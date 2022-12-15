The Rodriguez experience at Oklahoma State with Malcolm was so nice that the coaching staff is (trying) to do it twice. Rodriguez’s younger brother, Gabriel, announced this week that the Cowboys coaching staff extended him a preferred walk-on opportunity in Stillwater this week. Gabriel, like older brother Malcolm, is a star Wagoner product who, again like his older brother Malcolm, plays multiple positions and on both sides of the ball. (Also, you guessed it, just like his older brother Malcolm did in high school.)

STILLWATER, OK ・ 18 HOURS AGO