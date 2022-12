Temple Men’s Basketball (6-6, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) lost to the University of Mississippi (8-3, 0-0 Southeastern Conference) 63-55 on Saturday night in Oxford, Mississippi. After being on the wrong side of a scoring run late in the second half of their unexpected loss to the University of Pennsylvania (6-7, 0-0 Ivy League) on Dec. 10, the Owls went cold yet again in the closing minutes, finding themselves victim to a 11-2 run.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO