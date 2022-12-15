Pikes Peak United Way delivers holiday cheer to John Adams Elementary

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Thursday morning, Pikes Peak United Way visited John Adams Elementary to deliver Christmas presents.

This was the first year the school and United Way partnered together to spread holiday cheer to the students.

"They’re bringing every child in our elementary school two gifts, a need and a want," said Angie Boucher, the community liaison at John Adams Elementary.

In total, 700 gifts were delivered to more than 300 kids at the school. John Adams is a Title I school and 84 percent of the students are economically disadvantaged.

"With inflation and with the economy, life is tough. Coming out of COVID it’s just a tough time for our parents, so this is just lightening the load for our parents this season," said Boucher.

"It’s so important. Part of United Way, one of our pillars is youth success and taking care of youth. It just means a lot to all of us," said David Amess, the senior vice president at Pikes Peak United Way.

United way told KRDO several sponsors helped make this gift-giving possible. Additionally, more than 200 people came together to gift wrap the presents.

