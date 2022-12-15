ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 13

Linda McAskill
1d ago

our Verizon phone cell service is terrible, plus they raised monthly fee. minimal to no wifi at house. Enumclaw, WA

Reply
3
Related
Phone Arena

More Verizon customers will enjoy faster 5G download data speeds very soon

Verizon subscribers will soon have a better chance of connecting to the wireless provider's 5G Ultra Wideband service. From personal experience, this writer can tell you that the C-Band-driven mid-band airwaves deliver roughly ten times the download data speed (450Mbps) of LTE. Right now, Verizon's Ultra Wideband service covers more than 175 million people. And the carrier announced today that at some point during the first quarter of 2023, Verizon will start offering Ultra Wideband service nationwide. This is a big deal.
NJ.com

Comcast will increase rates on cable and internet

Comcast subscribers will see price increases on their next bills for cable and internet services. The company is increasing its price on average nationally by 3.8%. Comcast is raising its broadcast TV fee from $18 to $19.55 for North Jersey customers and from $19.15 to $21.30 for South Jersey customers, a company spokesperson said.
Phone Arena

T-Mobile customers soon will get a useful gift via the carrier's weekly rewards program

It has been years since we passed along information about T-Mobile's weekly rewards program for subscribers called T-Mobile Tuesdays. T-Mo Report has learned that T-Mobile stores have been receiving shipments of a Portable Selfie Light that will be distributed to T-Mobile subscribers probably sometime this month. The gift contains 28 LED lights arranged in a ring and it attaches to your handset thanks to a hinged grip at the top. The selfie camera will end up in the middle of that ring of lights.
Phone Arena

New and existing T-Mobile customers can get a huge lifetime 5G Home Internet discount for Christmas

Home Internet has been without a doubt T-Mobile's fastest-growing service over the last 12 months or so, both from a territorial availability standpoint and as far as subscriber numbers are concerned, but the "Un-carrier" is certainly not resting on its laurels, instead constantly looking for new ways to further close the gap to broadband industry behemoths like Comcast and Charter.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Costco is Getting Rid of Another Service

Photo byBy ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Phone Arena

T-Mobile has a deal you can't refuse; trade-in a damaged and cracked handset for a free 5G phone

So let's say that you are dying for a handset that supports 5G, but money is a little tight right now. You might want to consider this deal offered by T-Mobile that involves you trading in any old phone that you have laying around, even if it is so old that it is obsolete, the screen is cracked, and the device is damaged. According to The T-Mo Report, you can take this useless dust-collecting paperweight to T-Mobile and get in return a free 5G phone.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Alleged Former Aldi Employee Warns Customers

Photo byPhoto byBy DoulosBen - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
NBC Chicago

A $7,000 Penny Could Be Hiding in Your Pocket—Here's How to Identify It

You may want to think twice before tossing out your loose change — one of your pennies could be worth $7,000. That's if you have a 1983 Lincoln penny, says Blake Alma, whose "CoinHub" TikTok account has over 850,000 followers. In 2017, the rare penny was auctioned for $7,050, according to Professional Coin Grading Service, one of the most popular third-party coin grading and authentication companies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy