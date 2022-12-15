RIO DELL — Sharon and Steve Wolff live in a home they do not feel safe in. This week's violent earthquake left cracks in most of their walls. Now, there's an effort to fill out online forms seeking assistance from insurance and state resources."We're trying to find out if there is any kind of benefit for relocating to get the heck out of this house before it falls on our head," Sharon said. "And whatever we need to do, I just don't know what to do at this point."The couple does have homeowners insurance but not earthquake insurance."If I had...

RIO DELL, CA ・ 32 MINUTES AGO