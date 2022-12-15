Read full article on original website
Man charged in drug-induced homicide deaths of 2 men in McHenry County
A man has been charged with selling drugs that caused the fatal overdoses of two men in McHenry County, court records show. Raynardo Gonzalez, 52, of River Grove, was charged with two counts of drug-induced homicide, a Class X felony. A criminal complaint filed in McHenry County Circuit Court alleges Gonzalez delivered heroin to Nicholas […]
WSPY NEWS
Berwyn man sentenced in Kendall County drug case
A Berwyn man is being sentenced to six years in prison for selling cocaine to an undercover police officer. The Kendall County State's Attorney's Office says that 22-year-old Frankie Davila pleaded guilty to the charge of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. Judge Robert Pilmer accepted the plea and the sentence. Davila is to report to prison next month. He'll have a year and half of parole after being released from prison.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago woman facing attempted murder charge is back in custody — 4 months after authorities found her ankle monitor lying next to a highway
Chicago — A Chicago woman placed on electronic monitoring while facing attempted murder and home invasion charges is back in custody, four months after officials found her severed ankle monitor lying along I-94 near South Holland. The original charges against Nikole Byrd stem from a home invasion last December...
Father of accused Highland Park parade shooter charged
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has now also been charged. Charges were filed Thursday and announced Friday Robert Crimo Jr. has been charged with seven counts of felony reckless conduct the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Prosecutors and Highland […]
regionnewssource.org
Armed Violent Criminal Is Shot & Killed In Calumet City
On December 15, 2022 at approximately 10:00 PM, Calumet City Police responded to the 100 block of Memorial Drive for a ShotSpotter alert, according to Calumet City Police. While officers were in route, the Calumet City 911 Center received a call reporting a person shot at this location. Calumet City Police and EMS personnel arrived on scene and located a male with a gunshot wound. Calumet City EMS personnel immediately began performing lifesaving measures. The male was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The identification of the male has not been released.
Chicago man on life support after brutal attack in suspected road rage incident on Dan Ryan
His family said he was rear-ended on the Dan Ryan Expressway, and when he pulled off onto a nearby street, the people who hit his car jumped out and attacked him.
11 years after controversial release from jail, suspect back in custody for allegedly dragging and killing man while driving drunk
Eleven years after he became a flashpoint for Cook County’s immigration policies, Saul Chavez has been extradited from Mexico to face charges that he struck and killed a man while driving drunk, dragging him nearly 300 feet.
Driver Shot in Back on Interstate 57 Near Halsted Street
Illinois State Police are investigating after one person was shot while driving southbound on Interstate 57 near Halsted Street in Chicago, authorities said. At approximately 3:53 p.m., a man driving a van on the interstate was struck by gunfire while near Halsted Street. He sustained a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.
cwbchicago.com
Shootout leaves man seriously wounded, storefronts shattered in the Loop
Chicago — A shootout involving at least two gunmen left a man seriously injured in the Loop on Saturday evening, according to Chicago police and witnesses. No arrests have been made in the case, which continues a record-setting pace for shootings in the heart of Chicago’s struggling downtown neighborhood.
fox32chicago.com
Man accused of West Side murder bragged about it to 2 others who he later tried killing, prosecutors say
CHICAGO - Martae Logan fatally shot a man who stood on a sidewalk in Austin last month, then showed crime alerts of the fatal attack to two others who he tried killing days later, according to prosecutors. Logan, 20, is accused of getting out of the backseat of a car...
95.3 MNC
Chicago man, 24, sentenced after fentanyl bust on Indiana Toll Road
Shanell Medina-Hipolite, 24, of Chicago, Illinois, was sentenced in United States District Court after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. According to court documents, in October 2019, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop on Medina-Hipolite’s car on the toll road. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of over a kilogram of fentanyl.
starvedrock.media
Accused murderer will get fitness trial in January
A Bureau County man accused of murder will have a jury determine his fitness for trial. In late November, the Public Defender asked that the mental fitness of Matthew Pairadee be examined. At the status hearing yesterday, it was the opinion of the doctor who examined Pairadee, that he was not fit to stand trial. The defendant was present and exercised his right to have a jury determine his fitness. The judge granted that request and set THAT jury trial for January 23.
Man shot in back while driving on I-57 on Far South Side, ISP say
The man was driving on the interstate when he was struck in the back by gunfire near Halsted Street, Illinois State Police said.
WSPY NEWS
Elgin man sentenced in 2021 street racing crash that killed Plano man
An Elgin man is being sentenced to twelve years in prison for his part in a crash that resulted in two deaths. 23-year-old Trevon D. Morris pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI causing death in October. The Kane County State's Attorney's Office says that Morris and two other people were street...
Alleged intoxicated truck driver arrested after allegedly attacking EMT, police chief, police officer in Hebron
A truck driver, who police said was under the influence, was charged with battering a police chief, police officer and an EMT in Hebron, court records show. Marcin Kotowicz, 47, of St Charles, was charged with three counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer or EMT, resisting arrest and driving under the influence. Court […]
Man thrown 30 feet from car during crash in unincorporated Waukegan
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A man was thrown 30 feet from his car after he wasn’t wearing his seatbelt when he crashed into a ditch early Saturday morning in unincorporated Waukegan, according to the sheriff’s office. Around 2:30 a.m., deputies from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office were called to the crash in the 12700 block of […]
cwbchicago.com
Howdy pardner! Chicago man on electronic monitoring for 9 felony cases in 2 Illinois counties is found in Texas border town
Chicago — Prosecutors say a Chicago man who was placed on electronic monitoring by two different counties while facing nine separate felony cases cut off both counties’ ankle monitors in August and escaped to a Texas border town. Now he’s back in the Cook County jail. “Most...
fox32chicago.com
Man accused of strangling woman, smothering baby at Lockport home in 2020
CHICAGO - More than two years after the deaths of a suburban mother and her child, police announce an arrest in the case. Police who saw the crime scene inside a home on Hamilton Street in Lockport can't shake it. "The officers — they still talk about it to this...
Gurnee man accused of meeting police posing as underage girl
GURNEE, Ill. — A suburban man was arrested Wednesday after being accused of wanting to meet a child, who was actually police, for sex. Eddie Murillo, 43, of Gurnee, has been charged with traveling to meet a minor and grooming. On Wednesday, police allege Murillo drove to meet with an underage girl, who was really […]
Chicago street vendors plea for help after several targeted by thieves
CHICAGO (CBS) – At least four street vendors have been robbed in just the past two months.In one case, just this week, a vendor's son was shot while trying to stop his father from getting robbed.Street vendors joined forces on Friday to call for change when it comes to their safety. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot had the story.The man seen on the ground in cellphone video was shot in the leg in Austin on Monday. He was trying to protect his father, who works as a street vendor. His dad had just been held up at gunpoint.The thieves got...
