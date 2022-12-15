Read full article on original website
pistolsfiringblog.com
Oklahoma State Lands Arkansas State Cornerback Kenneth Harris Via Transfer Portal
Mike Gundy continues to fill out his depth chart with replacement players from the transfer portal. The latest is a skilled cornerback with starting experience at the Division I level. Arkansas State cornerback Kenneth Harris announced on Sunday that he would continue his collegiate journey in Stillwater. Harris announced his...
pistolsfiringblog.com
UNLV Offensive Line Transfer Noah McKinney Commits to Oklahoma State
The Cowboys have scored a brace in the transfer portal on this World Cup final Sunday. After Arkansas State transfer corner Kenneth Harris committed to Oklahoma State earlier in the day, UNLV transfer offensive lineman Noah McKinney also announced his pledge to the Pokes. Listed at 6-foot-5, 310 pounds, McKinney just finished his first season in Vegas, where he redshirted, meaning the former three-star prospect still has four years of eligibility remaining.
247Sports
Younger brother of Malcolm Rodriguez gets PWO offer from Oklahoma State
STILLWATER, Okla. — Each year, Oklahoma State football offers a handful of preferred walk-ons a spot for its roster, but very few — if any — of those are the sibling of an All-Big 12, All-American linebacker. On Thursday, the Cowboys extended a PWO opportunity to Wagoner (Okla.) multi-position standout Gabriel Rodriguez, who is the younger brother of former Oklahoma State great and current Detroit Lions rookie Malcolm Rodriguez.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Wisconsin Lands OU QB Transfer, Potentially Putting OSU in Position to land UVA QB Transfer
It seemed likely last week that the decision for Virginia QB transfer Brennan Armstrong would come down to either Oklahoma State or to Wisconsin. Now there’s a new twist that, if you’re into reading tea leaves (this is a blog, what else do we have to do?!) suggests that OSU may now be in pole position.
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU Offers Walk-on Spot to Younger Brother of Malcolm Rodriguez
The Rodriguez experience at Oklahoma State with Malcolm was so nice that the coaching staff is (trying) to do it twice. Rodriguez’s younger brother, Gabriel, announced this week that the Cowboys coaching staff extended him a preferred walk-on opportunity in Stillwater this week. Gabriel, like older brother Malcolm, is a star Wagoner product who, again like his older brother Malcolm, plays multiple positions and on both sides of the ball. (Also, you guessed it, just like his older brother Malcolm did in high school.)
pistolsfiringblog.com
Five Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 59-49 Victory against Wichita State
The rollercoaster that is the Cowboys’ nonconference slate continues — this time it’s another up. Oklahoma State beat Wichita State 59-49 in Wichita on Saturday night. The Shockers never led, while OSU built its lead to 14 midway through the second half. OSU also shot 39% from 3 to the dreadful 5% (1-for-21) Wichita State shot. Here are five thoughts on the game.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Daily Bullets (Dec. 18): Cowboys Bounce Back in Wichita
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • Five Thoughts from OSU’s win over Wichita State. [PFB]. • The Cowboys landed another former Tulsa defender in productive pass rusher Anthony Goodlow. [PFB]. • Be sure to check our Transfer Portal...
ocolly.com
Former Tulsa lineman Goodlow transfers to OSU
On Saturday, former Tulsa senior defensive lineman Anthony Goodlow announced his commitment to OSU, becoming the sixth transfer to commit since the conclusion of the regular season and the second Golden Hurricane. Sitting at 6-foot-4, 285 pounds, Goodlow recorded 44 total tackles, 24 solo and two sacks his senior season...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Former Four-star Recruit Braylin Presley Transferring to Tulsa
Braylin Presley tore up high school fields in the Tulsa area in his preps career, and after entering the transfer portal from Oklahoma State, Presley is headed back to T Town. Presley announced his commitment to Tulsa on Friday. A four-star recruit in the 2022 class, Presley had five catches for 26 yards as a freshman at Oklahoma State this season before entering the transfer portal Dec. 5, citing a lack of touches out of the backfield and how OSU used its running backs.
pistolsfiringblog.com
2023 Linebacker Ike Esonwune Commits to Oklahoma State
With Signing Day coming up Wednesday, Oklahoma State made an under-the-radar addition to its 2023 class Friday evening in linebacker Ike Esonwune. Esonwune announced his commitment to Oklahoma State, picking the Pokes over offers to Tulsa, UNLV and Prairie View A&M. Esonwune was committed to Tulsa for four months before decommitting this week and pledging to OSU.
thesunflower.com
Men’s basketball loses outside shooting battle to Oklahoma State
Last season, the men’s basketball team beat Oklahoma State in Stillwater 60-51. Saturday night against the Cowboys was different. The Shockers started from behind and stayed there for the remainder of the game. OSU beat the Shockers 59-49 at Wichita State’s annual game at Intrust Bank Arena in downtown Wichita.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Hoops Notebook: First-Generation Grad, Fixing Turnover Issues and a Sense of Urgency
STILLWATER — Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton and forward Tyreek Smith met with reporters Thursday in Gallagher-Iba Arena. Here are three things that stood out from what they said. Smith Becoming a First-Generation College Grad. Tyreek Smith is set to become the first person in his family to earn...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Videos: Boynton, Smith Preview Wichita State
STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State basketball team travels north on I-35 for a game against Wichita State at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Sunflower State. Before the team’s Thursday practice, Mike Boynton and Tyreek Smith met with reporters to give updates on the Cowboys heading into this weekend’s game.
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
Hennessey’s Hix shipping off to coach at Locust Grove
The search for a new head football coach and athletic director at Hennessey High School is underway. Paul Hix on Monday was approved as the new head football coach at Locust Grove by that school’s board of education. Hix said he will resign his football role quickly at Hennessey,...
pistolsfiringblog.com
PFB Podcast Ep. 498: Portal Talk
Carson Cunningham and Marshall Scott discuss the latest portal news as it pertains to Oklahoma State and give takes on the Cowboys’ standing two weeks after the portal opened. You know what helps the show and helps us make more shows? When you rate us on Apple Podcasts or...
KOKI FOX 23
Brad Pitt born 59 years ago in Oklahoma, a look at the actor’s Oklahoma roots
TULSA, Okla. — 59 years ago, the acclaimed actor and producer Brad Pitt was born in the state of Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS). The OHS said Pitt was born on Dec. 18, 1963 in the city of Shawnee. Pitt’s Oklahoma roots can be traced as...
Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communities
An example of the T-38C Talon that could have flown over the region causing the sonic booms.Photo bySheppard Air Force Base. Around 1:30 PM on Friday, December 16, 2022 several reports came in on social media from several communities in the Cleveland and McClain Counties in Oklahoma about mysteries loud booms they had heard during the afternoon.
This Oklahoma Town is the Pipeline Crossroads of the World
Aside from its origin in Indian Territory and the seven different land runs, oil has been at the heart of Oklahoma's short and storied history. The once richest tribe of people in the world found their fortune in the ground. Oklahoma's most notorious serial killer committed his crimes for oil. The majority of Oklahoma's elite billionaires now owe their wealth to the state's oil industry.
Take a Look Inside This EPIC $5,495,000 Oklahoma Estate That’s For Sale
Luckily it's still available and hasn't sold yet. This multi-million dollar mansion in Oklahoma is the very definition of an epic estate. If you're looking for something to spend your tax return on this could be it! Take a quick virtual tour of this incredible home and see what over five million dollars could buy you.
This Crazy and Rare Oklahoma Address has the Same Street, City, County and State In It
Imagine writing a letter or sending a package to someone who lives on Oklahoma Ave. in Oklahoma City located in Oklahoma County in the state of Oklahoma!. It's one of the few, maybe even the only U.S. address that contains the same street, city, county, and state. Now there could...
