Five robberies, attempted robberies reported in 24 hours in New Orleans; four armed
The New Orleans Police Department has released some startling numbers when it comes to robberies and attempted robberies in the last 24 hours.
brproud.com
Suspect in truck stop casino armed robbery transferred from another parish jail to Assumption Parish
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the eight suspects accused of an armed robbery at Cane Row Casino in September was transferred to the jail in Assumption Parish Thursday. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Norman Daniel Escalate-Guidel, 18, of Terrytown. He was arrested in Jefferson...
fox8live.com
Armed robbers shoot man’s dog to death on Alvar Street, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A pair of gunmen attempting an armed robbery deliberately shot dead a man’s dog Saturday (Dec. 17) in the Florida neighborhood, New Orleans police said. According to the NOPD, a 50-year-old man was approached by “an acquaintance” and another man in the 2400 block of Alvar Street around 1:30 p.m. The victim was asked to produce fraudulent breeding papers for a dog, but declined.
Louisiana inmate grabs deputy’s gun, fatally shoots himself in head inside courthouse, State Police say
NEW ORLEANS — A prisoner grabbed a guard's gun and fatally shot himself in the head at a south Louisiana courthouse on Monday, investigators said Friday. The shooting near a courtroom at the St. Mary Parish courthouse in Franklin led to a lockdown. Trooper Derek Senegal, a spokesperson for...
brproud.com
Three caught in Livingston Parish after chase involving reported stolen vehicle
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were led on a chase after trying to get a Dodge Journey to stop. LPSO said the attempted traffic stop was initiated on I-12 west near the Walker/Port Vincent exit. “The vehicle had been reported stolen...
NOLA.com
18-year-old shot during argument in 7th Ward, New Oreans police say
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the 7th Ward Saturday morning that left an 18-year-old man injured. The shooting occurred at about 11:57 a.m. near the intersection of North Miro and Touro streets (map), according to authorities. The victim was driving a car with an unidentified person inside the vehicle.
Victim identified in St. Mary courthouse shooting
Authorities said 34-year-old Chad Williams of Berwick was the person who died in the shooting
Two-Vehicle Collision on US 90 Results in Death of Louisiana Woman and The Arrest of an Impaired Driver
Two-Vehicle Collision on US 90 Results in Death of Louisiana Woman and The Arrest of an Impaired Driver. Gretna, Louisiana – A two-vehicle collision in Gretna, Louisiana on December 15 resulted in the death of Tricia Cook, 67, and the arrest of Gerald McKnight, 40, on charges of vehicular homicide, DWI, and reckless driving. McKnight allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit. The driver of the other vehicle sustained moderate injuries and was hospitalized.
wbrz.com
Inmate took corrections deputy's gun, shot himself in the head inside St. Mary courthouse
FRANKLIN - An inmate took a deputy's gun and shot himself in the head in an apparent suicide at a Louisiana courthouse Monday morning. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. inside the parish courthouse in Franklin. Louisiana State Police said the detainee, later identified as 34-year-old Chad Williams, died at a hospital.
Thibodaux Police investigating afternoon shooting on Canal Blvd.
Police in Thibodaux are investigating a shooting at a local business on Canal Boulevard near the intersection with Plantation Road.
WDSU
New Orleans garbage collector robbed downtown while working
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police report that a garbage collection worker was robbed in the Central Business District on Dec. 1. According to police, Al Davis, 35, is accused of robbing a garbage collection worker with a gun on the 500 block of South Peters Street. Davis is...
WDSU
Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen, last seen in the Chackbay area
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in locating a missing teen in the Chackbay area near Sugar Ridge Driver. According to police, the teen identifies as "Austin Cruise" and is possibly wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants. If anyone knows any...
lafourchegazette.com
Thibodaux Police Are Actively Investigating A Shooting That Left One Subject Shot
Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue reported detectives are investigating a shooting that took place at a business in the 1600 block of Canal Boulevard shortly before 5:30 p.m. this afternoon. Thus far, it has been confirmed that one subject whose identity is being withheld at this time was shot during the incident. This incident remains under investigation and more information will be released as the investigation continues. The victim was transported to an out of area hospital via Air-Med, where his condition remains unknown.
‘I wanted forever with you;’ One of two officers killed in Bay St. Louis was Slidell native
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Condolences have been pouring in for two Bay St. Louis officers killed in the line of duty on Wednesday (Dec. 14). Authorities in Mississippi have identified the officers as Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. “My best friend. I wanted forever with you,” Madison Bartlett...
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux Police to participate in Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue is pleased to announce that the Thibodaux Police Department will be participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign beginning December 16th, 2022 and ending on January 1st, 2023. This campaign falls within both Christmas & New Years and is funded by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
NOPD eighth district makes 2 arrest in a series of robberies
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police department’s Eighth District station has made two arrest in separate robbery incidents. Al Davis was arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a garbage collection worker that occurred in the 500 block of South Peters Street. The […]
fox8live.com
180 year old church destroyed in Algiers following tornado
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For 180 years, St. Mark Baptist Church stood on Wiltz Lane as a beacon of faith in the Algiers. But in a matter of seconds Wednesday night, the building was flattened by an EF-2 tornado. “My deacon called me and said ‘Pastor you’re not going to...
Traffic accident becomes murder investigation in Gentilly
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the Gentilly Terrance area.
Another Louisiana Defendant Sentenced to Prison in Staged Automobile Crash Conspiracy
Another Louisiana Defendant Sentenced to Prison in Staged Automobile Crash Conspiracy. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Thursday, December 15, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Henry Randle (“Randle ”), age 66, of Gibson, Louisiana, was sentenced on December 14, 2022, for Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371, arising out of staged automobile accidents with tractor-trailers occurring in New Orleans.
Unidentified driver killed on I-12 in Covington
Louisiana State Police are working to identify a driver killed in a Covington crash on interstate 12.
