Effective: 2022-12-21 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-24 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Brown; Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; Roberts; Spink WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY WIND CHILL WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of west central Minnesota and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Wednesday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...For a few hours Tuesday afternoon, expect winds chills to rise to between 10 below zero and 20 below zero before plummeting again Tuesday evening. We also anticipate a period of snow and wind in the forecast from Wednesday morning through early Thursday morning. Light snow accumulation and strong winds will result the potential for reduced visibility in blowing snow.

BROWN COUNTY, SD ・ 3 HOURS AGO