The death penalty is not justice. For years, we at the ACLU of Ohio have fought alongside many partner organizations, including Ohioans to Stop Executions, to finally abolish the death penalty in Ohio. Although HB 183 and SB 103, identical companion bills that would repeal Ohio’s death penalty did not pass during this most recent Ohio General Assembly, the bills made more progress than ever before. There is bipartisan support in the Statehouse, and public opinion is on our side.

OHIO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO