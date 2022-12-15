ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

S.F. police announce dozens of arrests in crackdown on retail theft

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco police department burglary unit announced that its retail theft-abatement operation which began in late November has resulted in 60 arrests to date.The operation is a coordinated effort among plainclothes officers, uniformed officers and store loss-prevention personnel.In recent years, there have been countless examples of brazen shoplifters at San Francisco drug stores and smash-and-grabs shared on social media.Outside the Ross store on Market Street Friday evening, shoppers queued up to enter the store. It's one way the store is trying to reduce rampant theft by limiting the number of people inside the store at any...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

What comes next for the most empty downtown in America

SAN FRANCISCO — The coffee rush. The lunch rush. The columns of headphone-equipped tech workers rushing in and out of train stations. The lanyard-wearing visitors who crowded the sidewalks when a big conference was in town. There was a time three years ago when a walk through downtown San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Mayor Breed orders budget cuts across city departments

SAN FRANCISCO -- In an effort to tackle a budget shortfall of more than $700 million, San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Thursday issued instructions to city department heads to make cuts to their budgets. According to the mayor's office, over the next two years, San Francisco is projecting a budget shortfall of $728 million with a $200 million deficit in the first year and a $527 million deficit in the second year. "The shortfall is the result of slowed revenue growth, specifically the City's largest tax revenues that include property and business tax, and loss...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy