Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Golden State 126, Toronto 110
GOLDEN STATE (126) D.Green 7-15 0-0 17, DiVincenzo 2-5 0-0 5, Looney 4-7 3-3 11, Poole 14-23 10-11 43, Thompson 6-14 2-2 17, Baldwin Jr. 0-1 1-2 1, Kuminga 1-4 0-0 2, Lamb 2-2 0-0 6, J.Green 5-7 3-4 15, Jerome 2-3 3-4 9, Wiseman 0-0 0-0 0, Moody 0-0 0-0 0, Rollins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-81 22-26 126.
Porterville Recorder
CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 88, SONOMA STATE 67
Percentages: FG .480, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 5-9, .556 (Wells 4-5, Medeiros 1-2, Fadal 0-1, Wallace 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Iyawe). Turnovers: 11 (Iyawe 4, Walker 3, Klarman 2, Fadal, Gomez). Steals: 3 (Klarman, Walker, Wells). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. CAL BAPTISTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Ighoefe216-70-03-101312. Ta.Armstrong190-30-01-1600.
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Lakers 119, Washington 117
Percentages: FG .463, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 10-39, .256 (Kuzma 3-9, Avdija 2-4, Porzingis 2-9, Barton 1-4, Kispert 1-4, Morris 1-5, Goodwin 0-1, Beal 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Gafford 2, Avdija, Barton, Kuzma, Porzingis). Turnovers: 10 (Beal 3, Kuzma 3, Porzingis 2, Avdija, Barton).
Porterville Recorder
NEW MEXICO STATE 95, NORTHERN NEW MEXICO 53
Percentages: FG .281, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Thomas 1-1, Dominguez 1-2, Harris 1-3, R.Herrera 1-4, Saterfield 1-5, Mendoza 0-1, Perez 0-1, Garcia 0-2, C.Herrera 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Garcia, Thomas). Turnovers: 15 (R.Herrera 3, Thomas 3, C.Herrera 2, Garcia 2, Perez 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 150, Chicago 126
Percentages: FG .523, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 16-38, .421 (LaVine 3-6, Vucevic 3-6, Jones Jr. 2-3, DeRozan 2-4, White 2-4, Williams 2-5, Caruso 1-3, Dragic 1-3, Bradley 0-1, Dosunmu 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Vucevic). Turnovers: 11 (Vucevic 4, Caruso 2, LaVine 2, DeRozan, Dosunmu,...
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Porterville Recorder
ARIZONA STATE 91, SAN DIEGO 67
Percentages: FG .400, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Sisoho Jawara 3-7, Pierre 2-7, Beniwal 1-1, E.Williams 1-2, Turner 1-2, McKinney 1-3, Earlington 1-4, Dahlke 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (McKinney). Turnovers: 15 (E.Williams 4, Sisoho Jawara 4, Earlington 2, McKinney 2, Pierre 2, Lynch).
Porterville Recorder
TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY 100, HOUSTON CHRISTIAN 90
Percentages: FG .468, FT .743. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Klanjscek 3-6, Long 2-9, Hofman 1-1, Bazil 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Iyeyemi 2, Maring). Turnovers: 12 (Maring 3, Bazil 2, King 2, Klanjscek 2, Hofman, Iyeyemi, Thompson). Steals: 8 (Long 3, Klanjscek 2, Bazil, Iyeyemi,...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 119, Charlotte 115
CHARLOTTE (115) Hayward 5-11 3-4 15, Washington 4-12 0-0 10, Plumlee 3-7 5-6 11, Ball 10-21 7-7 31, Rozier 1-5 0-0 2, Thor 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 1-1 1-1 3, McDaniels 5-8 2-2 14, Oubre Jr. 7-18 0-0 16, Richards 5-8 1-1 11, Maledon 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 41-96 21-23 115.
Porterville Recorder
Illinois 76, Missouri 66
ILLINOIS (10-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 55.3, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Shoup-Hill 4-5, Bryant 3-7, McKenzie 1-3, Peebles 1-5) Blocked Shots: 2 (Bostic 1, Shoup-Hill 1) Turnovers: 19 (Bryant 6, Peebles 3, Oden 3, Bostic 2, Shoup-Hill 2, McKenzie 2, Ndour 1) Steals: 6 (Bryant 2, Oden 2, Bostic 1,...
Porterville Recorder
No. 8 NC State 77, Clemson 59
NC STATE (11-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.847, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Hayes 4-10, James 2-4, Collins 1-1, Brown-Turner 1-5, Rivers 1-2, Timmons 0-1) Blocked Shots: 7 (Baldwin 4, Rivers 2, Brown-Turner 1) Turnovers: 20 (Rivers 5, Hobby 4, Brown-Turner 4, James 3, Hayes 1, Baldwin 1, Timmons 1, Team...
Porterville Recorder
COLORADO STATE 62, SAINT MARY'S 60
Percentages: FG .558, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Tonje 2-4, Palmer 1-1, Moors 1-2, Stevens 1-3, Cartier 0-1, Rivera 0-1, Strong 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Strong). Turnovers: 11 (Cartier 3, Moors 3, Tonje 2, Hebb, Rivera, Stevens). Steals: 5 (Hebb 3, Rivera, Strong).
Porterville Recorder
No. 11 LSU 87, Oregon St. 55
LSU (12-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.570, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Poole 2-3, Carson 2-6, Reese 0-1, Johnson 0-3, Morris 0-4, Besselman 0-1, Poa 0-2, Ward 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Reese 1) Turnovers: 12 (Reese 4, Morris 3, Carson 1, Johnson 1, Poa 1, Team 1, L.Williams 1) Steals: 11...
Porterville Recorder
McGhee leads Liberty against Grambling after 22-point game
Grambling Tigers (6-4) at Liberty Flames (7-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Liberty -12.5; over/under is 130.5. BOTTOM LINE: Liberty faces the Grambling Tigers after Darius McGhee scored 22 points in Liberty's 82-62 victory over the Bryant Bulldogs. The Flames have gone 5-1 in home games. Liberty averages 75.7 points while outscoring...
Porterville Recorder
Oklahoma State takes home win streak into matchup with Texas A&M-CC
Texas A&M-CC Islanders (6-5) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-4) BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Cowboys play Texas A&M-CC. The Cowboys are 4-1 in home games. Oklahoma State is 0-1 in one-possession games. The Islanders are 0-4 on the road....
Comments / 0