A Bureau County man accused of murder will have a jury determine his fitness for trial. In late November, the Public Defender asked that the mental fitness of Matthew Pairadee be examined. At the status hearing yesterday, it was the opinion of the doctor who examined Pairadee, that he was not fit to stand trial. The defendant was present and exercised his right to have a jury determine his fitness. The judge granted that request and set THAT jury trial for January 23.

BUREAU COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO