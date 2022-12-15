23XI Racing makes big Bubba Wallace announcement

Bubba Wallace and the team with 23XI Racing announced that they have signed a contract extension with active lifestyle clothing brand Columbia before the 2023 kickoff of the NASCAR season.

“We’re honored to announce [Columbia] is expanding its partnership with 23XI and [ Bubba Wallace ]!,” wrote 23XI Racing in a tweet.

Columbia President Joe Boyle also said Wallace has “ been a stellar partner for Columbia and our relationship with has been instrumental in extending the Columbia brand within their growing fanbase.”

Details about the deal haven’t been released yet but they should be coming shortly. Wallace and Columbia have been partners since 2020 when they paired up with him while he was with Richard Petty Motorsports.

The company has even launched an outdoor wear brand around him and a merchandise collection.

Wallace also released a statement regarding the contract extension.

“Working with Columbia has been a fantastic match as they share a lot of the same values that I have and that the team supports,” Wallace said. “It’s also been a fun relationship that’s allowed me to spend more time exploring the outdoors and following my passions. I’m honored to have them continue this journey with me and 23XI and look forward to more exciting things to come in 2023.”

