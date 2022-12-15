ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AAA offers advice on how to drive safe this winter

By Megan Hatch
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The winter weather this year is no joke as roads will become covered with snow and ice, making driving conditions very dangerous.

Therefore, AAA is reminding drivers about their winter driving tips to keep everyone safe on the roads, as about 46 percent of crashes involving bad weather happen in the winter.

AAA: Dangerous driving behaviors on the rise

With dangerous driving behaviors on the rise, it’s more important than ever to follow safe driving this winter.

The top three driving tips from AAA include slowing down, increasing space between yourself and other vehicles, braking, and then turning.

As always, if you need AAA assistance the fastest way is to go to their website or download the AAA app.

Tips for driving in the snow:

  • Accelerate and decelerate slowly
    • When you need to regain traction and avoid skids, applying your gas slowly is the best method. Don’t press on the gas too hard as it takes longer to slow down on icy roads.
  • Increase following distances
    • On icy pavement, stopping from a distance of eight to ten seconds is recommended. This increased margin of safety will provide the longer time to stop if needed.
  • Know your brakes
    • Antilock brakes or not, the best way to stop is through threshold braking. Threshold braking involved keeping the heel of your foot on the floor and using the ball of your foot to apply firm, steady pressure on the brake pedal.
  • Don’t power up hills
    • Applying extra gas on snow-covered roads may only result in spinning your wheels. Try speeding up before you reach the hill and let that inertia carry you to the top. As you reach the crest of the hill, reduce your speed by using your brakes slowly and proceed downhill.
  • Don’t stop going up a hill
    • It can be very tricky trying to move up a hill on an icy road. Therefore, if possible, get your vehicle moving on a flat roadway first before taking on a hill.
  • If possible, stay home
    • If you don’t have to go out, don’t. Even if you think you’ll be ok driving, you always have to worry about other drivers’ abilities.

Winter Driving: What NOT to Do

  1. Don’t continue at the same speed you would be traveling in clear, dry conditions
    • Rain, snow, and ice can dramatically reduce your tire traction
  2. Do not brake and turn at the same time or be rough with your steering/braking
    • Brake first, turn, then accelerate.
    • Always steer, accelerate and brake smoothly.
    • Never slam on the breaks, it can make the skid even worse.
    • If skidding, continue to look and steer the vehicle in the direction you want to go.
  3. Don’t follow behind other vehicles as closely as you would when driving in clear, dry conditions
    • Slick roads mean it takes more time to slow down
    • Increase following distances to a minimum of 5-6 seconds
    • Always keep open space to at least one side of your vehicle

What to Do if You Get Stuck step by step

  1. Clear a path in front of your wheels for several feet by driving forward and backward, if you can, or shoveling.
  2. Point wheel straight to minimize rolling resistance, shift to “drive” (or second gear for manual transmissions) and apply gentle pressure to the accelerator, don’t let your wheels spin or you will dig deeper into the snow.
  3. Use traction mats, kitty litter, or an abrasive material for more traction.
  4. If you are still stuck, rock your vehicle out of the rut by applying the accelerator slowly in low gear, releasing when you stop moving forward, and re-applying when you stop rolling backward. Repeat fast using minimum power to avoid spinning wheels.
  5. Once out of the roadway, or if you are still stuck, use the AAA app and ask for assistance or call.

When in doubt create an Emergency Road Kit

If you’re worried about getting into an accident or getting stuck in the snow this Winter, you should take precaution make your own Emergency Road Kit.

An Emergency Road Kit should include the following:

  • Rescue apps and important phone numbers (including emergency services)
  • Car charger
  • Bottled water and non-perishable snacks (for both human and pet passengers)
  • First-aid kit
  • Bag of abrasive material (sand, salt, cat litter) or traction mats
  • Snow shovel
  • Blankets and extra warm clothing (gloves, hats, scarves)
  • A flashlight with extra batteries
  • Winter window washer solvent
  • Ice scraper with brush
  • Cloths or rolls of paper towels
  • Jumper cables
  • Flares or any other warning device
  • Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench)
