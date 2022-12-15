SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco police department burglary unit announced that its retail theft-abatement operation which began in late November has resulted in 60 arrests to date.The operation is a coordinated effort among plainclothes officers, uniformed officers and store loss-prevention personnel.In recent years, there have been countless examples of brazen shoplifters at San Francisco drug stores and smash-and-grabs shared on social media.Outside the Ross store on Market Street Friday evening, shoppers queued up to enter the store. It's one way the store is trying to reduce rampant theft by limiting the number of people inside the store at any...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO