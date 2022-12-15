Read full article on original website
greaterlongisland.com
Services for Tanya Bathija, 32, local businesswoman and Dix Hills resident
Friends and relatives of well-known Long Island businesswoman Tanya I. Bathija will gather Sunday at Maloney’s Lake Funeral Home in Lake Ronkonkoma to remember the young life cut short by a tragic fire. Bathija was killed on Wednesday when a blaze trapped her inside of her Dix Hills cottage....
‘That Meetball Place’ in Farmingdale closes
The space will now be taken over by the Tap Room, marking the fifth Tap Room location on Long Island.
Herald Community Newspapers
An East Meadow ‘Grinch’ lights up Christmas at his house
Mario Froehlich doesn’t describe himself as a warm and fuzzy man, but if you drive past his house during Halloween — or at Christmas — you’d be surprised to hear that. His 1439 Sherwood Dr. home is decked out with tens of thousands of pixels, all synced to music that plays for hours every night until New Year’s Eve.
greaterlongisland.com
The Tap Room to take over That Meetball Place location in Farmingdale
An era in downtown Farmingdale’s restaurant and nightlife scene is ending — and a new one is being ushered in. The owners of the fast-growing Tap Room brand have struck a deal to take over That Meetball Place at 206 Main St., greaterlongisland.com has learned. That Meetball Place’s last day in Farmingdale will be Sunday, Dec. 18.
Long Island Man Dies After Driving Off Dock In Port Jefferson
A man pulled from the water was pronounced dead after authorities say he drove off a dock on Long Island. The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 in Port Jefferson. He was operating a vehicle on West Broadway at the Port Jeff dock when he suffered an apparent...
City of Long Beach revokes chair and table permit at restaurant Riptides
Earlier in December, the owner of Riptides got a letter from the city saying the tables are no longer allowed and that they'd have to be removed by Jan. 3.
Suffolk County police thwart cyberscam attempting to steal $9,800 from elderly man
Authorities say an 82-year-old man from Louisiana sent $9,800 to a location in on Union Boulevard in Bay Shore as a part of a cyberscam.
Town Raises Pay for Snow-Plow Contractors
The Huntington Highway Department is hiring drivers with equipment to help plow the roads this winter. The Huntington Town Board approved a 22 percent increase in pay at its meeting this week. Qualifications: SUV or Pick-Up with Plow or with Sander & Plow ($122 per Read More ...
Teen who recently joined Army gets special welcome from family at Westchester County Airport
Angelo Renne, 18, enlisted in the Army after graduating from Eastchester High School.
ID Released For Person Killed In Hit-Run West Hempstead Crash
The identity has been released for the victim of a fatal hit-and-run crash on Long Island. The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16 in West Hempstead. A witness observed a man lying in the westbound lane of Woodfield Road, Nassau County Police said. As the witness attempted to...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Man suffers medical emergency, drives off dock in Port Jefferson
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating an incident during which a man died. after driving his vehicle into the water in Port Jefferson on Dec. 16. Stuart Dorfman was operating a vehicle on West Broadway at the Port Jefferson dock when he suffered an apparent medical emergency and drove into the water at 7:20 p.m. Dorfman, 74, of Plainview, was pulled from the water and pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives On Long Island Stop Scammer From Getting Almost $10K From Elderly Victim: Police
Nearly $10,000 in cash that an out-of-state elderly man mailed as part of a scam was intercepted by detectives on Long Island, police said.On Friday, Dec. 16 around 12:40 p.m., detectives in Suffolk County seized an envelope containing $9,800 in cash at a location in Ronkonkoma that had been m…
Watch: Late-Night Prowler Caught On Video Stealing From Long Island Woman's Car
Police are seeking tips from the public after a late-night car prowler was caught on surveillance video entering a Long Island woman’s vehicle and stealing her belongings.The incident occurred at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, in Valley Stream, at a home on Lyon Street, according to Nassau Co…
greaterlongisland.com
Tragedy strikes FDNY; firefighter from Islip suffers fatal fall at Brooklyn firehouse
A veteran New York City firefighter who served as a volunteer in the Islip Fire Department for 28 years suffered a fatal head injury after falling 20 feet inside his Brooklyn firehouse this week while preparing for a training exercise, authorities announced Friday. William P. Moon II, 47, who lived...
New Milford Restaurant Set to Close Its Doors After 25 Years in Business
25 years, and just like that, it's about to be a memory. The Cookhouse in New Milford will close its doors on January 2, 2023. In a Wednesday (12/14/22) Facebook post, owner Rob Ryder wrote the following:. We are sad to announce the The Cookhouse will be close on New...
Intoxicated Driver Crashes Into Vehicle On LIE In Brentwood, 2 People Injured, Police Say
A 53-year-old man was charged with driving while intoxicated after he was involved in a three-vehicle crash on the Long Island Expressway. Ki Tat Leung, of Flushing, Queens, was arrested and charged with DWI following the crash that happened in Brentwood at about midnight on Saturday, Dec. 17, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.
Culprit In $94K Theft From Luxury Long Island Store Sentenced
A 28-year-old man will spend years in prison for helping to steal thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a luxury store on Long Island.Ali Harris, of Newark, New Jersey, was sentenced to three to nine years in prison in Suffolk County Court on Friday, Dec. 16, after pleading guilty to secon…
Two NYPD recruits suspended after tryst in police academy bathroom: sources
It’s “Police Academy” — the X-rated version! Two NYPD recruits were suspended Friday after they were caught having sex in a bathroom at the department’s training academy in Queens, sources told The Post. Fellow recruits caught the lovers in the bathroom stall, sources said. The couple, who were said to be in an ongoing relationship, were identified as Javon Latibeaudiere, 26, and Madelin Ramirez Solano, 21. They joined the department in July and were both assigned to the day tour, sources said. The Post spotted Latibeaudiere leaving Solano’s Bronx home around 10 a.m. Saturday. “I am not supposed to talk about it,” he said when asked what...
Danbury Man Charged With Setting Multiple Fires in Lower Hudson Valley
In late November, the Brewster Fire Department responded to a brush fire on Old Milltown Road and it was similar to other fires over the past year all in the same area. That, of course, triggered an investigation. According to a Facebook post, the Putnam County Sheriff's Department enlisted the...
5 Greats Pizza Places In NewYork
New York is a pizza lover's paradise, with many different styles and toppings to choose from. Here are five great pizza places in New York that are worth trying:. Di Fara Pizza in Brooklyn is widely regarded as one of the best pizza places in the city. The pizza is made using high-quality ingredients and cooked to perfection in a wood-fired oven.
