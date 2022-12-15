ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yaphank, NY

Herald Community Newspapers

An East Meadow ‘Grinch’ lights up Christmas at his house

Mario Froehlich doesn’t describe himself as a warm and fuzzy man, but if you drive past his house during Halloween — or at Christmas — you’d be surprised to hear that. His 1439 Sherwood Dr. home is decked out with tens of thousands of pixels, all synced to music that plays for hours every night until New Year’s Eve.
EAST MEADOW, NY
greaterlongisland.com

The Tap Room to take over That Meetball Place location in Farmingdale

An era in downtown Farmingdale’s restaurant and nightlife scene is ending — and a new one is being ushered in. The owners of the fast-growing Tap Room brand have struck a deal to take over That Meetball Place at 206 Main St., greaterlongisland.com has learned. That Meetball Place’s last day in Farmingdale will be Sunday, Dec. 18.
FARMINGDALE, NY
HuntingtonNow

Town Raises Pay for Snow-Plow Contractors

The Huntington Highway Department is hiring drivers with equipment to help plow the roads this winter. The Huntington Town Board approved a 22 percent increase in pay at its meeting this week. Qualifications: SUV or Pick-Up with Plow or with Sander & Plow ($122 per Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Man suffers medical emergency, drives off dock in Port Jefferson

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating an incident during which a man died. after driving his vehicle into the water in Port Jefferson on Dec. 16. Stuart Dorfman was operating a vehicle on West Broadway at the Port Jefferson dock when he suffered an apparent medical emergency and drove into the water at 7:20 p.m. Dorfman, 74, of Plainview, was pulled from the water and pronounced dead at the scene.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
New York Post

Two NYPD recruits suspended after tryst in police academy bathroom: sources

It’s “Police Academy” — the X-rated version! Two NYPD recruits were suspended Friday after they were caught having sex in a bathroom at the department’s training academy in Queens, sources told The Post. Fellow recruits caught the lovers in the bathroom stall, sources said. The couple, who were said to be in an ongoing relationship, were identified as Javon Latibeaudiere, 26, and Madelin Ramirez Solano, 21. They joined the department in July and were both assigned to the day tour, sources said. The Post spotted Latibeaudiere leaving Solano’s Bronx home around 10 a.m. Saturday. “I am not supposed to talk about it,” he said when asked what...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
D_FoodVendor

5 Greats Pizza Places In NewYork

New York is a pizza lover's paradise, with many different styles and toppings to choose from. Here are five great pizza places in New York that are worth trying:. Di Fara Pizza in Brooklyn is widely regarded as one of the best pizza places in the city. The pizza is made using high-quality ingredients and cooked to perfection in a wood-fired oven.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

