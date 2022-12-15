ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Maurice Jones-Drew: The Jaguars miss James Robinson right now

By Adam Stites
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DYWDQ_0jk0fEiu00

The Jacksonville Jaguars somehow find themselves in the postseason race with four weeks left in the 2022 season, despite their 5-8 record.

If the Jaguars can make up one game on the plummeting Tennessee Titans over the next three weeks, a Week 18 matchup at TIAA Bank Field between the division rivals would likely decide the AFC South champion.

With Jacksonville playing meaningful football in the month of December for the first time in five years, former Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew says one of the team’s midseason trades is aging poorly.

“I want to say this — and I get it there’s reasons, you got a fifth-round pick for guy that was undrafted — but this is why you need James Robinson on your roster. This time of the year,” Jones-Drew told Brent Martineau on ESPN 690. “You need a guy that you can lean on, a bigger guy who can run downhill.

“It’s always important to have those guys on your roster. The reason the Tennessee Titans have won the division so many times as of late is because they have a back who’s 250 pounds that runs downhill.”

Robinson rushed for 1,837 yards and scored 18 touchdowns over his first two seasons with the Jaguars. After starting the 2022 season with 340 rushing yards and four touchdowns in his first seven games, Robinson was traded to the New York Jets for a sixth-round pick that has a dwindling chance at becoming a fifth-rounder.

After running for 65 yards in his first two games in New York, Robinson has tumbled down the team’s depth chart and was a healthy scratch in two of the last three weeks.

The trade initially worked out well for the Jaguars when running back Travis Etienne Jr. racked up 265 rushing yards and three touchdowns in his first two games after the deal. But Etienne has managed only 134 yards and 3.1 yards per carry in his last four games and hasn’t scored a touchdown over that stretch.

It seems both teams may have been better off without ever making the trade in the first place.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans were absolutely livid with referees stopping a defensive touchdown during Vikings-Colts for no reason

NFL referees once again became the source of fan fury on Saturday with a deeply controversial ruling. On what looked to be a clear fumble recovery for the Minnesota Vikings that would’ve resulted in a defensive touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the refs ruled Indianapolis Colts running back Deon Jackson down by contact before the ball came out.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

If the Vikings wanted to prove that they're for real, they're really not

There’s an old canard in sports: “You are what your record says you are.”. It’s frequently proven wrong, and it may have never been proven more wrong than it has been by the 2022 Minnesota Vikings. Coming into their Saturday game against the Indianapolis Colts, the Vikings had a 10-3 record with a minus-1 point differential. They had just set a franchise record (the team has been in existence since 1961) by allowing more than 400 yards in five straight games, and head coach Kevin O’Connell had raised legitimate questions about the defense run by Ed Donatell.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chandler Jones’ disrespectful stiff arm on Mac Jones during Raiders’ game winner became a new NFL meme

Chandler Jones didn’t have to do Mac Jones like this!. On Sunday, the Los Angeles Raiders bested the New England Patriots 30-24 on the most bizarre sequence of events you’ll ever see. Yes, on the same evening after a bonkers World Cup Final and a wild Dak Prescott OT pick-six, the Patriots gave sports fans the most absurd moment of the day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Frank Gore Jr.'s delightful auntie crashed his interview after a record-breaking bowl performance for Southern Miss

Southern Miss beat Rice 38-24 on Saturday night in the Lending Tree Bowl, and Frank Gore Jr. was the star of the show. Gore set the single-game Southern Miss rushing record and – perhaps even more impressively – the single-game rushing record in any FBS bowl game with 329 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 21 carries. And it was the most rushing yards any by any FBS player in a game this season, surpassing the performance of Pitt’s Israel Abanikanda against Virginia Tech.
HATTIESBURG, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No. 1 QB in 2024 Dylan Raiola decommits from Ohio State; Ducks potential contenders

While endless drama currently surrounds the Oregon Ducks and the quarterback position, specifically five-star QB Dante Moore and his potential flip to UCLA, a new answer might have just become available. Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 QB and No. 1 player in the 2024 class, announced on Saturday that he was decommitting from the Ohio State Buckeyes and reopening his recruitment. Raiola, a Chandler, Arizona, native, has been committed to Ohio State since May. Raiola was considering the Ducks before committing to Ohio State. And according to Raiola’s father, “everything is back on the table,” per 247Sports’ Steve Wilftong.  While Oregon may be...
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What are the Browns' playoff odds after Chargers win, Jets and Patriots lose?

The Cleveland Browns face a steep uphill battle to make the playoffs after defeating the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday but are technically not eliminated from contention. Even after the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Tennessee Titans, the Browns still have a one percent chance to get into the playoffs with three weeks remaining according to FiveThirtyEight. Both the New York Jets and New England Patriots lost, giving the Browns at least a sliver of hope.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

190K+
Followers
244K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy