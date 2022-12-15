A Thai navy vessel has capsized in the Gulf of Thailand overnight, with warships and helicopters joining efforts to rescue more than 100 marines stranded by the incident.The Royal Thai Navy confirmed on Monday that the HTMS Sukhothai warship, which was on a patrol, suffered an engine malfunction and started taking on water just before midnight nearly 20 nautical miles off the coast. Strong winds blew seawater onto the US-built corvette and knocked out its electrical system on Sunday evening. The loss of power allowed more water to flow into the vessel, causing it to list and sink.At least...

1 HOUR AGO