Joan Escover with a three bottle box of wines and custom labeled wine behind her. Photo by Robert Eliason. Having released only three wines in 2021, its debut year, Idyll Time Wines received several critical nods for their flagship syrah/pinot noir blend Syrapinot including a Gold Medal and 92-point rating at the USA Wine Rating Competition and Silver Medals at the Sunset International Wine and Orange County Fair Commercial Wine competitions. And the winery scored a big local get by becoming the primary selection on the wine list of the newly opened Baler Steakhouse.

HOLLISTER, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO