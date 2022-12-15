Read full article on original website
Temple falls to Ole Miss for second straight loss
Temple Men’s Basketball (6-6, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) lost to the University of Mississippi (8-3, 0-0 Southeastern Conference) 63-55 on Saturday night in Oxford, Mississippi. After being on the wrong side of a scoring run late in the second half of their unexpected loss to the University of Pennsylvania (6-7, 0-0 Ivy League) on Dec. 10, the Owls went cold yet again in the closing minutes, finding themselves victim to a 11-2 run.
Nelson’s season-high 33 leads Owls past Dukes
Despite Duquesne’s late comeback attempt in the fourth quarter that cut Temple’s lead down to four with two minutes remaining, the Owls weathered through the Dukes’ momentum until the end to secure their fifth win of the season. Temple Women’s Basketball (5-6,0-0 American Athletic Conference) defeated Duquesne...
Two state lawmakers want to audit Philadelphia and Pittsburgh sports stadiums
They say the move would reveal the teams' true value for the commonwealth's taxpayers. The post Two state lawmakers want to audit Philadelphia and Pittsburgh sports stadiums appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Howard to host basketball showcase on Saturday
The holiday season can be a time to bring family and friends together, and for the Delaware high school basketball community, a chance to test itself against some of the region's best teams. Included among the many events over the next two weeks is the Urban Youth Winter Showcase at...
21 Best Dentists in Philadelphia: Top-Rated Dental Offices in Philly
Whether you’re seeking cosmetic dentistry, orthodontic services, prosthodontics, or just a comfortable dentist’s office for your routine cleanings, Philly has tons of talented and reliable dentists to choose from. Browse our list of the top 21 dentists in the Philadelphia area to locate the best choice for your dental needs.
The BEST Breakfast Spots in Philadelphia – (With Photos)
Breakfast has always been the most important meal of the day. But it is also no secret that some breakfast places are better than others. If you are looking for the best of the best in Philadelphia, look no further! In this blog post, you will explore some of the best breakfast places in Philadelphia.
As Jim Gardner Retires, Do You Remember These Reporters From Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
It's hard to believe that Jim Gardner will be retiring from Channel 6 in Philadelphia in just a matter of days. He's been there forever. Quite literally. I was born in June 1976. That was the same month and year that Jim Gardner joined 6ABC. For my entire life, he...
Jim Gardner's Career at 6abc Action News In His Own Words
Jim Gardner talks about his 46 years at Action News
Human remains found in basement of home in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia
The home has been the focus of a police investigation this week.
The 5 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Philadelphia
Philadelphia might bring the Eagles football team to mind, but it is among the best places for families. Here are 5 areas in Philly to consider living in.
What are Philadelphia's Must-Try Restaurants
- Whether you're in town for business or vacation, Philadelphia is full of must-try restaurants. From the sexy and sophisticated to the cozy and casual, you'll surely find something to suit your needs. Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti. Located on Walnut Street in the heart of the Old City, Positano...
Woman shot multiple times in the head, killed in West Oak Lane, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 39-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the head and found dead in the living room of a residence in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section on Sunday night, police said. The shooting happened inside a home on the 1900 block of Haines Street just before 7:30 p.m.Medics pronounced the woman dead on the scene, according to police. Authorities say no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered. Also on Haines Street, police are searching for a man reportedly last seen with three 2-year-olds at around 8 p.m. Authorities say Stanley Baptiste was seen with Jari, Jasmine and Journey Baptiste, who may be at a "special risk of harm or injury."Investigators say Stanley Baptiste was driving a gold Lincoln navigator with a Pennsylvania plate. It's unclear if he's connected to the shooting.
2 men wanted in fatal shooting of on-duty Philadelphia sanitation worker
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have identified two men wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of an on-duty sanitation worker that happened in November. Police have issued arrest warrants for Nushar J. Scott and Rasheem Trusty for the incident that happened in Mayfair on Nov. 18. The shooting took place just after 10:30 a.m. on the 7300 block of Rowland Avenue and left 35-year-old Ikeem Johnson dead. Police believe he was targeted. In surveillance video, police said one of the suspects was wearing a dark blue jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt with black pants and black Jordan shoes with white soles. He was also wearing a black mask. Police are also searching for a 2015 to 2019 dark color Subaru Outback with a roof rack, dark-tinted windows and an unknown Pennsylvania license plate in connection to the shooting. The city of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide. Police describe Scott and Trusty as armed and dangerous. If you have information about the shooting, you're asked to contact police. To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477)
Temple University President, Henderson Grad Will Be First in Decades to Move to School’s North Philly Neighborhood
Temple University President Jason Wingard, a Henderson High School graduate who grew up in West Chester, plans to move from his current Chestnut Hill home to the school’s North Philadelphia neighborhood to be closer to the campus and its surrounding community, writes Susan Snyder for The Philadelphia Inquirer. This...
Duo accused of killing Kannapolis man may be in Philly, police say
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The Kannapolis Police Department has identified two people officers believe shot and killed a man earlier in Dec. 2022, but they're believed to be more than 500 miles away. On Dec. 7, police said 29-year-old Claude Anthony Williams II was found dead at his home on...
Fire severely damages West Philadelphia home
Firefighters found the flames shooting out of the second-floor windows.
‘Last Call,’ Film Comedy With Philly Suburb Ties, Continues to Stream on Paramount+
Last Call, a movie with deep area roots, continues streaming on Paramount+. The 2021 film is loosely based on the experiences of Upper Darby High School Class of 1990 graduate Greg Lingo, executive producer and co-writer with director Paolo Pilladi, reported Dawn Timmeney at FOX29 News. The film stars:. Jeremy...
Man, 62, shot in broad daylight and killed in North Philadelphia, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 62-year-old man was shot in the head in broad daylight and killed in North Philadelphia. According to authorities, 39th District officers were called to 3000 West Lehigh Avenue Friday afternoon, around 2:15, on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the 62-year-old victim...
CBS Philly reporter caught on hot mic during snow coverage in Allentown mocking viewers
ALLENTOWN, PA – Two CBS workers raised a few eyebrows today during local snow coverage. Apparently panic and stress over snow is big money for the network. A CBS News live feed covering snowfall in Allentown got a bit strange when one crew member asked, “Why does everyone get so f-cking corny when it snows?” Another off-camera voice responded, “You know why big money for us because everyone’s watching, because everyone panics.” One of those voices appears to be CBS Philadelphia reporter Ross DiMattei who was on assignment in Allentown earlier this morning. The network did not respond to the The post CBS Philly reporter caught on hot mic during snow coverage in Allentown mocking viewers appeared first on Shore News Network.
Insurance firm Chubb to anchor new 18-story office building in Center City
A planned Center City tower will become Chubb's largest North American office space upon its completion in 2026. The insurance company has committed to maintaining 3,200 workers in Philadelphia in the five years after it moves into the building, slated for 2000 Arch St., city officials said Friday. To do so, Chubb will create 1,250 new jobs in Philadelphia.
