22 WSBT
Early morning shooting in South Bend leaves one dead
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The South Bend Police are investigating an early morning shooting on the northwest side that killed one person. Police were called out to the 700 block of Johnson Street just after 3 a.m. Sunday after reports of a shooting. This is just south of...
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating homicide on Johnson St
SOUTH BEND, Ind.,-- South Bend Police were called to the 700 block of Johnson St. on reports of a shooting Sunday morning around 3 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
WNDU
Woman shot to death in Benton Harbor
Darren Corbett, 32. was being held in the Fulton County Jail without bond Sunday. New Buffalo man arrested in connection with bank robbery in Michigan City. Michigan City Police officers were dispatched on Thursday afternoon to a bank alarm at the 1st Source Bank in the 3900 block of Franklin Street.
95.3 MNC
South Bend Police investigating deadly shooting on Johnson Street
South Bend Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning. It was just after 3 a.m. when South Bend Police were called to the 700 block of Johnson Street on the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, suffering from an apparent gunshot...
abc57.com
Passenger hospitalized following two-vehicle Cass county crash
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on Redfield Street on Saturday around 12:30 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Investigations showed that one vehicle, driven by a 35-year-old man from South Bend, Indiana, was traveling westbound on Redfield Street at the time of the crash, and his vehicle contained a 63-year-old female passenger from Mishawaka.
hometownnewsnow.com
Michigan City Cold Case Reopened
(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Police have reopened a 15-year-old cold case in the hopes of cracking an unsolved murder. On April 1, 2007, Robert “RJ” Winters was found in the 200 block of Michigan City’s E. Fulton St. dead from a gunshot wound. Winters’ death...
95.3 MNC
Bristol man, 36, issued a trespass warning after argument over order at Taco Bell
A Bristol man was issued a trespass warning after getting into a verbal fight with a Taco Bell employee over his order. Police were called around 2:20 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, to the restaurant in the 4500 block of Elkhart Road. The 36-year-old Bristol man said he was battered...
WNDU
Akron man arrested on murder charge
WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - Walkerton police arrested an Akron man Saturday on charges he murdered a minor. They arrested 32-year-old Darren Scott Corbett, formerly of Walkerton. He was arrested in Walkerton. Along with murder, he’s charged with aggravated battery resulting in death of a child and neglect of a dependent...
WNDU
Benton Township police investigating woman’s shooting death
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton township police are investigating a shooting that killed a woman Saturday. Police called to the 1900 block of Union Street in Briarwood Apartments. There they found a 30-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times and was dead at the scene. The investigation found...
95.3 MNC
Accused killer found not guilty of August 2020 shooting death in South Bend
A man accused of murder in an August 2020 shooting on South Roosevelt Avenue has been found not guilty, according to 95.3 MNC’s reporting partners at ABC 57. The not guilty verdict came after a four-day trial. It was just before 11:30 on the evening of Aug. 21, 2020, police were called to the 100 block of S. Roosevelt Ave. in Mishawaka for a shooting.
11-year-old in custody in connection to Gary middle school shooting threat
GARY, Ind. - An 11-year-old is in custody in connection to a social media post that threatened a shooting at a Gary middle school. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, a social media post threatened an active shooter scenario at 9 a.m. Monday at Lake Ridge New Tech Middle School.
WNDU
Chicago man arrested in South Bend after large amount of fentanyl, other drugs found during traffic stop
New Buffalo man arrested in connection with bank robbery in Michigan City. Michigan City Police officers were dispatched on Thursday afternoon to a bank alarm at the 1st Source Bank in the 3900 block of Franklin Street. Updated: 5 hours ago. When 16 Sports spoke with the defense ahead of...
hometownnewsnow.com
Arrest in Michigan City Bank Robbery
(Michigan City, IN) - An arrest was made soon after a bank in Michigan City was robbed Thursday afternoon. Ryan James, 43, of New Buffalo is suspected in the hold-up at First Source Bank at 3905 Franklin Street. According to Michigan City Police, the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount...
WNDU
Crews respond to fire at Mishawaka home
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials say nobody was hurt after a fire broke out in their home on Saturday. Emergency crews were called just after 12 p.m. to the 2500 block of W. Ewing Avenue on reports of a fire in the back of a house. Fortunately, officials say the residents of the house were able to get out before the fire spread.
WNDU
Contractor sentenced in South Bend Housing Authority fraud case
Monroe Circle Community Center hosting ‘Christmas Store’ to support Michiana families. The store will be held on Friday, Dec. 16, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chicago man arrested in South Bend after large amount of fentanyl, other...
abc57.com
Man found not guilty in August 2020 shooting on Roosevelt Avenue
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man accused of murder in an August 2020 shooting on South Roosevelt Avenue has been found not guilty, according to case documents. Brandon Stahl was found not guilty on Thursday following a four-day trial. Just before 11:30 p.m. on August 21, 2020, police were...
wkvi.com
Starke County Sheriff’s Office
12/05/22 A car vs. deer accident was reported in the area of U.S. 30 and 1200 E. in Grovertown. 12/05/22 A car vs. deer accident was reported in the area of 300 E. State Road 10 in Knox. 12/05/22 A Knox resident told police that all of the tires on...
95.3 MNC
South Bend man arrested, allegedly driving while suspended
A South Bend man was arrested after allegedly driving while suspended with cocaine and marijuana in the car. It happened on Tuesday, December 13, at 12:15 p.m., when a deputy conducted a traffic stop in the area of U.S. 31 and 9A Road. Police say that the driver, 34-year-old Jeremy...
hometownnewsnow.com
Career Path Leads to Jail Again
(Michigan City, IN) - A Michigan City woman appears to have made stealing a career judging from her past convictions and current allegations of theft. Bambi Glancy, 39, was arrested on December 9th. According to court documents, Glancy was in a self-check-out lane at Walmart in Michigan City. Police said she was caught scanning and paying for some of the merchandise in her shopping cart but failing to follow suit with the other items.
95.3 MNC
Mishawaka fire crews battle blaze at home on Ewing Avenue
It was a busy Saturday for Mishawaka fire crews who were called, in the afternoon, to a blaze at a home in the 2500 block of West Ewing Avenue. Police in Mishawaka had to close Ewing between Ironwood Drive and South Russel Street for several hours to allow the fire department space to do their job.
