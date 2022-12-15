12/15 KVCR Midday News: New Fire Hazard Severity Zone Map, California Expanding Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles, Riv Co’s Mid County Parkway, & More

Read full article on original website
Related
mendofever.com
A Bear Killed on the Willits Grade Calls Attention to Rural California’s High Rates of Wildlife-Vehicle Collisions
Hopland resident Shawn Joaquin Padi was driving on Highway 101 this morning when he drove upon a dead black bear lying alongside the roadway on the Willits Grade. Last night or early this morning, a driver collided with the animal causing fatal injuries. Padi took a photo, posted it on...
California to launch $10M electric bike rebate program beginning in the first quarter of 2023
The state of California has allocated $10 million to fund a rebate program for electric bikes. The program is tentatively planned to begin in the first part of 2023. **This article is based on information sourced from news and private company websites, cited within the story**
foxla.com
No-burn alert issued across SoCal for Sunday
LOS ANGELES - Wood burning will be banned throughout Southern California Sunday due to projected high air pollution, the South Coast Air Quality Management District announced. The South Coast AQMD issued a residential no-burn alert for everyone living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County, and non-desert areas of Los Angeles County, Riverside County and San Bernardino County.
mendofever.com
CAL FIRE Updates Mapping of Fire Hazard Severity Zones Statewide
The following is a press release issued by CAL FIRE:. Office of the State Fire Marshal this week will begin a public comment period for the regulatory adoption process to update the existing map that captures Fire Hazard. Severity Zones (FHSZ), which is a comprehensive map that ranks California’s State...
California's wildfire risk map updated after 15 years
PLACER COUNTY - California's Office of the State Fire Marshal released an updated fire hazard map showing which unincorporated parts of California are most at risk for fires and what future destruction could look like.It's a map agencies hope will educate the public on how to better prepare for fire season. All you have to do is type in your address and discover if you're area is at high risk of wildfire."We're been working with stake holder's wildfire scientist to build a new model," says Cal Fire Deputy Director Daniel Berlant explained the map - hasn't been updated for 15...
generalaviationnews.com
General aviation airports at risk from climate change
A new study shows climate change could impact airports along the coast of California, including many general aviation airfields. Scientists at the University of California-Berkeley found that 39 out of 43 coastal airports in California have assets exposed to projected flooding that could disrupt their operations in the next 20 to 40 years.
iPhone emergency service saves California couple
A California couple’s car spun off the road and over a cliff in Angeles National Forest earlier this week. After the accident, they found one of their phones shattered with no cell service, but the iPhone 14 sent their coordinates to rescuers via satellite and helped them text with emergency services. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department rescued the two, hoisting them out of the canyon.Dec. 17, 2022.
At Least 2 Motorists Killed in Separate North County Collisions
Two crashes in North County Saturday led to the deaths of at least two people, authorities said. One, at 6 p.m. in Valley Center, involved a hit and run. The San Diego County Medical Examiner arrived at the scene, 29241 Cole Grade Road, north of Valley Center Road, at 6:24 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.
Wood burning ban issued for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties
A no-burn alert has been issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District for Sunday because air pollution levels are expected to be high. The ban on all indoor and outdoor wood burning is in place for residents living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County and non-desert portions of Los […]
2urbangirls.com
One dead, one injured in shooting behind Orange County 7-Eleven
SANTA ANA, Calif. – One man was found shot to death and another wounded in a vehicle parked behind a 7-Eleven Sunday, according to a report. The shooting was reported at 1:46 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of South Main Street, according to CountyNewsTV. The injured man was...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in California
By almost any metric, California is big. That is to say; it’s huge, it has a gigantic population, and parts of it are incredibly densely populated. California is the third largest state in the country, behind only Alaska and Texas. And, with nearly 40 million residents, it has the highest population of any U.S. state. Originally inhabited for thousands of years by Native American peoples, California was first admitted to the United States in 1850. Stretching for hundreds of miles from north to south along the Pacific Ocean, California is home to a diverse climate and ecology. But, what about the coldest place in California?
Collision Involving Semi-Truck Traps Vehicle with Occupants, 6 Hospitalized
San Bernardino, CA: Six occupants in a sedan were trapped and injured after a collision involving a semi-truck just before midnight Friday in the city of San Bernardino. At approximately 11:59 p.m., Dec. 16, San Bernardino County Fire Department was dispatched to a traffic collision requiring extrication at the intersection of I Street and Mill.
abc10.com
California Drought: Exceptionally dry conditions drop by nearly half
SACRAMENTO, Calif — There is finally some good news to report in terms of the drought - exceptional drought conditions have dropped by almost half from nearly 13% to 7%. That 7% still resides on the San Joaquin Valley which has been largely deprived of meaningful, soaking rainfall the last three years apart from a few atmospheric river events.
ISS captures Folsom Lake and Sacramento Valley in second flyover this week
(KTXL) — The International Space Station made a pass over Northern California on Saturday, their second one this week, as they capture a clear shot of Folsom Lake and the western edge of the snow-capped Sierra Nevada. At 1:25 p.m., the ISS made their pass over Northern and Central California, coming off the Pacific Ocean […]
California Residents Now Have Longer - Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - In Order To Board a Plane
California residents were facing a previous deadline of May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID driver's license in order to board a plane or enter a federal building. But on Dec. 5, the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS) extended the deadline to May 7, 2025. That gives residents 2 more years to get this done.
Recent rain and snow brought some relief to California's historic drought. It's still not enough
It's a slight sigh of relief for the drought-stricken region, with experts saying they are "cautiously optimistic" about what this means for the coming months.
KRON4
Health officials issue new guidance for COVID, RSV and flu
Health officials issue new guidance for COVID, RSV …. KRON4's Gayle Ong reports. SF workers protest in day 3 of nationwide Starbucks …. KRON4's Gayle Ong reports. PG&E: Most customers can expect average increase …. KRON4's Rob Nesbitt reports. New FBI hate crimes report shows attacks on the rise, …
Major Snowstorm Leaves Thousands of New England, New York Residents Without Power
Tens of thousands of residents in New England and New York were left without power as a massive snowstorm dumped about two feet of snow in some places. 160,000 customers in New England were left in the dark with 20,000 in New York. According to poweroutage.us, an outage database, the heavy snow caused tree limbs to fall on powerlines, knocking out power.
At least one killed in crash involving Ferrari, several other vehicles in Orange County
One person was killed in a collision involving several vehicles, including a Ferrari, in Silverado Canyon on Friday afternoon. The driver of the Ferrari was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released. The crash was first reported around 3:41 p.m. along Santiago Canyon Road and Limestone Canyon, according to Orange County […]
GV Wire
California Ban on Gas Appliances Starts With Jan. 1 ‘All Electric’ Rule
New homes and buildings that are constructed in 2023 will have to have electric supply panels and circuitry to support all-electric appliances and heating under a building code update approved two years ago by the California Energy Commission. The new building code doesn’t ban the sale of natural gas appliances...
KVCR NEWS
San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
668K+
Views
ABOUT
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
Comments / 1