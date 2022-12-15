Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Forecasting Our Future: Growing corn amidst changing weather patterns
AMES, Iowa — Despite the summer drought and a wet spring for many, 2022 brought Iowa corn farmers some of their best yields on record. Last month, the USDA estimated a statewide average of 202 bushels per acre from this year's harvest, down slightly from last year's record of 204.
Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry
A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried up this year in September amid drought conditions and increased pumping by Osceola County and the Osceola County Rural Water System.
Corydon Times-Republican
Local pipeline protesters organize, learn more at Shell Rock meeting hosted by NGOs
SHELL ROCK — The carbon pipelines proposed to run through Iowa are not a done deal. The Iowa Chapter of the Sierra Club and Food & Water Watch made sure to emphasize that point at an event Thursday in Butler County in advocating for ways people can protect their land, communities and futures against companies looking to embark on these projects.
kiwaradio.com
Survey: O’Brien County Has The Most Valuable Land In Iowa
Ames, Iowa – One year after skyrocketing 29%, the average value of an acre of Iowa farmland jumped another 17%, or $1,660, to $11,411 per acre, and O’Brien County has the highest-priced land in the state this year. That’s according to Iowa State University Extension. They say the...
a-z-animals.com
12 Native Plants in Iowa
Iowa State is endowed with multiple native plants attributed to its varying climates. While the east and northern parts of the state are primarily humid, the northern parts are pretty cold. On the other hand, the western regions are dry, creating a desert atmosphere. The different climate changes mean that...
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa groups look across border to improve Spirit Lake water quality
A new land acquisition could help boost water quality in northwest Iowa’s Spirit Lake. Iowa conservation groups are partnering with Pheasants Forever Minnesota to restore almost 200 acres of land north of Big Spirit Lake back to wetland and prairie. The Spirit Lake North Watershed Project hopes conserving land across Iowa’s northern border in Minnesota will translate to greater water quality for Spirit Lake.
KCCI.com
Forecasting Our Future: Limiting greenhouse gas emissions
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Environmental Council's Kerri Johannsen tells KCCI the second greatest source of CO2 is something we all can control. Greenhouse emissions are something we need to limit as a state. "So when we look at greenhouse gas emissions in Iowa, overall, and not too surprisingly,...
kwit.org
Newscast 12.16.22: Improving water quaility in Spirit Lake; Planned Parenthood workers' union negotiates for equity and better pay
The union representing Planned Parenthood North Central States workers say they are still in contract negotiations with the organization. Planned Parenthood workers in Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska voted last summer to form a union with SEIU Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa. They say they are seeking better...
Iowa reports more flu deaths, schools see spike in illnesses
DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest Iowa Respiratory Virus Surveillance Report shows the number of Iowans who died from the flu this season doubled in the last week and schools saw a spike in reported illnesses. The report covers the week of December 4-10, 2022. A total of 13 flu deaths have now been reported […]
thegardeningdad.com
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Nolana in Iowa (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow nolana in Iowa, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting nolana is not as easy as it seems. nolana are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the spring...
kiow.com
Learning Farms Webinar to Feature Cover Crop Strategies to Enhance Soil
The Iowa Learning Farms conservation webinar taking place Dec. 21 at noon CST will feature Etienne (Herrick) Sutton, Ph.D. candidate, University of Michigan School for Environment and Sustainability. Sutton’s research focuses on ways in which farmers can strategically manage crop diversity on their farms for improved agricultural sustainability, particularly through the use of cover crops to support agroecosystem functions like nutrient cycling and climate resilience.
bleedingheartland.com
A campaign manager's takeaways from Sarah Trone Garriott's victory
Brittany Ruland is a community advocate, politically passionate individual who has been consulting and managing campaigns in all capacities around the country since 2015. She is a mother, grassroots organizer, and Iowan who most recently has worked for Senator Sarah Trone Garriott as well as Senator Bernie Sanders and President Joe Biden’s campaigns in 2020.
cbs2iowa.com
Light pillars seen across eastern Iowa Saturday night
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa got a light show on Saturday night in the form of light pillars! A rare phenomena for our area. Light pillars form when light is reflected through ice crystals. Saturday night this was occurring due to snow being blown around in the sky.
KCRG.com
Iowa DNR emergency order stops C6-Zero from operating, claims water sources contaminated
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources issued an emergency order to stop C6-Zero from operating in the state of Iowa after its plant in Marengo exploded and injured more than ten people last week. The order said the facility is “a clear threat to public health...
kiwaradio.com
Report: Iowans’ Efforts To Help The Monarch Butterfly Are On Target
Ames, Iowa — A new report from Iowa State University that details efforts to boost monarch butterfly habitats statewide essentially finds, so far, so good. Steven Bradbury, a professor of natural resource ecology and management at ISU, says thousands of landowners, farmers, and backyard gardeners are joining in the cause, working to reestablish the milkweed and other native wildflowers that are vital to the iconic butterfly’s survival.
An Open Letter To Iowans About Using Vacation Days in 2023
I hope you're having a wonderful month of December. This is normally one of my favorite months of the year. I have a birthday in December, we get to enjoy Christmas, and then ring in the new year. I do have one request for every single Iowan, in 2023. Use every vacation day and personal day your workplace gives you.
kchanews.com
Iowa DNR Fishing Report Week of December 15
About 50 percent of the lake is open water. Ice conditions deteriorated this week. Cold temperatures forecast for the weekend should help to build ice in the near future. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638. Blue Pit was recently stocked with rainbow trout. You need...
Iowa psychic barred from advertising ‘healing’ services after client death
A medium has agreed not to promote her services as "healing" or "treatment" after a client committed suicide following allegations that she provided him with a false health diagnosis.
kwit.org
The Exchange 12.14.22: Siouxland native donates untouched prairie; Slow birding and fast counting; Opening up SD wildlife for people with disabilities
This week on The Exchange, we talk native Siouxlander Scott Wendel who has donated more than 100 acres of Woodbury County farmland to Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation. Also, we talk with a Sioux Falls man who is working to open up South Dakota state parks and wildlife areas to people with all kinds of ability. Michael Samp is raising money to buy more than two dozen special track chairs to give people with disabilities freedom to roam in South Dakota’s state parks.
Snow totals in central Iowa from Thursday’s winter storm
DES MOINES, Iowa — Parts of central Iowa picked up several inches of snow Thursday afternoon, causing some slick conditions and blowing snow Thursday evening into Friday morning. The I-35 corridor picked up about 1-3,” with some locally higher amounts. As the snow band moved through Thursday afternoon, it intensified somewhat, leaving central Iowa with […]
