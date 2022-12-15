Read full article on original website
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Maple Heights Councilman Timothy Tatum, District Three, Brings Holiday Cheer to the Senior CommunityBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Where to see the best Christmas lights in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland Heights Law Department Claims No Cameras During November 10th Car Accident with Off-Duty City EmployeeBrown on ClevelandCleveland Heights, OH
Terry Francona maintains Guardians’ chemistry with free agents Josh Bell, Mike Zunino and ‘seamless’ staff promotions
CLEVELAND, Ohio — If Terry Francona and the Guardians hope to defend their American League Central Division title in 2023, the clubhouse chemistry that was developed during their run to the playoffs must remain intact. Signing free agents Josh Bell and Mike Zunino, while promoting Rigo Beltrán and Jason...
Deshaun Watson says Kevin Stefanski was a major reason he chose the Browns: ‘The sky’s the limit’
BEREA, Ohio — While some fans and media have wanted to run Kevin Stefanski out of town this season, he’s a major reason Deshaun Watson came to town in the first place. When the Browns flew to Houston in March to try to lure Watson to Cleveland, Stefanski spent about an hour with him one-on-one, going over film clips of Watson’s best plays in Houston how he’d run similar concepts in Cleveland.
Can Joe Woods save his job with the Browns? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns defense appears to have turned a corner over the last few weeks. Have they done enough to save Joe Woods’ job as defensive coordinator?. Mary Kay Cabot and Dan Labbe answers that question in today’s Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the Orange and Brown Talk Podcast. Is there a benefit to bringing Woods back next season?
Arbitrator reinstates Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer, cutting short his 324-game suspension
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An arbitrator has ruled that former Cleveland right-hander Trevor Bauer will be reinstated immediately after serving 194 games of the 324-game suspension MLB handed down for violations of the league’s domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. Bauer is still under contract to the Dodgers....
Young Cleveland Cavaliers are growing up quickly, becoming ‘very, very dangerous’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Seminal moments happen all the time during an NBA season. For the Cleveland Cavaliers -- a team with all five starters 26 or younger -- Wednesday night could end up being one of them.
‘These guys aren’t surprising anybody anymore; they have earned everybody’s respect’ - What they’re saying about the Cavs
CLEVELAND, Ohio – In an ever-changing landscape, the Milwaukee Bucks sit atop the NBA standings. They got their third look at the ascending Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night. After falling short twice in Wisconsin, the Cavaliers (22-11) held off a charging Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, 114-106, earning...
How much did Kevin Stefanski have to do with Deshaun Watson choosing Cleveland? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson said on Wednesday head coach Kevin Stefanski was a major reason he chose the Browns this offseason. It ignited some debate on Twitter about whether it was Stefanski or the money. Why can’t it have been both? Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and...
No. 9 Cleveland Heights takes down No. 1 Lutheran East, 76-60, at NEO Youth Elite Christmas Classic
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — With each shot that fell for Cleveland Heights, the lane widened for Shemarion Hardy. He cut to the basket to create for himself or a teammate, as Lutheran East defenders scrambled to keep up. Often, they arrived too late.
Cade York is off to a rocky start, can the Browns kicker bounce back? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I received this email from Ken Vogt:. “Is the Cade York experiment over? Two more missed FGs. Twenty-two of 30 (73%) is not a good percentage. You can throw in two missed PATs. Not a good record. And he had the nerve to beg to kick a 60 yard FG against the Bengals? At the NFL level, I would expect to see between 80% - 85% (at a minimum) for a FG success rate.”
Florida State officially announces signing of 23 prospects during Early Signing Period
The Seminoles have nine signees ranked in the top-25 nationally at their position.
National Signing Day lookahead: The area’s top 25 players in the Class of 2024
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The best high school football players in the Class of 2023 are finalizing their college destinations Wednesday with early National Signing Day. The Class of 2024 is up next, so here is a look at the top 25 juniors in the area who will headline next year’s high school football season and should be among the top college recruits.
Browns should rely on Nick Chubb as much as possible against Saints given weather forecast: Ashley Bastock
BEREA, Ohio -- The weather forecast is brutal ahead of the Browns’ Christmas Eve game against the Saints. For that reason, Cleveland should rely on its bread and butter, running the ball, and lean on Nick Chubb as much as humanly possible.
FanDuel Maryland promo code: Claim Jaguars-Jets $2,500 no-sweat bet
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There is a new FanDuel Maryland promo code offer for customers to make a huge no sweat bet on Thursday Night...
Why Donovan Mitchell has been a seamless fit with the Cleveland Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Donovan Mitchell is still trying to figure out the Ohio highways. Everything else about his Utah-to-Cleveland transition has been smooth. Now about four months in, he already looks right at home.
FanDuel Ohio promo code: gear up for Jan. 1 with pre-registration offer
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. When new users take advantage of our FanDuel Ohio promo code, they’ll head into the new year with a triple-digit bonus...
Myles Garrett: ‘I definitely don’t have a gold jacket career at the moment’ but ‘that could be in my future’
BEREA, Ohio — Myles Garrett, voted to his fourth Pro Bowl on Wednesday, hopes to update his wardrobe with a gold jacket someday, but knows he’ll have to keep stacking great seasons and awards to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “In my opinion, I probably should...
Previewing Browns vs. Saints; Ohio State vs. Georgia: Quincy Carrier, Stephen Means on Thursday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. YouTube personality Quincy Carrier joins to preview the Browns game...
Bengals fans band together to help Mitchell Wilcox track down lost touchdown ball
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals tight end Mitchell Wilcox wasn’t sure what would happen when he put out a plea on social media for help tracking down the ball he spiked at Raymond James last week. He didn’t expect to connect with the fan (a Bucs’ season-ticket holder) less...
Cade York’s uneven rookie year has ‘tested everything’ for the Browns kicker
BEREA, Ohio -- No one could have seen this coming three months ago. Browns rookie kicker Cade York started the season on the highest of high notes, booting a 58-yard field goal with seconds to spare, helping Cleveland to a 26-24 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 1. But...
