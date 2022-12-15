Read full article on original website
San Francisco rent climbs to $4,471 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Popular Tea Chain Restaurant is Closing a Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Regional Restaurant is Opening a New Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenWalnut Creek, CA
Oakland Athletics Make A Free Agency SplashOnlyHomersOakland, CA
Deadline Today: Apply Now to Receive $1,200 Each MonthR.A. HeimSan Francisco, CA
S.F. police announce dozens of arrests in crackdown on retail theft
SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco police department burglary unit announced that its retail theft-abatement operation which began in late November has resulted in 60 arrests to date.The operation is a coordinated effort among plainclothes officers, uniformed officers and store loss-prevention personnel.In recent years, there have been countless examples of brazen shoplifters at San Francisco drug stores and smash-and-grabs shared on social media.Outside the Ross store on Market Street Friday evening, shoppers queued up to enter the store. It's one way the store is trying to reduce rampant theft by limiting the number of people inside the store at any...
Ex-Stonecrest mayor’s prison report date delayed
Former Stonecrest Mayor Jason Lary did not report to federal prison in Alabama last week as previously scheduled. ...
What comes next for the most empty downtown in America
SAN FRANCISCO — The coffee rush. The lunch rush. The columns of headphone-equipped tech workers rushing in and out of train stations. The lanyard-wearing visitors who crowded the sidewalks when a big conference was in town. There was a time three years ago when a walk through downtown San...
Deadline for guaranteed $1200/month: San Francisco Mayor London Breed giving away millions
You must remember my post in which I talked about the new pilot program. San Francisco Mayor London Breed is taking the initiative to help the trans community. The aim of the program is to help them buy food and bear the costs of clothing and shelter. Of course, only eligible people will be provided with the money.
UK's controversial plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled lawful by court
The UK's controversial policy to deport some asylum seekers to Rwanda was deemed lawful by the country's High Court on Monday.
An elderly woman in prison is losing her memory. Why won’t California release her?
The parole board’s refusal to free Janet Carter, 69, is part of what advocates warn is a growing humanitarian crisis across the US
Now the Feds Are Looking Into Why All Those Cruise Robotaxis Went Rogue and Swarmed on Gough Street
GM's self-driving taxi arm Cruise will have to answer to federal safety regulators who are now rightfully concerned about several incidents in which the robot cars decided to stop in the middle of streets and block human drivers from getting past, or randomly brake quickly and cause collisions. In a...
San Francisco Mayor Breed orders budget cuts across city departments
SAN FRANCISCO -- In an effort to tackle a budget shortfall of more than $700 million, San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Thursday issued instructions to city department heads to make cuts to their budgets. According to the mayor's office, over the next two years, San Francisco is projecting a budget shortfall of $728 million with a $200 million deficit in the first year and a $527 million deficit in the second year. "The shortfall is the result of slowed revenue growth, specifically the City's largest tax revenues that include property and business tax, and loss...
