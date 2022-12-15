Read full article on original website
Women attacked by man while jogging in Seattle seek justice
SEATTLE — Two women who were groped by a man while jogging are speaking out in hopes of catching him. Seattle police said at least three victims have been groped between April and December. The most recent incident happened on Saturday when a woman reported to the police that...
Seattle, Washington
Officer Injured During Belltown Narcotics Arrest
An SPD officer was injured in Belltown on Thursday while trying to arrest a suspect in a narcotics investigation. At 12:45 AM, officers were conducting a narcotics operation in response to community complaints, when they saw a 34-year-old man selling drugs at 2nd Avenue and Bell Street. As officers moved...
Man shot outside his Parkland apartment, 80 rounds fired
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was shot outside his apartment in Parkland early Tuesday morning. At 4 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 10400 block of Steele Street after a woman called 911 to report that her boyfriend had been shot.
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening ex
Seattle Police patch on an SPD officer's shoulderPhoto by(Justin Ward).. Rookie Seattle police officer Daniel Perez Puga, 25, received a 15-day suspension for threatening to slash his ex-girlfriend's tires and a series of alleged DV incidents in 2020 and 2021, according to a report released by SPD's oversight body on Thursday.
2 brothers sentenced for killing, dismembering their cousin in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, Wash. - Two brothers were sentenced in Mason County after pleading guilty to murdering and dismembering their cousin. 27-year-old Derrick Wily's remains were found near Shelton in 2020. According to court documents, he had been choked to death and dismembered. His two cousins, Jordan and Jureau Afo, were...
Seattle Police investigating 'suspicious' death after body found in burning home
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating what they are calling a "suspicious death" after a woman was found inside a burning Beacon Hill home on Wednesday. At about 10 a.m., crews responded to a report of a fire a home near the 5900 block of 23rd Avenue South. While Seattle...
Woman saved from Lynnwood house fire by neighbor
A Lynnwood house caught fire Tuesday evening, with a neighbor rescuing a woman from the burning residence. Dispatchers received a call about a fire around 8:45 p.m. with smoke and flames coming from a home in the 5800 block of 186th Place SW. Crews were able to get the fire...
Centralia Man Sentenced for Fatal Shooting After July 3 Fireworks Show in Thurston County
A Centralia man has been sentenced to seven years and six months in prison for killing a Yelm man after a July 3 fireworks show in Lacey. Thurston County Superior Court Judge John Skinder sentenced Kinyoce Zavion Chatman, 20, on Monday for second-degree manslaughter while armed with a firearm and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Arraignment for those responsible for 4-year-old's death
The arraignment for the couple accused of murdering a 4-year-old boy is scheduled for Thursday. FOX 13 previously brought you this story last week when the boy was found dead in a Seattle home.
Seattle, Washington
Police Arrest Teenager, Seize Stolen Gun After Shots Fired in SLU
Police arrested a 19-year-old man after he fired a stolen gun in South Lake Union Wednesday night. At 5:09 p.m., a 911 caller reported a man had just fired a gun at the intersection of Stewart Street and Denny Way. Thanks to witnesses’ description of the suspect, officers spotted and arrested the man as he was leaving the area on foot. Police found the gun under a nearby vehicle.
80 rounds fired during early morning shooting in Parkland
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. Early Tuesday (Dec. 20) morning, at 4:00 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a shooting that had just occurred at an apartment complex in the 10400 block of Steele St S in Parkland. When deputies arrived, they located the 911 caller and her boyfriend, who...
Seattle, Washington
Officers Arrest Man After He Smashes Through SODO Business’s Fence While Fleeing in Stolen Van
Police arrested a 40-year-old man after he drove through a SODO business’s fence while fleeing in a stolen van. Officers spotted a man driving a white van with a stolen license plate, parked in the 700 block of South Andover Street, around 7:45 p.m. and attempted to pull the vehicle over.
2 arrested after threat causes evacuation of Rainier Beach High School
Two people have been arrested in connection with a threat at Rainier Beach High School, which led to students evacuating the building and classes canceled earlier in the week. Seattle Police Department investigators say both suspects, a 17-year-old and 21-year-old, were not students of Seattle Public Schools. During the arrests at an Auburn hotel on Thursday, police recovered two handguns, an extended magazine, a drum magazine, and ammunition.
Shelton brothers sentenced in 2020 murder of their cousin
SHELTON, Wash. — Two brothers were sentenced in Mason County Tuesday for killing and dismembering their cousin, 29-year-old Derrick Wily, in November 2020. Jareau Afo, 28, allegedly choked his cousin Derrick to death and enlisted the help of his brother to dispose of the body in separate trash bags at a scrap yard near Isabella Lake in Shelton.
'I want to help stop this guy': Seattle police investigating after three runners report being assaulted
SEATTLE — Seattle police have received three reports of joggers being groped. One incident was reported in April, another in November, and a third report came in on Dec. 17. The most recent incident happened near Colman Park. It is usually a peaceful place, according to Trisha, who asks that we do not use her last name because of what happened on Saturday afternoon.
Weapon seized from stolen vehicle after foot chase in Seattle
Seattle Police Department officers seized a stolen weapon while apprehending a suspect in a stolen car Saturday night. The driver had originally fled from police, but officers were unable to pursue the vehicle. They later found the car with the two occupants inside. The suspects ran away, but they were...
Advocates keep light on in missing woman's case
Missing woman's family: If she had white privilege, we would have answers
Two Arrested After Threat Sparks Evacuation At Seattle-Area High School
The threats forced the high school to cancel classes and evacuate an entire building.
State taking action after Bellevue funeral home allegedly put wrong person in casket for burial
All Jerry Weber wanted was to bury his father, Air Force veteran William Weber, at Tahoma National Cemetery. But the Washington State Department of Licensing alleges that didn’t happen because Curnow Funeral Home put the wrong person in the casket for burial. “It’s tragic. My family and I are...
Snohomish County framer fined $400,000 for 16th safety violation
A Snohomish County contractor is being fined $400,000 for breaking safety regulations, a violation the company has already been cited for 15 other times. The Washington state Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) was inspecting a Seattle job site where the company, Genesis Framing Construction, was building a two-story house when they observed several safety violations.
