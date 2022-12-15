Read full article on original website
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Dec. 15, 16 & 17
Larry Nathan Willis, 83, originally of Harkers Island, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at his home in Beaufort. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
carolinacoastonline.com
David Duncan, 71; service Dec. 20
GySgt, David Alan Duncan, USMC Retired, 71, of Havelock, died Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. A celebration of David's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20th at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
publicradioeast.org
Christmas came early for Maysville: $850,000 grant will fund downtown revitalization, historic building preservation
A small Jones County community is one of 42 rural local governments in North Carolina to receive a Rural Transformation Grant, supporting rural economic development projects in North Carolina. A total of $19.76 million in grants will be issued in this second round of grantmaking from the fund, and the...
carolinacoastonline.com
James Guthrie, 88; incomplete
Captain James "Jimmy" B. Guthrie, US Army Retired, 88, of Beaufort, died Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Karen Sawyer, 60; incomplete
Karen Sawyer, 60, of Morehead City, died Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Joseph Washington Sr., 90; incomplete
Joseph Washington, Sr., 90 of Morehead City, died Wednesday December 14, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The people have spoken
I spoke at the Emerald Isle Town meeting this past Tuesday. I'm sure I am considered a thorn in the side even though that is not my intention. My intention is only to do what I believe is right for our island. The Town's proposal on Tuesday (to the commissioners)...
carolinacoastonline.com
Rachel Stewart, 42; incomplete
Rachel Elizabeth Stewart, 42, of Morehead City, died Friday, December 16, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Alice Guthrie, 90; service Dec. 19
Alice Elizabeth "Betty" Guthrie, 90, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at her home. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, December 19th at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
carolinacoastonline.com
Ronnie Ross, 84; service held
Ronnie Spencer Ross, 84, of Swansboro, passed away at his home on Monday, December 12, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born June 23, 1938, in Clinton, NC, a son of the late Spencer Roosevelt and Lila Smith Ross. A Celebration of Life was held Friday, December...
carolinacoastonline.com
Georgia Pathroff, 88; private service
Georgia Gary Pathroff, 88, of Stella, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at the Premier Nursing Home. A private family graveside will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences...
carolinacoastonline.com
Ronald Sechler, 75; incomplete
Ronald Sechler, 75, of Beaufort, died Friday, December 16, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences to the family at www.noefs.net.
Deactivation ceremony at New River Air Station marks end of an era
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An event at New River Air Station on Friday marked the end of an era for one unit of Marines and Sailors. Friends, family and servicemembers gathered for a bittersweet moment as the HMH 366 Squadron was officially deactivated. It was time to say goodbye to the Hammerhead unit after 20+ years. The […]
publicradioeast.org
Folwell, county commissioners tout reforms for medical debt, hospital bills
State Treasurer Dale Folwell touted House Bill 1039, known as the Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act, at a public forum Tuesday in New Bern. The bill would reform hospitals’ pricing and debt collection practices, requiring them to screen patients for charity care, to post prices in plain language online, and provide a sliding scale of discounts for people under 400% the federal poverty level. The 11-page bill would also prohibit medical debt from being reported to credit bureaus for up to a year after a patient is billed and protect family members from taking on the medical debt of a spouse or parent.
WITN
Former Onslow County Commissioner Ernie Wright dies
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A former member of the Onslow County commission passed away this morning. Ernie Wright served on the board from 1992 to 2000 and was first elected as vice chairman in 1996. The 69-year-old Wright moved to Onslow County in 1979, was a Marine veteran, and a...
First African-American elected to Onslow County Board of Commissioners passes away
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The first African-American voted to the Onslow County Board of Commissioners passed away on Friday. Onslow County Government posted on its Facebook page that Ernest “Ernie” Wright, died at age 69. He was on the board of commissioners from 1992-2000. He was first elected by the board to serve as vice […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Kathryn Long, 60; service Dec. 17
Kathryn "Kathy" Long, 60, of New Bern, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 17th at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. Kathy was born on May 29, 1962, in Bethel,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Brenda Lewis; service Dec. 16
Brenda Jo Newton Lewis, of Beaufort, died peacefully at home in Marshallberg on Saturday, December 10, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Marshallberg Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Victoria Cemetery in Marshallberg. Brenda was a devoted daughter, wife, mother,...
In rural America, deadly costs of opioids outweigh the dollars tagged to address them
Tim Buck knows by heart how many people died from drug overdoses in his North Carolina county last year: 10. The year before it was 12 — an all-time high. Those losses reverberate deeply in rural Pamlico County, a tightknit community of 12,000 on the state’s eastern shore. Over the past decade, it’s had the […] The post In rural America, deadly costs of opioids outweigh the dollars tagged to address them appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
carolinacoastonline.com
EDITORIAL: Peletier zoning decision impacts trust and foresight
Carteret County Commissioners are expected Monday evening to finally settle a dispute regarding a potential RV park on 156 acres of previous wooded natural area on Highway 58 outside of the town of Peletier’s extra territorial jurisdiction. Their decision will not only have major growth ramifications for the area, it will also have political impact as well.
