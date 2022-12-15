ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

Golden State 126, Toronto 110

GOLDEN STATE (126) D.Green 7-15 0-0 17, DiVincenzo 2-5 0-0 5, Looney 4-7 3-3 11, Poole 14-23 10-11 43, Thompson 6-14 2-2 17, Baldwin Jr. 0-1 1-2 1, Kuminga 1-4 0-0 2, Lamb 2-2 0-0 6, J.Green 5-7 3-4 15, Jerome 2-3 3-4 9, Wiseman 0-0 0-0 0, Moody 0-0 0-0 0, Rollins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-81 22-26 126.
Porterville Recorder

CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 88, SONOMA STATE 67

Percentages: FG .480, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 5-9, .556 (Wells 4-5, Medeiros 1-2, Fadal 0-1, Wallace 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Iyawe). Turnovers: 11 (Iyawe 4, Walker 3, Klarman 2, Fadal, Gomez). Steals: 3 (Klarman, Walker, Wells). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. CAL BAPTISTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Ighoefe216-70-03-101312. Ta.Armstrong190-30-01-1600.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
Porterville Recorder

L.A. Lakers 119, Washington 117

Percentages: FG .463, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 10-39, .256 (Kuzma 3-9, Avdija 2-4, Porzingis 2-9, Barton 1-4, Kispert 1-4, Morris 1-5, Goodwin 0-1, Beal 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Gafford 2, Avdija, Barton, Kuzma, Porzingis). Turnovers: 10 (Beal 3, Kuzma 3, Porzingis 2, Avdija, Barton).
WASHINGTON STATE
Porterville Recorder

NEW MEXICO STATE 95, NORTHERN NEW MEXICO 53

Percentages: FG .281, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Thomas 1-1, Dominguez 1-2, Harris 1-3, R.Herrera 1-4, Saterfield 1-5, Mendoza 0-1, Perez 0-1, Garcia 0-2, C.Herrera 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Garcia, Thomas). Turnovers: 15 (R.Herrera 3, Thomas 3, C.Herrera 2, Garcia 2, Perez 2,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Porterville Recorder

Minnesota 150, Chicago 126

Percentages: FG .523, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 16-38, .421 (LaVine 3-6, Vucevic 3-6, Jones Jr. 2-3, DeRozan 2-4, White 2-4, Williams 2-5, Caruso 1-3, Dragic 1-3, Bradley 0-1, Dosunmu 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Vucevic). Turnovers: 11 (Vucevic 4, Caruso 2, LaVine 2, DeRozan, Dosunmu,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Porterville Recorder

ARIZONA STATE 91, SAN DIEGO 67

Percentages: FG .400, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Sisoho Jawara 3-7, Pierre 2-7, Beniwal 1-1, E.Williams 1-2, Turner 1-2, McKinney 1-3, Earlington 1-4, Dahlke 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (McKinney). Turnovers: 15 (E.Williams 4, Sisoho Jawara 4, Earlington 2, McKinney 2, Pierre 2, Lynch).
SAN DIEGO, CA
Porterville Recorder

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY 100, HOUSTON CHRISTIAN 90

Percentages: FG .468, FT .743. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Klanjscek 3-6, Long 2-9, Hofman 1-1, Bazil 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Iyeyemi 2, Maring). Turnovers: 12 (Maring 3, Bazil 2, King 2, Klanjscek 2, Hofman, Iyeyemi, Thompson). Steals: 8 (Long 3, Klanjscek 2, Bazil, Iyeyemi,...
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

Denver 119, Charlotte 115

CHARLOTTE (115) Hayward 5-11 3-4 15, Washington 4-12 0-0 10, Plumlee 3-7 5-6 11, Ball 10-21 7-7 31, Rozier 1-5 0-0 2, Thor 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 1-1 1-1 3, McDaniels 5-8 2-2 14, Oubre Jr. 7-18 0-0 16, Richards 5-8 1-1 11, Maledon 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 41-96 21-23 115.
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Illinois 76, Missouri 66

ILLINOIS (10-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 55.3, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Shoup-Hill 4-5, Bryant 3-7, McKenzie 1-3, Peebles 1-5) Blocked Shots: 2 (Bostic 1, Shoup-Hill 1) Turnovers: 19 (Bryant 6, Peebles 3, Oden 3, Bostic 2, Shoup-Hill 2, McKenzie 2, Ndour 1) Steals: 6 (Bryant 2, Oden 2, Bostic 1,...
ILLINOIS STATE
Porterville Recorder

No. 8 NC State 77, Clemson 59

NC STATE (11-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.847, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Hayes 4-10, James 2-4, Collins 1-1, Brown-Turner 1-5, Rivers 1-2, Timmons 0-1) Blocked Shots: 7 (Baldwin 4, Rivers 2, Brown-Turner 1) Turnovers: 20 (Rivers 5, Hobby 4, Brown-Turner 4, James 3, Hayes 1, Baldwin 1, Timmons 1, Team...
RALEIGH, NC
Porterville Recorder

COLORADO STATE 62, SAINT MARY'S 60

Percentages: FG .558, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Tonje 2-4, Palmer 1-1, Moors 1-2, Stevens 1-3, Cartier 0-1, Rivera 0-1, Strong 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Strong). Turnovers: 11 (Cartier 3, Moors 3, Tonje 2, Hebb, Rivera, Stevens). Steals: 5 (Hebb 3, Rivera, Strong).
FORT COLLINS, CO
Porterville Recorder

No. 11 LSU 87, Oregon St. 55

LSU (12-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.570, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Poole 2-3, Carson 2-6, Reese 0-1, Johnson 0-3, Morris 0-4, Besselman 0-1, Poa 0-2, Ward 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Reese 1) Turnovers: 12 (Reese 4, Morris 3, Carson 1, Johnson 1, Poa 1, Team 1, L.Williams 1) Steals: 11...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Porterville Recorder

McGhee leads Liberty against Grambling after 22-point game

Grambling Tigers (6-4) at Liberty Flames (7-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Liberty -12.5; over/under is 130.5. BOTTOM LINE: Liberty faces the Grambling Tigers after Darius McGhee scored 22 points in Liberty's 82-62 victory over the Bryant Bulldogs. The Flames have gone 5-1 in home games. Liberty averages 75.7 points while outscoring...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Porterville Recorder

Oklahoma State takes home win streak into matchup with Texas A&M-CC

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (6-5) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-4) BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Cowboys play Texas A&M-CC. The Cowboys are 4-1 in home games. Oklahoma State is 0-1 in one-possession games. The Islanders are 0-4 on the road....
STILLWATER, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy