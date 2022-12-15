ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Tech trade groups petition SCOTUS on Texas social media law

By Rebecca Kern
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dhWWE_0jk0hZep00
The tech industry says it should be allowed to exert editorial control over its platforms and moderate what users are doing and posting. | David Odisho/Getty Images

The tech industry is asking the Supreme Court to protect their First Amendment rights to remove extremist and hate content from platforms like Facebook and Twitter — arguing that a Texas law banning “censorship” of viewpoints is unconstitutional.

On Thursday, two of the biggest tech trade groups petitioned the Supreme Court to review a federal appeals court ruling that upheld the Texas law. It's the latest move in the ongoing battle between conservatives — who argue the big tech platforms unfairly target their content — and the industry, which says it should be allowed to exert editorial control over its platforms and moderate what users are doing and posting.

NetChoice and the Computer and Communications Industry Association — which both represent Facebook, Google and Twitter — are appealing a 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling in September that upheld H.B. 20, a Texas law probiting large platforms from “censoring” viewpoints. The groups say the First Amendment prohibits viewpoint-based laws that restrict websites' editorial choices, according to a copy of the petition first reported by POLITICO.

With Thursday's action, the Supreme Court has now received petitions from two conflicting split circuit rulings related to state laws that seek to force platforms to carry certain speech.

Both Florida’s attorney general and the tech groups petitioned SCOTUS to take up an 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that largely struck down a similar Florida law prohibiting tech companies from de-platforming politicians and candidates, saying it violated the First Amendment.

Both the Texas and Florida laws are currently blocked by the circuit courts from going into effect.

The Texas attorney general did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The tech groups say if both laws were in effect, social media platforms would have to carry content that violates their own rules around hate speech and extremist content.

“We’re confident the U.S. Supreme Court will uphold the First Amendment by concluding that the government may not force private businesses to disseminate vile content or overrule their private editorial decisions,” NetChoice counsel Chris Marchese said in a statement.

The Supreme Court has already ruled on the 5th Circuit's decision to uphold Texas' law. In a 5-4 ruling in May, the highest court blocked the Texas law from going into effect in response to an emergency request by NetChoice and CCIA, based off an earlier 5th Circuit decision in the spring. The high court, however, didn't rule on the underlying merit of the 5th Circuit ruling — and potentially could if it grants this latest petition.

The 5th Circuit's 2-1 ruling in September favored claims made by conservatives that their voices are being censored by tech platforms, an allegation the platforms dispute.

It's not just Texas and Florida that are pushing legislation to rein in tech platforms' content moderation policies. More than 34 states advanced legislation last year , with Republican legislatures largely pushing bills requiring more speech to remain online and Democratic legislatures like California and New York advancing bills directing platforms to remove certain extremist content.

The Supreme Court has already agreed to hear two other tech-related cases this term — Gonzalez v. Google and Twitter v. Taamneh — which could impact the future of how the platforms operate under their liability shield known as Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. That law protects websites from being sued over most third-party content posted by users, and also allows the websites to edit and moderate such content.

Comments / 8

Guest
3d ago

Well that's a huge miss. Unfortunately for those "geniuses" there is no such thing as hate speech. There is just speech that some people hate.

Reply(2)
6
Daniel Tullos
3d ago

I say read the constitution of the United states of America and what it says about freedom of Speech.

Reply
3
Related
Vox

A rogue Trump judge has thrown the Supreme Court in disarray

Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. Drew Tipton, a Trump appointee...
TEXAS STATE
The Conversation U.S.

A judge in Texas is using a recent Supreme Court ruling to say domestic abusers can keep their guns

For a large part of the history of the United States, domestic abuse was tolerated under the nation’s legal system. There were few laws criminalizing domestic violence, and enforcement of the existing laws was rare. It was only in the past few decades that laws criminalizing domestic violence came to be widespread and enforced. But now, the U.S. is in danger of backtracking on that legal framework precisely because of the nation’s historical legacy of turning a blind eye to domestic violence. On Nov. 10, 2022, a judge in the Western District of Texas struck down the federal law that prohibits...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court justices question Biden administration’s reckless border policy

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by Texas and Louisiana over Biden administration guidelines that severely restricted the Department of Homeland Security’s enforcement of federal immigration law against illegal aliens. Twenty other states supported Texas and Louisiana with amicus briefs, ranging from Arizona to...
TEXAS STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Judge Allows MSNBC Lawsuit to Proceed

A judge in New York has allowed former congressman Devin Nunes to proceed with his libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal, Mediaite reports. Nunes had filed the libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal and MSNBC over a segment aired by Rachel Maddow, claiming that she had inaccurately smeared him over his dealings with Ukrainian legislator Andriy Derkach, who had previously been sanctioned by the United States for being a suspected Russian agent.
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Prominent Republican Senator Announces Run for Governor

Moore Capito, the son of prominent Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito, has announced that he is running for governor in the state of West Virginia, The Hill reports. “Join me as I seek my party’s nomination for Governor of West Virginia in ‘24. Together, we can build a West Virginia that makes our young people proud to call home and champions freedom to conduct business how you want,” Moore Capito wrote on Twitter.
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
289K+
Followers
17K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy