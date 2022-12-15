Bitcoin dips and, FTX exec flagged potential fraud to regulators before collapse: CNBC Crypto World

Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Binance's native BNB token plunges to lowest since July as concerns mount about withdrawals, FTX ties
BNB, the coin created by crypto exchange Binance, dropped 6.5% in the past day and 15% over the last week. Binance is facing questions over its ability to handle potential clawback demands of $2.1 billion in FTX's bankruptcy proceedings. Binance had been an early and major investor in FTX and...
CNBC
Bitcoin dips below $17,000, and FTX customers explain what's next post-collapse: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, FTX users Jake Thacker and Evan Singh Luthra explain what they were going through as the crypto exchange was collapsing and what's next after thousands of dollars were stuck on the platform.
CNBC
FTX's collapse is shaking crypto to its core. The pain may not be over
The crypto industry has been rocked by the collapse of FTX. Big-name investors from Sequoia Capital to SoftBank dumped hundreds of millions of dollars into the company, making bets that are now worthless. Countless individual traders were hit by huge losses, too. Regulators are investigating claims that customer funds were...
CNBC
Space company Maxar agrees to go private in $6.4 billion deal
Space infrastructure and imagery company Maxar agreed to go private through an acquisition led by Advent International. The all-cash deal gives Maxar an enterprise value of about $6.4 billion. "We took a very hard and thoughtful look at all of the factors," Maxar CEO Dan Jablonsky told CNBC. "This turned...
CNBC
Mazars Group suspends all work with crypto clients including Binance, Crypto.com, citing concerns over public perception of proof of reserves
Accounting firm Mazars Group has suspended all work with its crypto clients. The decision to cut ties with Binance, KuCoin and Crypto.com comes just after the global accounting firm released "proof of reserve" reports for several digital asset exchanges. The move comes as major cryptocurrency exchanges look to prove their...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday
Stock markets are on a two-week losing streak. Twitter tells Elon Musk to step down. "Avatar: The Way of Water" opens at the box office. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Holiday blues. U.S. stock markets are on their first...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says he likes these 3 industrial stocks heading into 2023
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday identified three industrial stocks that he believes are worth owning next year, saying he expects them to outperform the sector's top performers in 2022. Shares of Caterpillar, which reported strong earnings two months ago, have climbed 12.6% year to date. Cramer said he favors Caterpillar...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Meta, Maxar Technologies, Ford, Goldman Sachs and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. – Shares of the satellite owner and operator surged 124.8% following news that private equity firm Advent International will acquire the company and take it private in a deal valued at $6.4 billion, or $53 a share. The stock closed at $23.10 per share Thursday.
CNBC
Why the Chartmaster Carter Worth sees more pain for the hard hit financials
Carter Worth of Worth Charting looks at what's next for regional banks. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan, Guy Adami and Bonawyn Eison.
CNBC
Blackstone drops as the SEC looks into real estate fund redemptions
BX was down another 4% this week as BREIT draws SEC interest. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan, Guy Adami and Bonawyn Eison.
CNBC
The Fed increased interest rates again — here's why you should save more and pay off debt in response
The Federal Reserve recently announced the seventh consecutive increase to the federal funds rate and indicated its intent to continue raising interest rates going forward. The Fed has repeatedly raised rates this year in an effort to corral rampant inflation that has reached 40-year highs. However, there are signs inflation is starting to cool.
CNBC
Bill Gates-backed nuclear demonstration project in Wyoming delayed because Russia was the only fuel source
Bill Gates nuclear innovation company TerraPower says the operation of its demonstration advanced power reactor will be pushed back at least two years because the only source of fuel for the reactor was Russia. The advanced reactor design uses high-assay low-enriched uranium, or HALEU, and was slated to be done...
CNBC
The 10 states where $1 million in retirement savings will run out the fastest—Hawaii is No. 1
As it turns out, $1 million may not be enough to sustain you through retirement in certain states. Retirement can last 25 years or more after you stop working, according to Fidelity Investments. But in a few states, $1 million in savings likely won't last that long, according to recent data from personal finance site GOBankingRates.
CNBC
Final Trades: TGT, EWZ, XLE & LMT
The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan, Guy Adami and Bonawyn Eison.
CNBC
The Final Call: Gold, Silver, NKE & FDX
Final trades this week. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Tim Seymour, Carter Worth and Mike Khouw.
CNBC
Taiwan to fine Foxconn for unauthorized China investment
Foxconn, a major Apple Inc supplier and iPhone maker, disclosed in July it was a shareholder of embattled Chinese chip conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup. Late Friday, Foxconn said in a filing to the Taipei stock exchange its subsidiary in China had agreed to sell its entire equity stake in Tsinghua Unigroup.
CNBC
Yen rises on report of Japan govt move for more flexible inflation target
The yen climbed on Monday on news that the Japanese government is set to revise a joint statement with the Bank of Japan (BOJ) over the latter's inflation target, potentially paving the way for a tweak in the BOJ's ultra-loose monetary policy. The yen was last 0.6% stronger at 135.91...
CNBC
This week's biggest movers in the options pits
Rounding up the biggest action in options this week. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Tim Seymour, Carter Worth and Mike Khouw.
CNBC
CCTV Script 16/12/22
— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on December 16, 2022. The ECB's 50 basis point increase in its key interest rate was in line with market expectations. However, in view of the ECB President, Lagarde clearly refuted the view that interest rates will be cut soon, as well as the ECB released a more specific message than expected about quantitative tightening, which made many analysts interpret this ECB statement as hawkish.
Comments / 0