ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Ex-Texas police officer convicted of manslaughter for 2019 fatally shooting a Black woman through a window of her home

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Bright lights and high tech

LOS ANGELES — Mike Ziemkowski has a long history with Christmas decorations that began many years ago in Indiana. He first saw magical Christmas displays in department store windows when he would go into Chicago. The decorations inspired him to create his own Christmas ornaments and figures. Since then,...
INDIANA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Meet Miss America: Get to know Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke

WISCONSIN — Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke, 20, was crowned the new Miss America on Thursday night. Stanke is a senior at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studies nuclear engineering. She said during the Miss America pageant, she wanted to showcase her love for nuclear energy as part of a larger mission of staying true to herself.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy