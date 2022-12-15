Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved community grocery store in Maine closing this monthKristen WaltersFreedom, ME
Local Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenFreedom, ME
A new lobster boat hits the water in MaineDoug StewartSouth Bristol, ME
The Lost Kitchen in Freedom, Maine Raised $100,000 to Fight HungerStephen L DaltonFreedom, ME
Related
penbaypilot.com
Love Lights Tree burns brightly through the holiday season in Belfast
In celebration of the season, a Holiday Love Lights Tree lighting ceremony was recently held at the First Church of Belfast. Pastors Dr. Kate Winters and Joel Krueger led a reading of the names of loved ones remembered by church members and the community at large. A small crowd of attendees surrounded the tree with their own special love and light.
penbaypilot.com
Norene Bartlett Laatz, obituary
CAMDEN — Norene Bartlett Laatz, 90, died peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Windward Gardens in Camden. Norene was born in Rockland on January 25, 1932 to Evelyn Winslow Bartlett and Norris Crockett Bartlett, Sr. Norene attended Rockland schools graduating from high school in 1950. She...
penbaypilot.com
Aldermere Farm announces raffle winner
ROCKPORT — Maine Coast Heritage Trust (MCHT) has announced that Jessica Portlock, of Hampden, is the winner of a raffle for a wood toy barn from Aldermere Farm, a preserve of MCHT in Rockport. Heidi Baker, General Manager of Aldermere Farm and Erickson Fields Preserves, drew the winning ticket on Friday, December 8, in time for the holidays.
penbaypilot.com
‘Live and Work in Maine Welcome Home’ event to be held in Rockland
ROCKLAND — Live and Work in Maine brings its Welcome Home series back to Rockland, to help “Boomerangs” — people who grew up or spent time in Maine, left the state and successfully made their way back to the state—as well as people who have chosen to live in Maine for the first time, forge connections in their new communities.
penbaypilot.com
16 Bay View Supports NAMI Maine
CAMDEN, ME, December 16, 2022 – Press Release – Matthew Levin, Director of Hotels for the Bay View Collection, and Erick Anderson, General Manager of the Bay View Collection, presented a check today to Jennifer Thompson, Executive Director of NAMI Maine. The donation of $1200.00 is in support of the organization’s comprehensive programs and services, from support groups and suicide prevention, to education, advocacy and awareness, to peer support for all of those affected by mental illness here in Maine.
penbaypilot.com
Selma L. Shure, obituary
SEARSMONT — Selma Shure (known as Sally) of Searsmont, Maine, died of natural causes on December 13th in Belfast, Maine. She was 99 years old. Born November 12, 1923, in New Brunswick, New Jersey, to Charles and Esther Patt, she spent her early years in New Jersey where she graduated from New Jersey College for Women (now Douglass College). During the 1940s she attended the Graduate School of Social Work at the University of Southern California and then worked as a social welfare caseworker for the USO, Travelers Aid, and the Middlesex County Welfare Board.
penbaypilot.com
Agenda set for SAD 28 board meeting Dec. 21
CAMDEN — The agenda has been set for the next SAD 28 school board meeting Wednesday, Dec. 21. The meeting will be held in the Rose Hall Board Room at 7 p.m. A livestream will be available: fivetowns.net/live. AGENDA. 1. Call to Order. 2. Adjustments to the Agenda. 3....
penbaypilot.com
Armajean N. (Belcher) Burns, obituary
CAMDEN — Armajean N. (Belcher) Burns, 83, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport, after a brief illness. She was born in Washington, Maine on March 12, 1939, to Viola and James Belcher. On May...
penbaypilot.com
Brae Maple Farms wins ‘People’s Choice Award’ with its forest dress
THOMASTON—The Watts Hall Community Players tried something new this year, providing the space at Watts Hall for an event that connects back to Nature during the Christmas holidays. The 2022 Evergreen Extravaganza, Merry Mannequins event invited 13 contestants to adorn mannequins with evergreen boughs, winter greenery, and other embellishments....
penbaypilot.com
Farnsworth to celebrate 75th anniversary with major exhibitions in 2023
ROCKLAND — The Farnsworth Art Museum in Rockland has announced its 2023 schedule of major exhibitions, in celebration of the museum’s 75th anniversary. From February 11 through June 17, the museum will open a series of shows that will transform every gallery and feature beloved favorites, as well as dozens of new acquisitions to the collection. Exhibitions feature an exploration of Rockland by Edward Hopper and Andrew Wyeth, a collection of Andrew Wyeth’s watercolors traveling to Maine from Japan, and a new mural by Rachel Gloria Adams and Ryan Adams.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County deed transfers
BELFAST — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Waldo County Registry of Deeds Nov. 18-30. Belfast. Kyle J. and Helen Skinner to Kassandra L. and Derrick A. Coleman. Richard P. Rumney Living Trust to Douglas A. and Linda E. Davidson. The City of Belfast to Daniel Ford.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Dec. 8-14. David A.M. Bowring, 32, of Clinton, probation violation in Burnham May 27, 2019, 11 days in jail, probation partially revoked and continued. Michael J. Carter, 41, of Frankfort, domestic violence assault in Winterport July 10,...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Nov. 27 - Dec. 10. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 28. Riley...
penbaypilot.com
South Thomaston Fire Department moves forward despite abrupt resignations
SOUTH THOMASTON — This past Tuesday, three firefighters resigned at once from the South Thomaston Fire Department. However, according to Deputy Chief David Elwell, morale is great and the support within the department, mutual aid departments, and the community has been tremendous this past week. “I am looking forward...
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police recorded the following activity Dec. 8-15. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 10. Kitty A. Stevens, 48, of Swanville, was issued...
penbaypilot.com
State Board of Property Tax Review upholds Thomaston refusal to reduce Walmart’s property assessment
AUGUSTA — Walmart’s appeal to the State Board of Property Tax Review after the Town of Thomaston denied a property tax abatement request failed Dec. 15 following two days of hearings in Augusta. Wal-Mart Real Estate Business Trust had petitioned the state board after the Thomaston Board of...
penbaypilot.com
Dec. 16 update: Midcoast adds 18 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
penbaypilot.com
Registration open for MRC winter golf league
ROCKPORT — The Midcoast Recreation Center is once again hosting a winter golf league, and registration is now open. Play will consist of two-person teams playing a better ball format (exact instructions to be provided a week before play). Matches will be flighted based on handicaps; divisions will be...
Comments / 0