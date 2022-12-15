Read full article on original website
Rangers visit the Penguins on 7-game winning streak
New York Rangers (18-10-5, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (18-9-4, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Pittsburgh Penguins looking to continue a seven-game win streak. Pittsburgh is 18-9-4 overall with a 4-1-1 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Penguins rank...
Rangers beat Blackhawks 7-1 for 7th straight win
CHICAGO (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists, Igor Shesterkin stopped 29 shots and the New York Rangers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 7-1 on Sunday night for their seventh straight win. Vincent Trocheck, Filip Chytil and Kappo Kakko each had a goal and an assist, and...
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Winnipeg plays Ottawa in a non-conference matchup
Ottawa Senators (14-15-2, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (20-9-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets and the Ottawa Senators face off in an out-of-conference matchup. Winnipeg is 20-9-1 overall and 11-5-0 in home games. The Jets have a 9-2-0 record in games they...
Pittsburgh visits Syracuse after Federiko's 22-point performance
Pittsburgh Panthers (8-4, 1-0 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (8-4, 1-0 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces the Syracuse Orange after Fede Federiko scored 22 points in Pittsburgh's 82-56 victory against the North Florida Ospreys. The Orange have gone 6-2 at home. Syracuse averages 74.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.6 points...
Calgary 5, San Jose 2
San Jose101—2 First Period_1, Calgary, Toffoli 11, 7:13. 2, San Jose, Meier 16 (Hertl, Karlsson), 11:11 (pp). Second Period_3, Calgary, Lucic 1 (Lindholm, Lewis), 6:01. Third Period_4, Calgary, Lindholm 10 (Huberdeau, Kadri), 0:16 (pp). 5, Calgary, Lindholm 11 (Hanifin, Andersson), 0:35. 6, Calgary, Dube 6 (Toffoli, Kadri), 2:10. 7, San Jose, Hertl 11 (Couture, Karlsson), 7:56 (pp).
Kings host the Ducks after shootout victory
Anaheim Ducks (9-20-3, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (17-12-5, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Anaheim Ducks after the Kings knocked off the San Jose Sharks 3-2 in a shootout. Los Angeles is 3-4-2 against the Pacific Division and...
Late McCann goal lifts Seattle Kraken over Winnipeg Jets 3-2
SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored the late game-winner to give the Seattle Kraken a 3-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night. Jordan Eberle and Ryan Donato also scored for the Kraken, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 15 shots, with both Winnipeg goals coming on the power play.
Flames visit the Sharks after Lindholm's 2-goal game
Calgary Flames (13-12-6, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (10-16-6, seventh in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames visit the San Jose Sharks after Elias Lindholm's two-goal game against the San Jose Sharks in the Flames' 5-2 win. San Jose is 2-4-5 against the Pacific...
Orlando faces Atlanta on 6-game win streak
Orlando Magic (11-20, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (15-15, eighth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Hawks -7.5; over/under is 230. BOTTOM LINE: Orlando looks to keep its six-game win streak alive when the Magic take on Atlanta. The Hawks are 3-3 against division opponents....
Omaha hosts Mullins and Denver
Denver Pioneers (9-3) at Omaha Mavericks (4-8) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Omaha -2; over/under is 145. BOTTOM LINE: Denver plays the Omaha Mavericks after Justin Mullins scored 23 points in Denver's 85-74 win over the Colorado Christian Cougars. The Mavericks are 2-1 in home games. Omaha ranks ninth in the Summit...
Golden State 126, Toronto 110
GOLDEN STATE (126) D.Green 7-15 0-0 17, DiVincenzo 2-5 0-0 5, Looney 4-7 3-3 11, Poole 14-23 10-11 43, Thompson 6-14 2-2 17, Baldwin Jr. 0-1 1-2 1, Kuminga 1-4 0-0 2, Lamb 2-2 0-0 6, J.Green 5-7 3-4 15, Jerome 2-3 3-4 9, Wiseman 0-0 0-0 0, Moody 0-0 0-0 0, Rollins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-81 22-26 126.
Chicago takes on Miami on 4-game slide
Chicago Bulls (11-18, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (16-15, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago comes into the matchup against Miami after losing four straight games. The Heat are 8-9 against conference opponents. Miami is 3-4 in games decided by 10 or more points. The...
Arizona St. 91, San Diego 67
SAN DIEGO (6-6) Nyarko 0-0 0-0 0, Earlington 5-14 1-2 12, McKinney 2-5 0-0 5, Sisoho Jawara 6-11 0-1 15, E.Williams 7-16 2-2 17, Pierre 2-9 1-1 7, Beniwal 1-1 0-1 3, Turner 2-6 1-1 6, Dahlke 1-2 0-2 2, Lynch 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-65 5-10 67. ARIZONA ST....
Memphis visits Denver after Jokic's 40-point game
Memphis Grizzlies (19-10, first in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (18-11, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts the Memphis Grizzlies after Nikola Jokic scored 40 points in the Denver Nuggets' 119-115 win against the Charlotte Hornets. The Nuggets are 14-7 in Western Conference games. Denver averages...
Denver 119, Charlotte 115
Percentages: FG .427, FT .913. 3-Point Goals: 12-38, .316 (Ball 4-9, Hayward 2-4, McDaniels 2-4, Washington 2-6, Oubre Jr. 2-8, Rozier 0-2, Thor 0-2, Maledon 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Richards 3, Plumlee 2, McDaniels, Washington). Turnovers: 11 (Ball 2, Hayward 2, Plumlee 2, Jones,...
Doncic and the Mavericks face the Timberwolves
Dallas Mavericks (15-15, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (15-15, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks visit the Minnesota Timberwolves. Doncic ranks second in the NBA averaging 33.0 points per game. The Timberwolves are 8-11 in conference matchups. Minnesota is seventh...
2 fumbles by Heinicke hinder Commanders in loss to Giants
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Backed up at their own 10-yard line after a holding penalty in the first half of a game with little offense, the Washington Commanders curiously — and dangerously — went with an empty backfield. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke dropped back and got strip-sacked by New York Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, who grabbed the ball at the 1 and ran into the end zone.
Minnesota 150, Chicago 126
CHICAGO (126) DeRozan 10-19 7-9 29, Williams 4-9 3-3 13, Vucevic 10-15 0-0 23, Caruso 2-5 0-0 5, LaVine 8-16 3-4 22, Jones Jr. 5-7 1-1 13, Bradley 0-1 0-0 0, Dosunmu 2-7 1-2 5, Dragic 2-4 1-2 6, White 3-5 2-3 10. Totals 46-88 18-24 126. MINNESOTA (150) Anderson...
