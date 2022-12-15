Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brookings, Brule, Charles Mix, Davison by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-20 01:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-20 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brookings; Brule; Charles Mix; Davison; Douglas; Gregory; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Lake; Miner; Sanborn WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM CST TUESDAY WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 2 AM to 10 AM CST Tuesday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from late Wednesday night through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing and drifting snow will also be possible Wednesday night into Friday as strong winds combine with potentially fresh, fluffy new snowfall. Confidence on snow totals is low but increasing.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Watch issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Hanson, Hutchinson, Lincoln, McCook by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-24 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Hanson; Hutchinson; Lincoln; McCook; Minnehaha; Moody; Turner; Union; Yankton WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska and east central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing and drifting snow will also be possible Wednesday night into Friday as strong winds combine with potentially fresh, fluffy new snowfall. Confidence on snow totals is low but increasing.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Watch issued for Brown, Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-24 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Brown; Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; Roberts; Spink WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY WIND CHILL WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of west central Minnesota and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Wednesday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...For a few hours Tuesday afternoon, expect winds chills to rise to between 10 below zero and 20 below zero before plummeting again Tuesday evening. We also anticipate a period of snow and wind in the forecast from Wednesday morning through early Thursday morning. Light snow accumulation and strong winds will result the potential for reduced visibility in blowing snow.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Watch issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-24 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Nobles; Pipestone; Rock WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa, southwest Minnesota and northeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing and drifting snow will also be possible Wednesday night into Friday as strong winds combine with potentially fresh, fluffy new snowfall. Confidence on snow totals is low but increasing.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Watch issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Ida, Lyon, O'Brien by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-24 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Dickinson; Ida; Lyon; O'Brien; Osceola; Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa, southwest Minnesota and northeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing and drifting snow will also be possible Wednesday night into Friday as strong winds combine with potentially fresh, fluffy new snowfall. Confidence on snow totals is low but increasing.
Comments / 0