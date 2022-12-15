ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

aclu-il.org

Ending Money Bond in Illinois

On January 1, 2023, Illinois officially will become the first state to completely abolish the unfair and archaic practice of jailing people accused of crimes simply because they cannot afford to pay a money bond. The Pretrial Fairness Act was signed into law in early 2021 as part of the SAFE-T Act, a broader package of policing and criminal legal system reforms championed by the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus. This achievement was made possible by the national Black Lives Matter movement in response to police murders of Black people across the country.
The Crusader Newspaper

New year to bring new laws in Illinois

By now, almost everyone in Illinois has heard that Jan. 1 will mark the beginning of a significant change in the state’s criminal justice system – the elimination of cash bail. It’s an issue that dominated the 2022 campaigns and has been both praised and criticized on editorial...
Chicago Defender

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, Jr. Retires after 24 Years in Office

After first being elected to the office of Illinois Secretary of State in 1998, Jesse White, Jr. is retiring as the longest official to ever occupy the position. Prior to that he served six years as Cook County Recorder of Deeds, and 16 years in the Illinois General Assembly. White also foundered the Jesse White Tumbling Team in 1959. This organization which was created to serve as a positive outlet for at-risk kids throughout Chicago, went on to gain international recognition with more than 18,500 participants.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Illinois

Located in the Great Lakes region of the United States, Illinois is one of the most populous states in the country. While its capital is Springfield, Chicago is actually the largest city. Illinois benefits from both fertile farming lands and access to shipping via both the Great Lakes and the Mississippi River. The state is generally very flat, with a climate largely influenced by its proximity to the vast waters of the Great Lakes. But, just where is the coldest place in Illinois?
KICK AM 1530

Illinois Homeowners Be Aware of New Smoke Detector Law for 2023

If you own a home in Illinois that you need to be aware of the new smoke detector law which starts Jan. 1, 2023. In 2017, there was a new act stating that all Illinois homeowners had which requires all residents to replace their old smoke alarms with the type that has a long-term battery life by Jan 1.2023. The 10-year batteries are supposed to make it easier for homeowners to not worry about changing batteries twice (or more a year). You will want to make sure that you are in compliance. According to WCIA, you will be fined for not having these smoke detectors installed.
Q985

Legend Says this Illinois ‘Thunderbird’ Picked Up a Small Child

Is there really a bird strong enough to pick up a child? Many believe that answer is yes and that it really happened in Illinois and they have video to prove it. The case of the Illinois "Thunderbird" dates back to a video that first surfaced at Lake Shelbyville, Illinois back in 1977. The History Channel even had an episode of Monster Quest which referred to this "Bird-Zilla" that is said to have picked up a small child. Atlas Obscura confirms the "picking up a small child" aspect of this story.
CBS Chicago

Northern Illinois Food Bank helps to feed veterans and their families

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a growing problem across the country.Prices are going up and families not having enough money for food, and that includes our veterans. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos spent the day in North Chicago where they got some much needed help.It's become a regular, yet critical, part of Josie Sparks-Snow's weekly routine. To load up a box."I spend anywhere between three to four hours a week waiting in line to try to obtain food," said Sparks-Snow.Josie is a mother of two. Her husband is an active duty military member And her struggle to get food on their table, sadly,...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I legally marry my cousin in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Does Illinois allow first cousins to legally marry? We know it may be a burning question for some readers, but the answer may surprise you. According to Inside Edition, President Franklin Roosevelt and his wife, Eleanor, were fifth cousins once removed, and Albert Einstein and Charles Darwin also married their first […]
proclaimerscv.com

$300 One-Time Paycheck For Residents in Illinois On Property, Income Taxes

Illinois Residents To Receive One-Time Paycheck On Property And Income Taxes. The Governor of Illinois, J.B. Pritzker, is beginning to allocate money and property tax refunds for some Illinois Resident taxpayers by giving out one-time payment checks. Family Relief Plan: – offers one-time rebate. Property Tax: – tax rebate is estimated up to $300.
