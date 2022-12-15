Read full article on original website
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brookings, Brule, Charles Mix, Davison by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-20 01:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-20 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brookings; Brule; Charles Mix; Davison; Douglas; Gregory; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Lake; Miner; Sanborn WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM CST TUESDAY WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 2 AM to 10 AM CST Tuesday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from late Wednesday night through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing and drifting snow will also be possible Wednesday night into Friday as strong winds combine with potentially fresh, fluffy new snowfall. Confidence on snow totals is low but increasing.
Wind Chill Watch issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Hanson, Hutchinson, Lincoln, McCook by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-24 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Hanson; Hutchinson; Lincoln; McCook; Minnehaha; Moody; Turner; Union; Yankton WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska and east central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing and drifting snow will also be possible Wednesday night into Friday as strong winds combine with potentially fresh, fluffy new snowfall. Confidence on snow totals is low but increasing.
Wind Chill Watch issued for Dixon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-24 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Dixon WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska and east central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing and drifting snow will also be possible Wednesday night into Friday as strong winds combine with potentially fresh, fluffy new snowfall. Confidence on snow totals is low but increasing.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Brookings, Kingsbury, Lake, McCook, Miner, Moody by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 11:10:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-16 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brookings; Kingsbury; Lake; McCook; Miner; Moody WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility will be worst in rural areas and may fluctuate and change drastically over short periods of time and distance.
