Tuesday. Wednesday, The Winter Solstice occurs at 3:47 p.m., chilly to cool temps for most of next week. Morning low temperature range 38-50° for next week.
lafourchegazette.com

GALLERY: Golden Meadow Boat Parade - 2022

The Golden Meadow Boat Parade rolled tonight in Bayou Lafourche – the 2nd-straight year for the now-annual parade. See photos from the night online. Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.
magnoliareporter.com

Hard year has Louisiana sweet potato farmers pondering future of industry

Challenging. Discouraging. Just plain bad. These are some of the words that Louisiana sweet potato farmers and scientists who study the crop use to describe the 2022 growing season. From high input and labor costs to adverse weather conditions, this year brought a range of problems to an industry already struggling with declining acreage and fewer outlets for selling the flavorful orange tubers.
