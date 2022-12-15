Read full article on original website
Related
Children First: 3 grandmothers make impact in Porterville classroom
Three grandmothers are making an impact in the classroom by helping students with special needs.
thesungazette.com
VUSD board commits to developing strategic plan
VISALIA – Visalia Unified’s list of programs, policies, procedures and pilot projects to achieve student success is impressive but it might also be excessive if they aren’t all built on the same principles with the same overall goals. In order to help the district focus its efforts...
Children First: The impact of Grandpa Arturo
Grandparents can play a big role in supporting kids academically and socially.
clovisroundup.com
Festive Displays by TnT in Old Town Clovis
December 2022: You may have seen the festive window paintings around Old town Clovis, on businesses down Pollasky and Clovis Avenues. Just to name a few: Sandy’s Country Junction, The 500 Club, DiCiccos, and Clovis Appliance all tend to sport TnT’s handpainted standard of bold and bright characters year-round to match the season.
sjvsun.com
Fresno Unified catches heat over LGBTQ books in elementary libraries
Books distributed to Fresno Unified by a top LGBTQ nonprofit are stirring consternation among concerned parents about their age appropriateness. The literature, distributed by nonprofit Gender Nation, were placed in specially-decorated displays at Fresno Unified elementary school libraries, parents report, prompting pushback and a call for answers from school district officials about their placement.
thesungazette.com
Zumwalt Amphitheater begins booking talent
On Dec. 6, Tulare City Council members agreed to a term sheet entering into an operating agreement with Spade Entertainment to serve as the operator of the Zumwalt amphitheater. After advertising a request for proposal (RFP) for an operator and reaching out to seven firms, the city received a response from Spade Entertainment, out of Folsom, Calif. As council agreed to the term sheet, the producers are now able to be on the lookout for talent with the intent to book them at the Zumwalt Amphitheater.
Robbins Ranch in Exeter bringing holiday cheer
A festive drive-thru light display in Exeter is bringing all the holiday cheer! Clarence Robbins doesn't know how many lights he has on his ranch but guesses there's about a million.
Mayor of Fresno to allow generator power to assist delays
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Mayor Jerry Dyer announced Friday that the City of Fresno will allow generators to be used as temporary power suppliers for newly constructed, altered, or modified buildings. While generators can now be used, there are certain provisions that come with this, including only allowing a generator to be in place for […]
Valley church hosting live-action Christmas story
This weekend, you can see a live-action Christmas story from your car in northeast Fresno.
thesungazette.com
Farmersville elects their first female mayor
FARMERSVILLE – After four years as a councilmember, Tina Hernandez was officially sworn in as Farmersville’s very first woman mayor this month. Hernandez reminisced about the first time she walked through the city council chambers back in 2018; she recalled a wall lined with photos of men’s faces. They were all the past mayors of Farmersville. There was not a single female mayor representing the city on that wall.
kingsriverlife.com
Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno: One Very Special Canine
Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno shares with us every other month about their rescue dogs. This month we are putting the spotlight on one very special pup. His name is Remy. He is a one-year-old black Labrador mix, and he has been learning sign language … that’s right, American Sign Language! Unfortunately, he isn’t learning sign language just to show how smart and special he is, but because he is deaf.
thesungazette.com
Westside Tulare gets ‘superior’ grocery store
TULARE – After the westside of Tulare was without a grocery store for over a month, Superior Grocers finally opened its doors to the community waiting outside on a rainy day early in December. On Dec. 3, members of the community lined up in the rain to be the...
Emergency rooms inundated; doctors ask the public to help ease patient load
From RSV to flu cases, local hospitals are seeing hundreds of patients per day, and they are asking the public not to go to the emergency room unless they absolutely have to.
KMPH.com
Next of kin needed for man in Porterville
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (FOX26) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help Wednesday in finding the next of kin of a man who recently died. Deputies say Guillermo Valenzuela Reyes, 68 of Porterville, was taken to Sierra View Medical Center for a medical emergency on Dec. 1.
thesungazette.com
Evolutions Gym sees the sunny side with new solar canopy
TULARE – After a lengthy debate for a solar canopy to go up at Evolutions Gym, the Tulare Hospital District board decided to follow through with the project due to the savings it would generate. On Dec. 9, the Tulare Hospital District (THD) announced that they signed documents to...
wbrc.com
Doing the right thing: Police praise 2 young women for returning money found at ATM
PARLIER, Calif. (Gray News) - A police department in California is showing its appreciation for two good Samaritans who helped return money they found. The Parlier Police Department said officers were called to a Bank of the West location on Dec. 8 regarding a report of property found. Arriving officers...
Teen stabbed in Fresno, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teen was stabbed Sunday afternoon in Fresno, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to the 3400 block of Mayfair Drive North just before 1:30 p.m. for a call about an assault with a deadly weapon. When officials arrived, they say they found a 16-year-old boy […]
thesungazette.com
Structure fire in Visalia sends one to burn unit
On Wednesday Dec. 14 at approximately 2:20 p.m., the Visalia Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire located in the 3000 block of West Walnut. The first arriving officer reported heavy smoke coming from the residence as well as a subject who was injured. Fire crews controlled the fire within 15 minutes.
TravelPulse
Visalia, California Becomes Country's First Autism Certified Destination
The city of Visalia in Central California announced that it has become the first-ever certified Autism Destination in the U.S. The award by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) follows a year-long effort by local tourism partners to better address the travel needs of autistic adventurers and their families in the destination.
Always wanted to make tamales? Your chance to learn
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis Culinary Center and Miguel’s Salsa are hosting a tamale-making class for anyone who does not know how to make them. The event on Sunday, Dec. 18. is part of a planned monthly program at the Clovis Culinary Center. The center is a kitchen space and incubator for local food businesses. […]
Comments / 0