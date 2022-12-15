Read full article on original website
CBS News
Ohio education bill, transgender athlete ban die in House
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The latest proposal to give Ohio's governor more power overseeing K-12 education cleared the state Senate with a ban on transgender student-athletes in girls' sports — but hit a roadblock hours later when the legislation fell several votes short of passage in the House early Thursday.
Ohio’s ‘Frackgate’ controversy predicted backlash to drilling under state parks
Ohio law has said an agency “may” lease land for oil and gas drilling. House Bill 507, which passed the Senate and House, would change that to say the agency “shall” lease the land “in good faith.”
DeWine hints at veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language
Among the flurry of legislation in the Ohio General Assembly’s marathon final session was a measure restricting local governments’ ability to regulate tobacco.
teachingcleveland.org
Bill would ‘thwart the will of Ohioans.’ State Ed board independent for reason| Opinion
William L. Phillis is a former teacher, principal, superintendent, and assistant superintendent of public instruction. He is currently the executive director of the Ohio Coalition for Equity and Adequacy of School Funding. Leaders of the Ohio Senate seem to be inebriated with power. With a super majority, they do what...
Ohio mayors urge governor to reject flavored tobacco bill, claiming ‘home rule’ is in jeopardy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Mayors Alliance is urging state lawmakers to respect the Ohio constitution and home rule. The alliance, made up of Republican, Democrat and Independent mayors, is rallying behind Columbus after several attempts by state officials to block the city’s restrictions on guns and flavored tobacco. One such effort is the […]
End-of-the-year remarks with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
On Friday, we talked with Governor Mike DeWine about Ohio's good moments this year and what's ahead in 2023.
lovelandbeacon.com
Voyeurism legislature clears state senate
COLUMBUS, OH (December 16, 2022) – On Thursday, December 15, the Ohio House of Representatives and Ohio Senate passed legislation aimed at improving voyeurism laws to better ensure the privacy of Ohioans. State Representative Jean Schmidt (R-Loveland) first introduced these provisions in House Bill 406. Earlier this week, she...
Distracted drivers beware: stronger regulations await Gov. DeWine's signature
In the waning days of the legislative session, the Ohio General Assembly moved ahead with a stronger set of laws designed to curb distracted driving crashes across the state.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine Supports Over 100 Law Enforcement Agencies in Creating, Upgrading Body Camera Programs
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that the state will award nearly $4.9 million to local law enforcement agencies across Ohio to help cover costs associated with body camera programs. A total of 112 law enforcement agencies will receive grant funding as part of the Ohio...
From stimulus funds to pet neglect: What may change after several Ohio bills pass this week
It was a long and busy night in the Statehouse as lawmakers passed several bills impacting Ohioans.
Ohio lawmakers pass bill making it more difficult to vote
Ohio Republican lawmakers passed a major elections reform bill after midnight, on Thursday morning, mandating a photo ID requirement for voting and eliminating some early voting opportunities.
Does Ohio require a front license plate?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For any people who are new to Ohio, you might have noticed cars in the Buckeye State that don’t have a front license plate. There is a good explanation for that. Ohio is one of the 29 states in the USA that does not require a front license plate on vehicles […]
iheart.com
Ohio AG Says State Facing Law Enforcement Hiring Crisis
State Attorney General Dave Yost says Ohio is having serious struggles with hiring and retaining quality law enforcement officers. Yost blames the protests and unrest of 2020 for a lack of recruitment and increased retirements across the Buckeye State. The AG also says he is focused on the quality of officers, hoping to institute mandatory, funded police training next year.
Ban on gun sales during a riot, tougher penalties for impeding police pass Ohio General Assembly
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Police would be banned from stopping guns from being sold or carried in areas where a riot is happening or might take place under legislation passed early Thursday morning during a marathon session by Ohio state lawmakers. Senate Bill 16, which now goes to Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk,...
New formula factory coming to Ohio; expected to be complete in 2026
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Abbott is planning to build a new $536 million formula-production facility in Bowling Green, company officials and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday. The project is expected to create 450 new jobs, according to an announcement from JobsOhio. "We are so excited to welcome Abbott...
acluohio.org
Reflections: The death penalty is not justice.
The death penalty is not justice. For years, we at the ACLU of Ohio have fought alongside many partner organizations, including Ohioans to Stop Executions, to finally abolish the death penalty in Ohio. Although HB 183 and SB 103, identical companion bills that would repeal Ohio’s death penalty did not pass during this most recent Ohio General Assembly, the bills made more progress than ever before. There is bipartisan support in the Statehouse, and public opinion is on our side.
marijuanamoment.net
Ohio Bill Removing Marijuana Paraphernalia Convictions From Criminal Records And Allowing Broader Expungement Heads To Governor
Ohio lawmakers on Thursday morning sent the governor a large-scale criminal justice reform bill that contains provisions to protect people from having criminal records for arrests or convictions over simple possession of marijuana paraphernalia. It also includes measures clearing a path for people to have convictions for cannabis possession and other offenses sealed and expunged.
Sugar cookie bill fails to survive Ohio’s legislative session
The dream of a group of third graders to designate the sugar cookie as Ohio’s official state cookie has crumbled to pieces -- at least for now.
Raped multiple times, Ohio woman entitled to millions more in legal damages, Supreme Court rules
A Cleveland-area rape survivor can recoup $20 million in damages as opposed to the $250,000 she's entitled to under Ohio law, the state's highest court ruled Friday.
If Gov. Dewine signs SB 288, Ohio makes strangulation a felony
Studies show women who have been strangled by their partners are 750% more likely to be murdered than victims who haven’t experienced strangulation
