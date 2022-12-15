ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Pikes Peak United Way delivers holiday cheer to John Adams Elementary

By Jessica Gruenling
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qmfXw_0jk0hbTP00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Thursday morning, Pikes Peak United Way visited John Adams Elementary to deliver Christmas presents.

This was the first year the school and United Way partnered together to spread holiday cheer to the students.

"They’re bringing every child in our elementary school two gifts, a need and a want," said Angie Boucher, the community liaison at John Adams Elementary.

In total, 700 gifts were delivered to more than 300 kids at the school. John Adams is a Title I school and 84 percent of the students are economically disadvantaged.

"With inflation and with the economy, life is tough. Coming out of COVID it’s just a tough time for our parents, so this is just lightening the load for our parents this season," said Boucher.

"It’s so important. Part of United Way, one of our pillars is youth success and taking care of youth. It just means a lot to all of us," said David Amess, the senior vice president at Pikes Peak United Way.

United way told KRDO several sponsors helped make this gift-giving possible. Additionally, more than 200 people came together to gift wrap the presents.

To learn more about Pikes Peak United Way, click here.

The post Pikes Peak United Way delivers holiday cheer to John Adams Elementary appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Salvation Army Angel Tree in El Paso County sees record high number of families in need this year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Salvation Army, this Christmas there are a record number of families in need in El Paso County. They are also seeing a matched increase in people wanting to help and fulfill this increased need. This year, the Salvation Army in El Paso County had 500 families sign The post Salvation Army Angel Tree in El Paso County sees record high number of families in need this year appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Local elementary school converting to homeless housing

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Catholic Charities of Central Colorado is taking action to solve the homelessness issue plaguing the Colorado Springs community. What used to be an elementary school in the Hillside community will be turning into low-income affordable family housing. The classrooms of Helen Hunt Elementary School will be turned into over 20 multi-sized apartments, specifically for homeless […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Weather for Christmas may be less ‘merry’ than in past

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year! But is it weather-wise? This year may be a different story with extreme cold leading up to a warmer holiday. Through the week leading up to Christmas, we are tracking a big plunge in temperatures. Highs across Southern Colorado may be well below normal leading up to Christmas Day.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Passing the key from generation to generation in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — It’s a family tradition working at Pass Key restaurant – a business known in the Pueblo community for its special Italian sausage sandwich. “So my grandpa and his brother started it in 1952,” said Luke Fleckenstein, owner of Pass Key Northern Restaurant. “We’ve had the privilege of being in business since we’re […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Standoff near downtown Colorado Springs

KKTV 11 News This Morning (Recurring 9:30 a.m. Sunday) KKTV 11 News at 10 Saturday (Recurring) Family of Club Q shooting victim celebrates his life by looking for reasons to smile. Updated: Dec. 17, 2022 at 1:02 PM MST. According to AAA, travel isn't slowing down, despite rising costs. Here's...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Firefighters on scene of working fire on Blue Vail Way

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a working fire inside a building Sunday morning on Dec. 18. Crews responded following reports of the smell of smoke inside a building located at 7721 Blue Vail Way. CSFD determined that a smoldering pile of clothes in the basement was the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Will Colorado Springs see a white Christmas this year? Maybe, says forecaster

Could Colorado Springs see a white Christmas this year? Maybe, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Given Colorado Springs' poor historical odds of seeing snow on Christmas Day, any indication of flurries on Dec. 25 is noteworthy. According to the weather service, the last white Christmas — rigidly defined by the service as "over 0.5 inches of snow falling on Christmas Day with a least 1 inch (already) on the ground" — was in 1987. Before that, 1976.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

SNAP beneficiaries experiencing delays in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - People in Colorado Springs attempting to re-enroll for Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits tell me their applications won’t be processed for six-to-eight weeks. Maya Graham, a Colorado Springs resident, says that this re-enrollment cycle has been the most difficult for her since she...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Catholic Charities set to build new homeless housing units in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Plans are underway to remodel an old Colorado Springs middle school into a homeless family shelter. This comes after a lack of funding prompted the closure of two other shelters in the city.  With more than 200 El Paso County families struggling to find housing right now, officials said there is a The post Catholic Charities set to build new homeless housing units in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Company brings over 300 jobs into Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Friday, Dec. 16 Governor Jared Polis, Lt. Governor Primavera, and the Global Business Development Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) formally announced that Zivaro, an information technology company that specializes in serving government and national defense partners, has selected Colorado Springs, Colorado for expansion. The company’s […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

More than a thousand students to get library cards for Pikes Peak Library District

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than 1,000 students will be getting a library card for Pikes Peak Library District, Manitou Springs School District announced Tuesday. “We’re checking out a lot of books,” said MSSD14 Director of Technology Cat Olimb. “We’re actually probably one of the school districts in Colorado that through Overdrive has been The post More than a thousand students to get library cards for Pikes Peak Library District appeared first on KRDO.
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Teller County December 14, 2022 Edition

James Patrick Gray, date of birth July 26, 1962 of Woodland Park, Colorado was summonsed and released on a promise to appear with charges of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, driving with excessive alcohol content, failure to provide evidence of insurance, defective stop lights and possession of an open alcohol container.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

The History of the Pueblo Slopper: it’s messy

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — We are Southern Colorado, and as we wrap up our We Are Pueblo coverage, we can’t talk about the Steel City without mentioning the famous Pueblo Slopper. But the history of the dish seems to be as messy as the Slopper itself. It’s the Steel City’s claim to food fame. Mayor Nick […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Noodles & Company to give 25% of sales to support those impacted by Club Q tragedy

SOUTHERN COLORADO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Noodles & Company is partnering with the Colorado Healing Fund by giving back to those impacted by the Club Q tragedy. All Noodles & Company restaurants located in Colorado Springs and Pueblo will be donating 25% of their proceeds on Wednesday to the Colorado Healing Fund to help those impacted The post Noodles & Company to give 25% of sales to support those impacted by Club Q tragedy appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

The School Buzz: Fremont County’s unique school collab gives students head start

A first-of-its-kind collaborative in Colorado is helping several students get a head start to their possible careers. It’s called the Fremont Multidistrict Initiative (FMI). Canon City Schools, Fremont Schools, and Cotopaxi Schools have teamed up resources with each other and with Pueblo Community College’s Fremont Campus over the last couple of school years. And it’s The post The School Buzz: Fremont County’s unique school collab gives students head start appeared first on KRDO.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Secretary of Veterans Affairs to visit Colorado Springs Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Denis McDonough, head of Veterans Affairs (VA) in the U.S., is scheduled to meet veterans and VA employees Thursday at the Colorado Springs VA clinic. VA McDonough is in the first week of a nationwide tour to kick-off the "PACT Act Week of Action" -- an effort to inform veterans, The post Secretary of Veterans Affairs to visit Colorado Springs Thursday appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy