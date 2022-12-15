ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
fox8live.com

Armed robbers shoot man’s dog to death on Alvar Street, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A pair of gunmen attempting an armed robbery deliberately shot dead a man’s dog Saturday (Dec. 17) in the Florida neighborhood, New Orleans police said. According to the NOPD, a 50-year-old man was approached by “an acquaintance” and another man in the 2400 block of Alvar Street around 1:30 p.m. The victim was asked to produce fraudulent breeding papers for a dog, but declined.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

18-year-old shot during argument in 7th Ward, New Oreans police say

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the 7th Ward Saturday morning that left an 18-year-old man injured. The shooting occurred at about 11:57 a.m. near the intersection of North Miro and Touro streets (map), according to authorities. The victim was driving a car with an unidentified person inside the vehicle.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two-Vehicle Collision on US 90 Results in Death of Louisiana Woman and The Arrest of an Impaired Driver

Two-Vehicle Collision on US 90 Results in Death of Louisiana Woman and The Arrest of an Impaired Driver. Gretna, Louisiana – A two-vehicle collision in Gretna, Louisiana on December 15 resulted in the death of Tricia Cook, 67, and the arrest of Gerald McKnight, 40, on charges of vehicular homicide, DWI, and reckless driving. McKnight allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit. The driver of the other vehicle sustained moderate injuries and was hospitalized.
GRETNA, LA
wbrz.com

Inmate took corrections deputy's gun, shot himself in the head inside St. Mary courthouse

FRANKLIN - An inmate took a deputy's gun and shot himself in the head in an apparent suicide at a Louisiana courthouse Monday morning. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. inside the parish courthouse in Franklin. Louisiana State Police said the detainee, later identified as 34-year-old Chad Williams, died at a hospital.
FRANKLIN, LA
WDSU

New Orleans garbage collector robbed downtown while working

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police report that a garbage collection worker was robbed in the Central Business District on Dec. 1. According to police, Al Davis, 35, is accused of robbing a garbage collection worker with a gun on the 500 block of South Peters Street. Davis is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Thibodaux Police Are Actively Investigating A Shooting That Left One Subject Shot

Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue reported detectives are investigating a shooting that took place at a business in the 1600 block of Canal Boulevard shortly before 5:30 p.m. this afternoon. Thus far, it has been confirmed that one subject whose identity is being withheld at this time was shot during the incident. This incident remains under investigation and more information will be released as the investigation continues. The victim was transported to an out of area hospital via Air-Med, where his condition remains unknown.
houmatimes.com

Thibodaux Police to participate in Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue is pleased to announce that the Thibodaux Police Department will be participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign beginning December 16th, 2022 and ending on January 1st, 2023. This campaign falls within both Christmas & New Years and is funded by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
THIBODAUX, LA
WGNO

NOPD eighth district makes 2 arrest in a series of robberies

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police department’s Eighth District station has made two arrest in separate robbery incidents. Al Davis was arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a garbage collection worker that occurred in the 500 block of South Peters Street. The […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

180 year old church destroyed in Algiers following tornado

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For 180 years, St. Mark Baptist Church stood on Wiltz Lane as a beacon of faith in the Algiers. But in a matter of seconds Wednesday night, the building was flattened by an EF-2 tornado. “My deacon called me and said ‘Pastor you’re not going to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Another Louisiana Defendant Sentenced to Prison in Staged Automobile Crash Conspiracy

Another Louisiana Defendant Sentenced to Prison in Staged Automobile Crash Conspiracy. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Thursday, December 15, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Henry Randle (“Randle ”), age 66, of Gibson, Louisiana, was sentenced on December 14, 2022, for Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371, arising out of staged automobile accidents with tractor-trailers occurring in New Orleans.
GIBSON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy