NEW YORK (AP) — Emergency personnel evacuated nearly 900 passengers from a Staten Island Ferry vessel Thursday evening following a fire in the ship’s engine room. The New York City Fire Department said units responded to a report of a fire in the mechanical room of a ship in upper New York Bay shortly after 5 p.m., WNBC-TV reported. Five people were reported injured, three of them requiring hospital treatment, WNBC-TV said. Deputy Assistant Fire Chief Frank Leeb said during a news conference there were approximately 868 people on the vessel, the Sandy Ground, with an additional 16 crew members.
RIO DELL — Sharon and Steve Wolff live in a home they do not feel safe in. This week's violent earthquake left cracks in most of their walls. Now, there's an effort to fill out online forms seeking assistance from insurance and state resources."We're trying to find out if there is any kind of benefit for relocating to get the heck out of this house before it falls on our head," Sharon said. "And whatever we need to do, I just don't know what to do at this point."The couple does have homeowners insurance but not earthquake insurance."If I had...
