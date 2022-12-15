ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Porterville Recorder

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY 100, HOUSTON CHRISTIAN 90

Percentages: FG .468, FT .743. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Klanjscek 3-6, Long 2-9, Hofman 1-1, Bazil 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Iyeyemi 2, Maring). Turnovers: 12 (Maring 3, Bazil 2, King 2, Klanjscek 2, Hofman, Iyeyemi, Thompson). Steals: 8 (Long 3, Klanjscek 2, Bazil, Iyeyemi,...
HOUSTON, TX
CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 88, SONOMA STATE 67

Percentages: FG .480, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 5-9, .556 (Wells 4-5, Medeiros 1-2, Fadal 0-1, Wallace 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Iyawe). Turnovers: 11 (Iyawe 4, Walker 3, Klarman 2, Fadal, Gomez). Steals: 3 (Klarman, Walker, Wells). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. CAL BAPTISTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Ighoefe216-70-03-101312. Ta.Armstrong190-30-01-1600.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
No. 8 NC State 77, Clemson 59

NC STATE (11-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.847, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Hayes 4-10, James 2-4, Collins 1-1, Brown-Turner 1-5, Rivers 1-2, Timmons 0-1) Blocked Shots: 7 (Baldwin 4, Rivers 2, Brown-Turner 1) Turnovers: 20 (Rivers 5, Hobby 4, Brown-Turner 4, James 3, Hayes 1, Baldwin 1, Timmons 1, Team...
RALEIGH, NC
NO. 11 BAYLOR 65, WASHINGTON STATE 59

Percentages: FG .404, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Powell 4-8, Mullins 3-8, Rodman 2-3, Bamba 1-6, Houinsou 0-1, Rosario 0-1, Gueye 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Rodman). Turnovers: 14 (Bamba 4, Gueye 3, Houinsou 3, Mullins 2, Diongue, Rodman). Steals: 7 (Powell 2, Rodman...
PULLMAN, WA
Denver 119, Charlotte 115

Percentages: FG .427, FT .913. 3-Point Goals: 12-38, .316 (Ball 4-9, Hayward 2-4, McDaniels 2-4, Washington 2-6, Oubre Jr. 2-8, Rozier 0-2, Thor 0-2, Maledon 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Richards 3, Plumlee 2, McDaniels, Washington). Turnovers: 11 (Ball 2, Hayward 2, Plumlee 2, Jones,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Illinois 76, Missouri 66

ILLINOIS (10-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 55.3, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Shoup-Hill 4-5, Bryant 3-7, McKenzie 1-3, Peebles 1-5) Blocked Shots: 2 (Bostic 1, Shoup-Hill 1) Turnovers: 19 (Bryant 6, Peebles 3, Oden 3, Bostic 2, Shoup-Hill 2, McKenzie 2, Ndour 1) Steals: 6 (Bryant 2, Oden 2, Bostic 1,...
ILLINOIS STATE
Golden State 126, Toronto 110

Percentages: FG .531, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 18-39, .462 (Poole 5-11, D.Green 3-6, Thompson 3-9, Lamb 2-2, J.Green 2-3, Jerome 2-3, DiVincenzo 1-3, Baldwin Jr. 0-1, Kuminga 0-1). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (J.Green, Looney). Turnovers: 17 (Poole 4, DiVincenzo 3, D.Green 2, J.Green 2, Jerome...
Minnesota 150, Chicago 126

Percentages: FG .523, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 16-38, .421 (LaVine 3-6, Vucevic 3-6, Jones Jr. 2-3, DeRozan 2-4, White 2-4, Williams 2-5, Caruso 1-3, Dragic 1-3, Bradley 0-1, Dosunmu 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Vucevic). Turnovers: 11 (Vucevic 4, Caruso 2, LaVine 2, DeRozan, Dosunmu,...
MINNESOTA STATE
ARIZONA STATE 91, SAN DIEGO 67

Percentages: FG .400, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Sisoho Jawara 3-7, Pierre 2-7, Beniwal 1-1, E.Williams 1-2, Turner 1-2, McKinney 1-3, Earlington 1-4, Dahlke 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (McKinney). Turnovers: 15 (E.Williams 4, Sisoho Jawara 4, Earlington 2, McKinney 2, Pierre 2, Lynch).
SAN DIEGO, CA
No. 11 LSU 87, Oregon St. 55

LSU (12-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.570, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Poole 2-3, Carson 2-6, Reese 0-1, Johnson 0-3, Morris 0-4, Besselman 0-1, Poa 0-2, Ward 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Reese 1) Turnovers: 12 (Reese 4, Morris 3, Carson 1, Johnson 1, Poa 1, Team 1, L.Williams 1) Steals: 11...
BATON ROUGE, LA
L.A. Lakers 119, Washington 117

WASHINGTON (117) Avdija 3-7 0-0 8, Kuzma 9-18 1-2 22, Porzingis 7-18 5-7 21, Beal 9-17 11-13 29, Morris 3-10 0-0 7, Gibson 0-1 0-0 0, Kispert 2-5 1-1 6, Gafford 6-6 0-0 12, Barton 2-8 0-0 5, Goodwin 3-5 1-1 7. Totals 44-95 19-24 117. L.A. LAKERS (119) James...
LOS ANGELES, CA
No. 20 Arizona 75, No. 18 Baylor 54

ARIZONA (9-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.541, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-16, .500 (Loville 4-5, Fields 2-4, Conner 1-2, Pueyo 1-3, Martinez 0-1, Reese 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Martinez 2, Fields 1, Hylton 1, Loville 1, Pueyo 1) Turnovers: 11 (Martinez 4, Fields 2, Pellington 2, Reese 2, Loville 1) Steals: 11...
TEMPE, AZ
McGhee leads Liberty against Grambling after 22-point game

Grambling Tigers (6-4) at Liberty Flames (7-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Liberty -12.5; over/under is 130.5. BOTTOM LINE: Liberty faces the Grambling Tigers after Darius McGhee scored 22 points in Liberty's 82-62 victory over the Bryant Bulldogs. The Flames have gone 5-1 in home games. Liberty averages 75.7 points while outscoring...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Oklahoma State takes home win streak into matchup with Texas A&M-CC

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (6-5) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-4) BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Cowboys play Texas A&M-CC. The Cowboys are 4-1 in home games. Oklahoma State is 0-1 in one-possession games. The Islanders are 0-4 on the road....
STILLWATER, OK

