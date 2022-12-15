ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, MS

Woman’s death under investigation in Jones County

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VgCM0_0jk0isGj00

JONES COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – A death investigation is underway in Jones County after a woman died.

Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said authorities are investigating a woman’s death that was deemed suspicious. The incident happened on Schwan Gully Road in the Myrick community.

Man arrested after gun battle in Jones County

JCSD officials said details are limited at this time, but there is not threat to the community.

The sheriff’s office and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) worked the scene with response crews.

As the investigation continues, authorities said more details will be released.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Lamar County deputy shot in back, suspect arrested

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Lamar County deputy is expected to make a full recovery after he was allegedly shot by an auto burglary suspect on Friday, December 16. Sheriff Danny Rigel said deputies were searching for an auto burglary suspect in the 600 block of Burnt Bridge Road around 9:45 p.m. when the […]
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

2 dead in possible Jasper County domestic dispute

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a potential domestic dispute that turned deadly for two people. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department app, deputies responded to a 911 call about 6:30 p.m. Friday. The caller said possible screams and gun shots...
JASPER COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Body identified in Jones Co. suspicious death investigation

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The name of the victim in a suspicious death investigation in Jones County has been released. According to Jones County Coroner Burl Hall, the woman has been identified as 32-year-old Savannah Cochran. The next of kin has been notified. According to Sheriff Joe Berlin, officials...
JONES COUNTY, MS
impact601.com

Accidental shooting leaves one deceased in Vossburg

A Thursday evening incident that was determined as an accidental discharge left a person form Louisiana deceased at a hunting camp in Vossburg. "The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department received a call at approximately 5:45 p.m., on Thursday, December 15, in regards of someone being shot," stated Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson.
VOSSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

One injured in crash with school bus in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – An adult was injured in a crash with a school bus in Forrest County on Friday, December 16. Officials with the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) said crews responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Monroe Road. They found the road blocked by the […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg woman charged with embezzlement

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg woman has been arrested and charged in an ongoing embezzlement investigation. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 43-year-old Monica Parrett was arrested and charged with one count of embezzlement after taking roughly $60,000 from Tractor Supply, at 7168 Highway 49, in connection to making fraudulent returns.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Grinch arrested at North Jones Elementary, Christmas safe

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - JUST IN!. The Grinch was arrested Friday morning at North Jones Elementary School after attempting to steal Christmas. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and Deputy LeByron Jackson chased the Grinch down on foot and took him into custody. The Grinch has been transported to the...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel man arrested after Sunday traffic stop

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop Sunday. According to the Laurel Police Department, officers were conducting a safety checkpoint on the off-ramp of Interstate 59 onto South 16th Avenue when a vehicle approached the checkpoint occupied by a female driver and male passenger around 1 p.m.
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Four cats die in Jones County house fire

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Four pet cats died in a house fire in the Johnson community of Jones County on Friday, December 16. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the house fire at 692 Ira G. Odom Road just before 9:00 a.m. At the scene, crews found a home […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two wanted for Bath & Body Works theft in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people are wanted in Hattiesburg for allegedly stealing from a Bath and Body Works store. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the man and woman are wanted in connection to an ongoing shoplifting investigation. They are accused of stealing merchandise from the store location inside Turtle Creek Mall […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Pedestrian injured in Jones County car crash

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County woman was injured by a passing vehicle on Monday morning. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said the vehicle versus pedestrian crash occurred on Mississippi 15 south near the intersection of George Boutwell Road. Officers said the passenger side mirror of a...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Sumrall officer terminated after unanimous board of aldermen vote

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - After a four-hour executive session, the Sumrall Board of Aldermen unanimously voted to terminate Josh Gandy from the Sumrall Police Department. Gandy was put on paid leave for the previous 19 weeks for social media posts that violated policy. Gandy has more than 20 years of...
SUMRALL, MS
WJTV 12

Flooding damages train tracks at Hattiesburg Zoo

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Train rides at the Hattiesburg Zoo will be on hold after recent severe storms caused flooding that damaged the tracks. Leaders with the Hattiesburg Convention Commission (HCC) said severe storms that swept through the city on Wednesday, December 14 caused Gordon’s Creek to flood, which undermined about 75 feet of train […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
breezynews.com

NWS: Long-Track Tornado Confirmed in East-Central MS

The storm surveys following this week’s tornado outbreak in Mississippi have just begun. And already, the National Weather Service has confirmed the state’s second-longest tornado this year. The EF-2 storm was on the ground for 25 miles through portions of Jasper, Newton and Lauderdale counties. The tornado knocked down a lot of trees and did structural damage in the Hickory area. Top winds were estimated at 115 miles an hour.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Clarke Co. family loses everything in Wednesday storm

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Clarke County family is recovering after their home was destroyed by a storm Wednesday that came and went before people even knew what was happening. Thankfully, the family was not home when the storm hit. They were shocked to see their home in bad condition.
CLARKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

47K+
Followers
25K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy